University of California IT Workers Replaced By Offshore Outsourcing Firm To File Discrimination Lawsuit (computerworld.com) 49
The IT workers from the University of California's San Francisco campus who were replaced by an offshore outsourcing firm late last year intend to file a lawsuit challenging their dismissal. "It will allege that the tech workers at the university's San Francisco campus were victims of age and national origin discrimination," reports Computerworld. From the report: The IT employees lost their jobs in February after the university hired India-based IT services firm HCL. Approximately 50 full-time university employees lost their jobs, but another 30 contractor positions were cut as well. "To take a workforce that is overwhelmingly over the age of 40 and replace them with folks who are mainly in their 20s -- early 20s, in fact -- we think is age discrimination," said the IT employees' attorney, Randall Strauss, of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer. The national origin discrimination claim is the result of taking a workforce "that reflects the diversity of California" and is summarily let go and is "replaced with people who come from one particular part of the world," said Strauss. The lawsuit will be filed in Alameda County Superior Court.
Re: (Score:1)
By leftist I assume you mean liberalism (in the modern sense, not classical liberalism).
That's just it though, liberalism is not so much rooted in thinking or logic, it's more about emotion.
Re: (Score:2)
You have a space between 'opinion' and '?'. This example of bad grammar has completely invalidated your argument.
I wouldn't go that far. A space between the end of string and the input question mark was common in some versions of BASIC. Old habits die hard.
Re: (Score:2)
More likely he's a cheese monkey.
It's actually correct to write it that way in French, retarded though it is.
Re: (Score:1)
Are you claiming that the high cost of college is due to the burdensome salaries of the IT staff?
Re:Fiduciary duty (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
H Fucking B1 should be eliminated.
There is no fucking way some dude from a country where the majority of people are shitting outside, next to their water well is more qualified than anyone in America.
H-B1 is just so hypocritical assholes in the SJW Silicon Valley businesses can save money while they bitch and moan about men now being able to shower in the women's locker room.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Fiduciary duty (Score:1)
Seems like a good idea until the first time you step into shit in the parking lot.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck.
They were doing that back in the 80's. Every fucking math teacher I had could barely fucking speak English. All I understood in calculus was DYDX, which was apparently the only fucking English the fucker knew.
LOL (Score:2)
You think the cost savings was passed onto the students? Oh that's a good one.
And yet... (Score:4, Interesting)
And they almost certainly didn't make that offer, so here's a sincere wish of good luck with the lawsuit.
Re: (Score:1)
The great thing about the suit it that it keeps UC in the press in a negative way as it winds through. I expect we'll hear news of a settlement and a confidentiality agreement before long, just like with United.
That's actually debateable (Score:5, Insightful)
The moral? You can't compete with India. You can't compete with a country that has a literal cast system and effective slavery for millions of their citizens. End the H1-B program. Start calling your congressman/woman/thing and ask them why they haven't ended the program. There are other programs for rural doctors. The program is for replacing Americans. Call your congressman and ask. Remind them you and your family and your friends won't be voting for them in their primary. Make sure you say primary. They've gerrymandered the districts. After their Primary they'll win. But they're vulnerable in the primary.
I know you're just trolling (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Trump fix? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This happened before Trump took office. Also, it's an offshoring firm, so visas are needed for the vast majority of the workers.
Re: (Score:3)
Financial punishments are not enough (Score:2)
The law prohibits using the H-1B visa to replace American workers with foreign workers.
Put a few decision makers in prison and watch how fast this stops.
questionable (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They forgot the first rule of outsourcing (Score:2)
The first rule of outsourcing:
Don't.