Energy Star Program For Homes And Appliances Is On Trump's Chopping Block (npr.org) 32
Appliance manufacturers and home builders are in Washington, D.C., today to celebrate a popular energy efficiency program, even as it's slated for elimination in President Trump's proposed budget. NPR adds: You probably know the program's little blue label with the star -- the Environmental Protection Agency says 90 percent of U.S. households do. [...] The 25-year-old Energy Star program appears to be targeted simply because it's run by the federal government. It's one of 50 EPA programs that would be axed under Trump's budget plan, which would shrink the agency's funding by more than 30 percent. Critics of Energy Star say the government should get involved in the marketplace only when absolutely necessary. But that argument doesn't hold sway for the program's legions of supporters, which span nonprofits, companies and trade groups.
It's pretty simple (Score:4, Insightful)
The higher the organizational level at which a standard is set, the fewer groups have to come up with standards, and the easier compliance becomes. Done at least somewhat close to well, it is more efficient for the standard setters, the companies who follow the standard, and the consumers who judge by it.
Now, Energy Star isn't a safety standard, so it's not exactly critical, but it's still a great thing to have a common measuring stick for all to use.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I'll let them worry about it LOOOONG after I"m dead and buried.
Re: (Score:3)
The reason this story makes me yawn is that it's written as though the whole program is on the "chopping block", but in reality it's facing some proposed budget cuts.
And we all know, there is no waste or bloat in government at all, and therefore no possible place where any sort of waste could be cut.
Re: (Score:2)
They are cutting __________ (pet program) !!! Bring out the Pitchforks and Torches.
They are for pollution!
They are for killing babies!
They are for eating kittens!
Grandma is going to eat dog food!
They Must Not Cut My Favorite Program, because evil!!!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
I agree that limited your personal environmental impact - and making compromises to limit the environmental impact of your society in general - is just common sense in terms of long term safety.
That's not the same thing, though. When you talk about safety standards, you're talking about things that are dangerous on scales of less than a human lifetime, and also that have a nice, local cause-and-effect relationship.
Climate change is too slow, too abstract, and the costs too dispersed to qualify. That's why
Re: (Score:3)
Both Hershey Chocolate and Prestone Antifreeze are very sweet to the taste. But the safety of each should be subjectively measured in a way that doesn't put either product at a disadvant
Re: (Score:1)
While I'm generally in favor of having more information on product labels (especially food which I ingest), has anyone ever really used this Energy Star rating when choosing appliances?
I mean, I recently got a fridge. First thing I looked at was dimensions...what is the largest fridge I can get that will fit the space in my kitchen, and allow full access fro
Re: (Score:2)
some people like don't like paying for electricity so we try to use less. Especially here in NYC where it's expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And non-GMO is hard to truly verify, since cross-pollination with a neighboring farm is hard to avoid sometimes.
That and standard cross-breeding nets you what most people should consider a GMO.
Re: It's pretty simple (Score:1)
The whole Underwriters Laboratory is a good example of a private non-government regulatory mechanism that works very well. Bureaucrats in Washington are not needed.
Re: (Score:2)
common measuring stick
Here is your valuable program certifying a gasoline powered alarm clock [gao.gov] as compliant.
It's a pencil whipping operation. Nothing of value is being lost here. The 'ceritification' is just a bit of red tape everyone has to go through to sell to certain customers, leech federal grants and other stuff. The red tape employs a bunch of lawyers and adds another hurdle for anyone that might try to compete with GE et al. This is precisely the crap that Trump was elected to kill.
Define Absolutely Necessary (Score:2)
Please define absolutely necessary.
/. bug which narrows the comments.
On an unrelated note, I see that we are again suffering from the
Re: (Score:2)
Please define absolutely necessary.
Those proposing regulations should be able to explain what is "absolutely necessary" about their regulations, and let people decide for themselves. What we don't need are self important people telling us what is absolutely necessary just to regulate something.
I am really sure that most regulations and such start out with the best of intentions. But what I do know is that every time an edge case comes along, those regulations get expanded, to the point of ridiculousness. After all, we have to shut down that
Make it self sustaining? (Score:1)
Why don't they spin energy star off into a non-profit. It can be self supported with "membership" from appliance manufacturers.
Can't it be self funding? (Score:2)
It's about time! (Score:3)
Finally America is winning again, and that goddamned EnergyStar will sing to the depths of hell, where it belongs.
Smartway would be better to cut (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)