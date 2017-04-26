Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


FCC Announces Plan To Reverse Title II Net Neutrality (theverge.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the one-step-forward-two-steps-back dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The Federal Communications Commission is cracking open the net neutrality debate again with a proposal to undo the 2015 rules that implemented net neutrality with Title II classification. FCC chairman Ajit Pai called the rules "heavy handed" and said their implementation was "all about politics." He argued that they hurt investment and said that small internet providers don't have "the means or the margins" to withstand the regulatory onslaught. "Earlier today I shared with my fellow commissioners a proposal to reverse the mistake of Title II and return to the light touch framework that served us so well during the Clinton administration, Bush administration, and first six years of the Obama administration," Pai said today. His proposal will do three things: first, it'll reclassify internet providers as Title I information services; second, it'll prevent the FCC from adapting any net neutrality rules to practices that internet providers haven't thought up yet; and third, it'll open questions about what to do with several key net neutrality rules -- like no blocking or throttling of apps and websites -- that were implemented in 2015. Pai will publish the full text of his proposal tomorrow, and it will be voted on by the FCC on May 18th.

  • Its whats for dinner. The cash votes of the lobbyists are far more valuable than your ballot vote will ever be.

    • Trump was elected on a platform of clearing burdensome regulations. This is the result. If you're gonna take a buzz saw to bureaucracy you don't get to pick and choose the parts you like.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        this has nothing to do with TRUMP specifically.. this has NOTHING to do with "clearing burdensome regulations".. this has NOTHING to do with being a 'burden' on small providers (if anything, it *levels the playing field)...

        it has EVERYTHING to do with campaign funding of republicans from major ISPs and EVERYTHING to do with the republican's fucked-up desire to simply UNDO everything obama championed for, regardless of what it was.

        (and before you toss health care into this.. obama wanted single payer. what w

      • So then we can expect removal of the burdensome, ineffective regulation of psychotropic drugs such as cannabis etc etc to quickly follow, I am confident. (By your logic).

      • Such a burden to not snoop on the packets in your network.

    • Oh please. Anyone who thought that Trump's administration was going to keep Net Neutrality please raise your hand.


      Wait...one person in the back? That's it? Yep. This isn't about Lobbyist money.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

        Well, a better test would be "Anyone who voted for Trump and thought he was going to raise the price of Netflix and prevent the introduction of new streaming services, please raise your hand".

        • Anyone who thought they could vote for Trump and their ISP company could raise rates, raise your hand.

          Oh, all of you?

          Did you guys think that Google might compete with you ISPs? Ever hear of google fibre? Can you imagine if google starts to slow traffic to your ISP? Prioritize data to their own network? No? Interesting.

          Did you guys think that Google slow data to your ISP anyway unless you start paying their "special charges for high speed service?" No? Interesting.

          ISP should be afraid...ve

  • Won't somebody please think of those little mom and pop ISP that represent 95% of US telecommunications? So much regulations, it's so sad.

  • This just in (Score:3)

    by Moheeheeko ( 1682914 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @05:32PM (#54308739)
    Cable company lobbyist who sleazed his way to the head of the FCC wants to make cable companies more money at the expense of consumers, more info at 11.

  • Be ready to pay more for internet (Score:4, Informative)

    by kwiecmmm ( 1527631 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @05:38PM (#54308771)

    Yeah everyone's Netflix, Amazon, Apple and/or other internet costs are going to go up. Because ISP's are going to force them to pay more for the same bandwidth.

    But this will somehow increase competition, because a lot more internet providers are about to come into your area. Because somehow this was holding them back...

    • Yeah everyone's Netflix, Amazon, Apple and/or other internet costs are going to go up. Because ISP's are going to force them to pay more for the same bandwidth.

      But this will somehow increase competition, because a lot more internet providers are about to come into your area. Because somehow this was holding them back...

      Ajit Pai was an Obama appointee, the law was a standout of overreaching jurisdiction, roundly criticised, and should have been the responsibility of a different department. The same article appeared on Slashdot weeks ago, it's nothing new today, and the opposition is showing no leadership on the issue - no proposals for change, no references to studies or data, nothing.

      Also, it's important to talk about this issue and not, for example tax overhaul which is happening *right now*.

      • Re:What to talk about (Score:5, Informative)

        by OverlordQ ( 264228 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @05:56PM (#54308945) Journal

        > Ajit Pai was an Obama appointee

        At the suggestion of Mitch McConnel. Trump is the one that made him Chairman, not Obama.

      • Ok lets talk about this, then.

        Previously Verizon killed Netflix's bandwidth for around a month to force them to pay more for the bandwidth they were using. Verizon was also the second largest lobbying company before the previous Net Neutrality rules went into effect. As they were completely against these rules, also they sued the federal government to force a decision about Net Neutrality.

        I agree that law makers should do something about this, but most of them are corporate shills who would not disobey th

    • I think it could be worse than paying more to keep your Netflix from being throttled. This opens the door to exclusive deals. We could end up with a split internet that requires the purchase of multiple providers to get all services.

      The opportunities provided are false because they are wasteful. For example, a market would open up for routers that connect to multiple providers and automatically send traffic to the best one for that traffic type. But that need is not a real one but one that is artificially c

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by reanjr ( 588767 )

      Netflix is estimated at 37% of the internet's traffic. I pay $50 for internet. I pay $10 for Netflix. Something is wrong.

  • In related news... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In related news, Ajit Pai is an asshole.

  • Troglodytes (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @05:46PM (#54308847)

    All of them, and make no mistake Hillary would have been just as bad. We need to get government OUT of the issue. Wheeler was the closest thing we had to a gaurdian angel. 'Money is speech' has got to be reversed.

  • This could get interesting. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @05:55PM (#54308933)

    I foresee all types of possibilities for abuse here beyond the obvious "pay the toll" bullshit. I can honestly see the real possibility of some ISPs slowing some political sites down to the point where they timeout in an attempt to prevent someone from donating money to a cause they don't like.

    Frankly, I would love to see them start collecting from the biggest social media sites lest they be heavily slowed because people need to stop using that shit.

  • Ajit Pai you are a bag of douche. (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is not the first time he's been in the news lately: Remember, "Broadband Market Too Competitive For Strict Privacy Rules"? Yeah, that was him.

    Someone please fire this prick!

  • Haha (Score:3)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @06:05PM (#54309029)
    As Nelson would say "Ha ha".

    The US already pays more for "health" by a VERY large margin than anyone else. How soon will it be before the "internet" follows suit.
    The rest of the world will be happy to stick with its Net Neutrality , get the same (if not better) service for a lot less money.
    Unlike health though, it is easier to host servers in other countries, which is all that will happen.
    Will this encourage investment, sure, just not in the USA.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Unlike health though, it is easier to host servers in other countries, which is all that will happen.

      I wish that were the case. The problem in the US is the last mile connectivity. Servers can be anywhere. That hasn't changed. But our last mile connectivity is so bad in some places, that it's tough to do business.

