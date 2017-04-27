Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Courts Education IT Technology

University of California IT Workers Replaced By Offshore Outsourcing Firm To File Discrimination Lawsuit

Posted by BeauHD from the find-and-replace dept.
The IT workers from the University of California's San Francisco campus who were replaced by an offshore outsourcing firm late last year intend to file a lawsuit challenging their dismissal. "It will allege that the tech workers at the university's San Francisco campus were victims of age and national origin discrimination," reports Computerworld. From the report: The IT employees lost their jobs in February after the university hired India-based IT services firm HCL. Approximately 50 full-time university employees lost their jobs, but another 30 contractor positions were cut as well. "To take a workforce that is overwhelmingly over the age of 40 and replace them with folks who are mainly in their 20s -- early 20s, in fact -- we think is age discrimination," said the IT employees' attorney, Randall Strauss, of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer. The national origin discrimination claim is the result of taking a workforce "that reflects the diversity of California" and is summarily let go and is "replaced with people who come from one particular part of the world," said Strauss. The lawsuit will be filed in Alameda County Superior Court.

  • And yet... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday April 27, 2017 @08:18PM (#54316617)
    It's quite obvious that the reason was to lower costs, not because they specifically wanted younger workers from some foreign land. That's not age or national origin discrimination. The only argument to make it so would be if they failed to offer the previous employees an opportunity to keep their jobs, but at pay competitive with the new employees.

    And they almost certainly didn't make that offer, so here's a sincere wish of good luck with the lawsuit.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The great thing about the suit it that it keeps UC in the press in a negative way as it winds through. I expect we'll hear news of a settlement and a confidentiality agreement before long, just like with United.

    • That's actually debateable (Score:5, Insightful)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday April 27, 2017 @08:27PM (#54316653)
      the CEOs of the outsourcing firms have been caught a few times complaining about lazy Americans. And frankly he's right. By Indian or Chinese standards our 50-60 hour work weeks make us lazy. The H1-Bs I know regularly put in 80 hour work weeks. They're young and disposable but they don't care because currency exchange means they're earning a fortune working here. Best case they get a greencard and start doing the 50-60 hr work weeks of Americans, worst case they go back home flush with cash.

      The moral? You can't compete with India. You can't compete with a country that has a literal cast system and effective slavery for millions of their citizens. End the H1-B program. Start calling your congressman/woman/thing and ask them why they haven't ended the program. There are other programs for rural doctors. The program is for replacing Americans. Call your congressman and ask. Remind them you and your family and your friends won't be voting for them in their primary. Make sure you say primary. They've gerrymandered the districts. After their Primary they'll win. But they're vulnerable in the primary.
    • The interesting thing is that a defense of "lower costs" becomes a problem if the new workers are H1B.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        Unless the summary is very wrong (and it may well be), "offshore outsourcing" and "plan to move work offshore" in no way implies the workers are coming to the US to do their work. Quite the opposite.
  • We recently heard president Trump signed an executive order to harden foreign worker's visa rules. Does that case means it was a failure? Or were the visas obtained before the new rules?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rossz ( 67331 )

      This happened before Trump took office. Also, it's an offshoring firm, so visas are needed for the vast majority of the workers.

    • I don't think an offshore outsourcing solution would involve visas.

  • The law prohibits using the H-1B visa to replace American workers with foreign workers.

    Put a few decision makers in prison and watch how fast this stops.

  • HCL may be India-based, but it's going to be hard to prove that this is offshoring. HCL has a lot of US operations. It's practically a subsidiary of Microsoft in the US, in fact. They definitely employ a lot of people in the US. So they may be able to pass it off as simply outsourcing rather than offshoring of their operations. It's going to come down to personal accounts of who were the replacements whom the laid-off workers were training. If they are US residents, this isn't likely to go anywhere.
    • Just saw that they were also going for age discrimination. This should be a much easier to prove. I am not sure why IT workers don't sue for age discrimination more often, actually. It's rampant.

  • The first rule of outsourcing:

    Don't.

