FCC Announces Plan To Reverse Title II Net Neutrality

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The Federal Communications Commission is cracking open the net neutrality debate again with a proposal to undo the 2015 rules that implemented net neutrality with Title II classification. FCC chairman Ajit Pai called the rules "heavy handed" and said their implementation was "all about politics." He argued that they hurt investment and said that small internet providers don't have "the means or the margins" to withstand the regulatory onslaught. "Earlier today I shared with my fellow commissioners a proposal to reverse the mistake of Title II and return to the light touch framework that served us so well during the Clinton administration, Bush administration, and first six years of the Obama administration," Pai said today. His proposal will do three things: first, it'll reclassify internet providers as Title I information services; second, it'll prevent the FCC from adapting any net neutrality rules to practices that internet providers haven't thought up yet; and third, it'll open questions about what to do with several key net neutrality rules -- like no blocking or throttling of apps and websites -- that were implemented in 2015. Pai will publish the full text of his proposal tomorrow, and it will be voted on by the FCC on May 18th.
Its whats for dinner. The cash votes of the lobbyists are far more valuable than your ballot vote will ever be.
this has nothing to do with TRUMP specifically.. this has NOTHING to do with "clearing burdensome regulations".. this has NOTHING to do with being a 'burden' on small providers (if anything, it *levels the playing field)...
it has EVERYTHING to do with campaign funding of republicans from major ISPs and EVERYTHING to do with the republican's fucked-up desire to simply UNDO everything obama championed for, regardless of what it was.
(and before you toss health care into this.. obama wanted single payer. what w
So then we can expect removal of the burdensome, ineffective regulation of psychotropic drugs such as cannabis etc etc to quickly follow, I am confident. (By your logic).
Such a burden to not snoop on the packets in your network.
Wait...one person in the back? That's it? Yep. This isn't about Lobbyist money.
Well, a better test would be "Anyone who voted for Trump and thought he was going to raise the price of Netflix and prevent the introduction of new streaming services, please raise your hand".
Oh, all of you?
Did you guys think that Google might compete with you ISPs? Ever hear of google fibre? Can you imagine if google starts to slow traffic to your ISP? Prioritize data to their own network? No? Interesting.
Did you guys think that Google slow data to your ISP anyway unless you start paying their "special charges for high speed service?" No? Interesting.
ISP should be afraid...ve
Won't somebody please think of those little mom and pop ISP that represent 95% of US telecommunications? So much regulations, it's so sad.
Yes the America of the future needs to have a top-down bureaucracy to tell us what to do.
I love the attempt to bring free-market capitalism into the mix. (Now Republicans != free market) but Pudzer was for free market. I'm fairly confident in Gorsuch so here is a thank you to Trump from someone that was a #NeverTrump.
One thing we do know is that progressivism != America that "we knew and love".
Modern day progressivists are like Red Guard and French Revolutionists - getting ever so pur
because all good cable companies (and gubments) know that what consumers want is to be spoon-fed Pay TV, not to have general, flexible, peer to peer, decentralized (let's just come right out and say it "COMMUNISTIC") Internet. Please tell me I don't need sarcasm quotes around that.
Let Congress pass a law [...]
They did. It was the FCC charter. It explicitly gave the FCC the task of and granted them the authority to make decisions about how to classify companies. If Congress wants to pass a law doing what you say, they can, but in the meantime they've said that it is the FCC's job to make those decisions.
Yeah everyone's Netflix, Amazon, Apple and/or other internet costs are going to go up. Because ISP's are going to force them to pay more for the same bandwidth.
But this will somehow increase competition, because a lot more internet providers are about to come into your area. Because somehow this was holding them back...
Ajit Pai was an Obama appointee, the law was a standout of overreaching jurisdiction, roundly criticised, and should have been the responsibility of a different department. The same article appeared on Slashdot weeks ago, it's nothing new today, and the opposition is showing no leadership on the issue - no proposals for change, no references to studies or data, nothing.
Also, it's important to talk about this issue and not, for example tax overhaul which is happening *right now*.
Re:What to talk about (Score:5, Informative)
> Ajit Pai was an Obama appointee
At the suggestion of Mitch McConnel. Trump is the one that made him Chairman, not Obama.
Ok lets talk about this, then.
Previously Verizon killed Netflix's bandwidth for around a month to force them to pay more for the bandwidth they were using. Verizon was also the second largest lobbying company before the previous Net Neutrality rules went into effect. As they were completely against these rules, also they sued the federal government to force a decision about Net Neutrality.
I agree that law makers should do something about this, but most of them are corporate shills who would not disobey th
I think it could be worse than paying more to keep your Netflix from being throttled. This opens the door to exclusive deals. We could end up with a split internet that requires the purchase of multiple providers to get all services.
The opportunities provided are false because they are wasteful. For example, a market would open up for routers that connect to multiple providers and automatically send traffic to the best one for that traffic type. But that need is not a real one but one that is artificially c
Netflix is estimated at 37% of the internet's traffic. I pay $50 for internet. I pay $10 for Netflix. Something is wrong.
Maybe he means the ones that only provide 6Mbps down, 768k up?
In related news, Ajit Pai is an asshole.
All of them, and make no mistake Hillary would have been just as bad. We need to get government OUT of the issue. Wheeler was the closest thing we had to a gaurdian angel. 'Money is speech' has got to be reversed.
I foresee all types of possibilities for abuse here beyond the obvious "pay the toll" bullshit. I can honestly see the real possibility of some ISPs slowing some political sites down to the point where they timeout in an attempt to prevent someone from donating money to a cause they don't like.
Frankly, I would love to see them start collecting from the biggest social media sites lest they be heavily slowed because people need to stop using that shit.
This is not the first time he's been in the news lately: Remember, "Broadband Market Too Competitive For Strict Privacy Rules"? Yeah, that was him.
Someone please fire this prick!
The US already pays more for "health" by a VERY large margin than anyone else. How soon will it be before the "internet" follows suit.
The rest of the world will be happy to stick with its Net Neutrality , get the same (if not better) service for a lot less money.
Unlike health though, it is easier to host servers in other countries, which is all that will happen.
Will this encourage investment, sure, just not in the USA.
I wish that were the case. The problem in the US is the last mile connectivity. Servers can be anywhere. That hasn't changed. But our last mile connectivity is so bad in some places, that it's tough to do business.