University of California IT Workers Replaced By Offshore Outsourcing Firm To File Discrimination Lawsuit (computerworld.com) 19
The IT workers from the University of California's San Francisco campus who were replaced by an offshore outsourcing firm late last year intend to file a lawsuit challenging their dismissal. "It will allege that the tech workers at the university's San Francisco campus were victims of age and national origin discrimination," reports Computerworld. From the report: The IT employees lost their jobs in February after the university hired India-based IT services firm HCL. Approximately 50 full-time university employees lost their jobs, but another 30 contractor positions were cut as well. "To take a workforce that is overwhelmingly over the age of 40 and replace them with folks who are mainly in their 20s -- early 20s, in fact -- we think is age discrimination," said the IT employees' attorney, Randall Strauss, of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer. The national origin discrimination claim is the result of taking a workforce "that reflects the diversity of California" and is summarily let go and is "replaced with people who come from one particular part of the world," said Strauss. The lawsuit will be filed in Alameda County Superior Court.
I think that this sort of an incident and the response to it highlights the very contradictory nature of so many leftist ideals.
When old workers are replaced by younger workers, some people will allege that "ageism" is responsible.
But when younger workers aren't hired in favor of keeping around older workers, we also see some people allege that "ageism" is responsible!
When American workers aren't replaced by foreign workers, some people will allege that "diversity" is lacking.
But when American workers are r
Are you claiming that the high cost of college is due to the burdensome salaries of the IT staff?
And they almost certainly didn't make that offer, so here's a sincere wish of good luck with the lawsuit.
The moral?
This happened before Trump took office. Also, it's an offshoring firm, so visas are needed for the vast majority of the workers.
