Lawsuit: Fox News Group Hacked, Surveilled, and Stalked Ex-Host Andrea Tantaros (arstechnica.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Comparing their actions to the plot this season on the Showtime series Homeland, an attorney for former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros has filed a complaint in federal court against Fox News, current and former Fox executives, Peter Snyder and his financial firm Disruptor Inc., and 50 "John Doe" defendants. The suit alleges that collective participated in a hacking and surveillance campaign against her. Tantaros filed a sexual harassment suit against Roger Ailes and Fox News in August of 2016, after filing internal complaints with the company about harassment dating back to February of 2015. She was fired by the network in April of 2016, as Tantaros continued to press complaints against Fox News' then-Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, and others. Tantaros had informed Fox that she would be filing a lawsuit over the alleged sexual harassment. Tantaros claims that as early as February of 2015, a group run out of a "black room" at Fox News engaged in surveillance and electronic harassment of her, including the use of "sock puppet" social media accounts to electronically stalk her. Tantaros' suit identifies Peter Snyder and Disruptor Inc. as the operators of a social influence operation using "sock puppet" accounts on Twitter and other social media.
Does that designation work retroactively ? Because while Fox News is most certainly a designated surrogate of the government they've only held this status since January 20th, and did not have it at the time of the alleged events.
Quotation marks are also used for slang, jargon, and similar unusual words, including ordinary words used for an unusual meaning, in a context in which the reader may be unfamiliar with the meaning. In this usage, quotes take the place of the phrase "what is called". Essentially you're quoting a group, rather than a person.
For example, a newspaper article written for the general public, one might write "he met up with his 'homeboy' or "Intel's Pentium computer processors had a bug in the 'floating point uni
I have no idea who Andrea Tantaros is.
