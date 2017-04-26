Energy Star Program For Homes And Appliances Is On Trump's Chopping Block (npr.org) 80
Appliance manufacturers and home builders are in Washington, D.C., today to celebrate a popular energy efficiency program, even as it's slated for elimination in President Trump's proposed budget. NPR adds: You probably know the program's little blue label with the star -- the Environmental Protection Agency says 90 percent of U.S. households do. [...] The 25-year-old Energy Star program appears to be targeted simply because it's run by the federal government. It's one of 50 EPA programs that would be axed under Trump's budget plan, which would shrink the agency's funding by more than 30 percent. Critics of Energy Star say the government should get involved in the marketplace only when absolutely necessary. But that argument doesn't hold sway for the program's legions of supporters, which span nonprofits, companies and trade groups.
It's pretty simple (Score:5, Insightful)
The higher the organizational level at which a standard is set, the fewer groups have to come up with standards, and the easier compliance becomes. Done at least somewhat close to well, it is more efficient for the standard setters, the companies who follow the standard, and the consumers who judge by it.
Now, Energy Star isn't a safety standard, so it's not exactly critical, but it's still a great thing to have a common measuring stick for all to use.
Re:It's pretty simple (Score:5, Insightful)
The reason this story makes me yawn is that it's written as though the whole program is on the "chopping block", but in reality it's facing some proposed budget cuts.
And we all know, there is no waste or bloat in government at all, and therefore no possible place where any sort of waste could be cut.
Truth a discussion about the UL (underwriters labs (Score:2)
Everything I can find that actually cites a source indicates that the President's proposal directs the EPA to look into the possibility of spinning it off to operate like Underwriters Laboratories (UL) operates - with actual testing, and self-funding rather than taxpayer funded and government run.
Under the previous administration 97% of EPA employees were deemed "non-essential" during a government shutdown... That was BEFORE Trump took office, that was under an administration that promised to "return science to it's rightful place."
If 97% of employees are 'non-essential', perhaps trimming the budget isn't really the end of civilization...
So you will make your kids and grandkids clean up after you. Sounds like a republican plan to me. Why do something yourself when you can make some else do it for you.
I agree that limited your personal environmental impact - and making compromises to limit the environmental impact of your society in general - is just common sense in terms of long term safety.
That's not the same thing, though. When you talk about safety standards, you're talking about things that are dangerous on scales of less than a human lifetime, and also that have a nice, local cause-and-effect relationship.
Climate change is too slow, too abstract, and the costs too dispersed to qualify. That's why
Re:It's pretty simple (Score:5, Informative)
Both Hershey Chocolate and Prestone Antifreeze are very sweet to the taste. But the safety of each should be subjectively measured in a way that doesn't put either product at a disadvantage when marketed as a snack treat.
While I'm generally in favor of having more information on product labels (especially food which I ingest), has anyone ever really used this Energy Star rating when choosing appliances?
I mean, I recently got a fridge. First thing I looked at was dimensions...what is the largest fridge I can get that will fit the space in my kitchen, and allow full access fro
some people like don't like paying for electricity so we try to use less. Especially here in NYC where it's expensive.
You're misreading it. Energy Star is not 30% of the EPA budget, the proposal is to slash 30% of the EPA budget. Energy Star itself doesn't cost much, and arguably saves taxpayers much more than it costs in terms of energy savings due to manufacturers actually improving energy use.
And yes, when I have purchased appliances in the past I did look at the average cost to operate between similar units.
i do not know about the US Energy Star rating, in europe we have this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
This is required and very useful. Most people DO look at then, specially on more expensive or consuming appliances. It keeps being improved and allows one to see how much energy or water they use per year. IIRC, newest version even show how much that energy cost in euros, so one can compare several appliances and see how much money one safe by going with a better ratting. Even if more expensive, some pay
I've used it when purchasing appliances like refrigerator, washer, dryer, central air... electricity is expensive where I live. The number one reason I don't own an electric car.
I do look at the labels (especially since they are bright yellow and required to be plastered on the front of every appliance). Yes, they do influence my purchase decisions.
(BTW, your "in door" ice dispenser takes up a lot more space in the freezer and uses more energy than the traditional ice maker. I think it's an American thing to have ice in every beverage. I prefer water at tap temperature and I don't drink flavored beverages.)
And non-GMO is hard to truly verify, since cross-pollination with a neighboring farm is hard to avoid sometimes.
That and standard cross-breeding nets you what most people should consider a GMO.
That it's truly meaningless and that a federal labeling program shouldn't exist - because it's mostly marketing fluff.
The whole Underwriters Laboratory is a good example of a private non-government regulatory mechanism that works very well. Bureaucrats in Washington are not needed.
Even worse are the regulations, such as vehicle and electrical ones, which require compliance with privately created standards which are incorporated only by reference, and which cost big bucks to actually obtain (NEC and SAE), in which case "ignorance of the law" should definitely be an excuse.
Re: (Score:3)
common measuring stick
Here is your valuable program certifying a gasoline powered alarm clock [gao.gov] as compliant.
It's a pencil whipping operation. Nothing of value is being lost here. The 'ceritification' is just a bit of red tape everyone has to go through to sell to certain customers, leech federal grants and other stuff. The red tape employs a bunch of lawyers and adds another hurdle for anyone that might try to compete with GE et al. This is precisely the crap that Trump was elected to kill.
FIX IT (Score:2)
Nutrition labels on food were heavily fought by industry but that was the past when corruption (regulatory capture) was not as bad as it has been in recent decades.
Today, food labels wouldn't be implemented at all. Voluntary industry marketing labels on some products is all one would have. If it was passed in the 90s, we would have something like Energy Star where industry does it without punishment or oversight and the labels would be as inaccurate and unregulated as Energy Star is.
Do keep in mind that VW
Re:It's pretty simple (Score:4, Informative)
I've seen those stickers for years and still don't know what they are supposed to convey. You know what sticker I look at when buying appliances? The price sticker. The same goes for the majority of consumers.
Re: It's pretty simple (Score:2)
Is there a valid reason that prevent an organization like Consumer Reports taking over the consumer education function of the Energy Star program and test the appliances independently?
Just because something is worth doing doesn't mean the federal government has to do it.
Define Absolutely Necessary (Score:2)
Please define absolutely necessary.
Please define absolutely necessary.
Those proposing regulations should be able to explain what is "absolutely necessary" about their regulations, and let people decide for themselves. What we don't need are self important people telling us what is absolutely necessary just to regulate something.
I am really sure that most regulations and such start out with the best of intentions. But what I do know is that every time an edge case comes along, those regulations get expanded, to the point of ridiculousness. After all, we have to shut down that
Please define absolutely necessary.
When it benefits the person involved, otherwise it's government overreach.
An example illustrating use by the uninformed, the common Tea Party rant: "Keep the Government out of Medicare." A good read is, The Truth About the Tea Party [rollingstone.com]:
As Palin launches into her Ronald Reagan impression — "Government's not the solution! Government's the problem!" — the person sitting next to me leans over and explains.
"The scooters are because of Medicare," he whispers helpfully. "They have these commercials down here: 'You won't even have to pay for your scooter! Medicare will pay!' Practically everyone in Kentucky has one."
A hall full of elderly white people in Medicare-paid scooters, railing against government spending
...
Make it self sustaining? (Score:2, Insightful)
Why don't they spin energy star off into a non-profit. It can be self supported with "membership" from appliance manufacturers.
I can't tell if you're being sarcastic.
Can't it be self funding? (Score:3)
Re:Can't it be self funding? (Score:5, Informative)
I mean, I can sorta show you what I think the problem is, but I think people will come to different conclusions on it.
https://energy.gov/gc/articles... [energy.gov]
Energy Star was around 20 years old in 2011 when they finally launched a pilot program to actually test the manufacturer's claims. Unsurprisingly, they found that some were lying. Since there was third party testing involved, we run into an odd issue: the federal government has essentially said "some set of third party testers get to verify energy star, and, if they are ok with it, we will take their word on it and let you use the energy star branding".
Inevitably, this means that the manufacturers will find some way, in some cases, to scam the results. After all, if word gets out that YOU actually test the products but *I* provide the advertising star, I get to eat your lunch. The system incentivizes cheating, and it wasn't until the Obama administration that anyone had the balls to go look for said cheating.
You could make the case that the system really does make stuff more efficient, even when some participants cheat. After all, they aren't ALL cheating, and removing the system would probably replace it with nothing, or a possibly more corrupt private industry rubber-stamper. You could also make the case that the incentivization to cheat or not cheat shouldn't be coming from the federal government anyway, and that encouraging a small side industry in testing drama is wasteful and unethical.
What we will probably see is this: the mainstream media will jump all over it, as it is something to smear Trump with. Internet Trump Team will respond by claiming it is wasteful swampy garbage. No one will be convinced of anything, the facts won't matter in the slightest, and nothing will change in a meaningful way for anyone, except maybe the divisiveness in the country will grow a bit.
It's about time! (Score:3, Funny)
Finally America is winning again, and that goddamned EnergyStar will sing to the depths of hell, where it belongs.
i came hear to say the same. i just wish we new the true cost of all these govt programs.
Smartway would be better to cut (Score:2)
Energy Star is a Scam (Score:3, Interesting)
That's because Energy Star is pretty much a scam. It takes more time, energy, and money to actually verify the tens of thousands of "Energy Star" appliances. So manufacturers self report energy ratings - which are often off by 35%-50%. That is, the self reported appliances may use 35%-50% more energy than reported.
Since it's implementation, Energy Star has been a half hearted effort and a marketing tool. "Energy Star" doesn't mean anything. But millions can claim "Energy Star" tax breaks based on false marketing data.
My source... the same NPR news organization that is reporting this story.
Indeed, Energy Star needs to be examined and it's about time some one is putting it under scrutiny. If Energy Star is legit, they have nothing to worry about. But this has been a problem since its inception some 25 years ago. Just one of many, many, many half baked government projects.
So, basically: "it's flawed, so let's get rid of it"
This sounds like the same brain-dead argument we heard during the FCC privacy rollback and the ongoing healthcare debacle.
If the current regulations are flawed - FIX THEM, don't just throw them away....
If the current regulations are flawed - FIX THEM, don't just throw them away....
Nope. Throw them out, fire the legislators who voted for it, and let the new batch of legislators decide if it's worth taking a crack at again.
I'd also be in favor of mandatory prison sentences for any legislator voting for something that is ruled unconstitutional, or voting on something without having personally read it in its entirety.
The solution is never more laws. The solution is almost always fewer laws, but better laws.
No! (Score:1)
The appliance aspect of Energy Star has a small impact. What's really at the heart of it is the energy efficiency program. I have reduced my home's energy consumption 40% by following Energy Star for Homes standards. I made my money back on the cost of repairs in the first year. I've been doing this and teaching it for years.
While I can certainly appreciate cutting budgets in the name of reducing federal spending, this one IS effective and is a direct financial benefit to homeowners. 40% of the world's ener
This needs to stay (Score:2)
It's one of the few things the EPA does that's useful and efficient. Setting a national standard is well within the things that government should do. Compared to all the really wasteful things they do this should certainly be kept.
Conflict of Interest (Score:4, Insightful)
has saved US consumers billions of dollars over its existence, far more than the actual program cost or cost to manufacturers
lol no
The best I've seen were the "smart" power strips with timers and motion sensors and whatnot they went around installing without permission.
Yeah, that meant unplugging the PCs and whatnot and plugging them into the new power strip, causing people to lose work and shit to break.
It also meant that people would have their shit power off if they didn't move their feet occasionally (or the sensor didn't see it happening). And even when working properly / having the PC plugged into the single "always on" port, th
Trump has no chopping block (Score:3)
Nor does he have an agenda, plans, or power: all he has is Presidential authority. He's doing exactly what the GOP, Bannon, Kusher, Putin, the Kochs, the Mercers, or whoever else with actual power tells him to do. He's a puppet. All he actually cares about is feeding his narcissism and exploiting his position for personal gain.
Stop attributing anything to him, he deserves neither credit nor blame.
Trump helping himself out again (Score:2)
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04... [cnn.com]
Yet another bit of crookedry that would have right-wingers rioting in the streets if Hillary did it.
He wants the corporations to be able to sell junk (Score:2)
Can globalisation help ? (Score:3)
The big manufacturers sell their products world wide. This means that they need to make them comply with the various standards that exist in different parts of the world. The EU market is about the same size as the USA one. The EU has its own energy standards and labelling [europa.eu], if the EPA Energy Star goes away in the USA they could simply display the EU ones in the USA. USA consumers would quickly learn what it was about, the manufacturers would save costs by not having to have their stuff tested twice; everyone wins. Going for global standards is where we will probably end up sooner or later anyway.
The private sector can take over. (Score:2)
Nothing stops them from setting standards as a private sector entity.
Government done right (Score:2)
This is the type of government program I like to see. The government is not mandating which appliance to buy. They are making a measuring stick available, and mandating that you can't lie about it. The "founding father's" made the central government responsible for setting weights and measures for a good reason. A fair market is impossible without agreed upon measures.
