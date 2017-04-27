'World's Most Secure' Email Service Is Easily Hackable (vice.com) 19
Nomx, a startup that offers an email client by the same name, bills itself as the maker of the "world's most secure email service." The startup goes on to suggest that "everything else is insecure." So it was only a matter of time before someone decided to spend some time on assessing how valid Nomx's claims are. Very misleading, it turns out. From a report on Motherboard: Nomx sells a $199 device that essentially helps you set up your own email server in an attempt to keep your emails away from mail exchange (or MX) -- hence the brand name -- servers, which the company claims to be inherently "vulnerable." Security researcher Scott Helme took apart the device and tried to figure out how it really works. According to his detailed blog post, what he found is that the box is actually just a Raspberry Pi with outdated software on it, and several bugs. So many, in fact, that Helme wrote Nomx's "code is riddled with bad examples of how to do things." The worst issue, Helme explained, is that the Nomx's web application had a vulnerability that allowed anyone to take full control of the device remotely just by tricking someone to visit a malicious website. "I could read emails, send emails, and delete emails. I could even create my own email address," Helme told Motherboard in an online chat. A report on BBC adds: Nomx said the threat posed by the attack detailed by Mr Helme was "non-existent for our users." Following weeks of correspondence with Mr Helme and the BBC Click Team, he said the firm no longer shipped versions that used the Raspberry Pi. Instead, he said, future devices would be built around different chips that would also be able to encrypt messages as they travelled. "The large cloud providers and email providers, like AOL, Yahoo, Gmail, Hotmail - they've already been proven that they are under attack millions of times daily," he said. "Why we invented Nomx was for the security of keeping your data off those large cloud providers. To date, no Nomx accounts have been compromised."
You do know the summary is about Normx not Proton mail right? Are you sure you read it? They are two COMPLETELY different things. Are you referring to a review of Proton mail because I have found no such review in the 5 seconds of Google searching....
Sorry but most secure email server is qmail. End of. That also can run on a pi.
It appears the "hack" requires local hardware access to accomplish:
https://nomx.com/ [nomx.com]
The BBC provided the nomx devices for testing to a UK-based blogger who physically disassembled and rooted one of the nomx devices. Rooting was done, in his words, by disassembling the nomx case, physically removing memory card from the Raspberry and inserting it into his PC, and then resetting the root password. That is not an action a typical user would do, nor is it routine for a nomx device.