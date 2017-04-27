Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Chrome Will Start Marking HTTP Sites In Incognito Mode As Non-Secure In October

Posted by msmash from the tightening-the-bolts dept.
Reader Krystalo writes: Google today announced the second step in its plan to mark all HTTP sites as non-secure in Chrome. Starting in October 2017, Chrome will mark HTTP sites with entered data and HTTP sites in Incognito mode as non-secure. With the release of Chrome 56 in January 2017, Google's browser started marking HTTP pages that collect passwords or credit cards as "Not Secure" in the address bar. Since then, Google has seen a 23 percent reduction in the fraction of navigations to HTTP pages with password or credit card forms on Chrome for desktop. Chrome 62 (we're currently on Chrome 58) will take this to the next level.

  • Oh Please! Let's stop pretending here (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, 2017 @04:50PM (#54315539)

    The entire internet is 'non-secure', by design. Your silly https is a fucking joke, worse it's a lie.

  • "Since then, Google has seen a 23 percent reduction in the fraction of navigations to HTTP pages with password or credit card forms on Chrome for desktop. "

    How they know this?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Afty0r ( 263037 )

      How they know this?

      From all the browsing activity conducted through Google Chrome by people who have agreed to let them use anonymised browsing data for statistical purposes.

  • Is "Krystalo" actually Emil Protalinski? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is "Krystalo", the submitter of this submission, actually Emil Protalinski? All three of the articles linked to by this submission are on this "VentureBeat" site, and all three list "Emil Protalinski" as the author.

    A cursory glance at the submission history for this "Krystalo" Slashdot user shows other submissions linking to this "VentureBeat" site.

    So perhaps this is a case of self-promotion, where this "Emil Protalinski" fellow is submitting his own articles to Slashdot as "Krystalo"? Or perhaps it's a col

