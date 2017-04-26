Mylan's Epic EpiPen Price Hike Wasn't About Greed -- It's Worse, Lawsuit Claims (arstechnica.com) 120
Mylan engaged in a campaign to squash a rival to its EpiPen allergy treatment and artificially inflate the price of the drug to maintain a market monopoly, French drugmaker Sanofi said in a lawsuit. From a report: With the lofty prices and near-monopoly over the market, Mylan could dangle deep discounts to drug suppliers -- with the condition that they turn their backs on Sanofi's Auvi-Q -- the lawsuit alleges. Suppliers wouldn't dare ditch EpiPens, the most popular auto-injector. And with the high prices, the rebates wouldn't put a dent in Mylan's hefty profits, Sanofi speculates. Coupled with a smear campaign and other underhanded practices, Mylan effectively pushed Sanofi out of the US epinephrine auto-injector market, Sanofi alleges. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court in New Jersey, seeks damages under US Antitrust laws.
>> Mylan effectively pushed Sanofi out of the US epinephrine auto-injector market
Competitor A pushes competitor B out of the market to corner the market and drive up profits, right? In other words, it's about greed, right?
Er...so it was about greed?
In other words, it's about greed, right?
It is also about bad laws and poor regulation. They are able to use their near-monopoly position to push their customers into exclusivity agreements, reducing competition, strengthening their market dominance, and unfairly harming consumers. In most cases, exclusivity agreements should be illegal.
It's what Microsoft was doing to keep Linux down. It's what Intel did to keep their competitors down. I heard something (on NPR I think the other day) about how syringe manufacturers used it to keep an innovative syringe design off the market, because it was a third party syringe. The hospitals wouldn't buy it, despite the fact that it was better, because of exclusivit
Should be? How about is be?
Should be? How about is be?
No. According to the FTC [ftc.gov]: "Exclusive dealing or requirements contracts between manufacturers and retailers are common and are generally lawful." The FTC also says: "Most exclusive dealing contracts are beneficial because they encourage marketing support for the manufacturer's brand.", which is, of course, total bullcrap.
Under current law, exclusivity agreements are only illegal in very narrow circumstances, and it falls on their competitor (Sanofi in this case) to sue for relief at their own expense.
>It's what Microsoft was doing to keep Linux down.
Actually, the target was DR-DOS, which was up to 10% market share before the "pay on every machine" deals did it in.
hawk
Please visit your nearest grocery store and you shall discover Pepsi and Coke in the same building. I know, scandalous.
Re:Er...so it was about greed? Well, no (Score:2)
To me this sounds like it was about power and monopoly. That's a bit worse than just greed, which is bad enough on its own. But I'll grant that there was a large component of greed in the actions.
Competitor A pushes competitor B out of the market to corner the market and drive up profits, right? In other words, it's about greed, right?
I'm reminded of a line from The Simpsons from Mr. Burns. It went something to the effect of, "I love my money, but I'd give it all up... for just a little bit more."
What's free about the market? The entire reason epi auto injectors are scarce and expensive is because the market is not free.
I bet you would also believe that the handbag you bought for $20 on a corner is New York is an actual Gucci, too.
This is why Adam Smith himself asserted that there can be no free market in the absence of regulation.
To say that "there can be no free market in the absence of regulation" is equivalent to saying that there can be no free market, period. A regulated market, by definition, is not free.
Despite all his insights, Adam Smith contradicted himself on many points, including on the subject of regulation. Fortunately, we are not bound by his mistakes. The early pioneers in any field tend to get many things wrong, and it's nothing to be ashamed of. Those who come after will naturally keep the best parts and discard t
Re: (Score:3)
Let's not forget the legislative assist from Obama that required all public schools to stock Epi-pens.
Re:Er...so it was about greed? (Score:4, Informative)
Don't forget that the CEO of Mylan is the daughter of a Democratic Senator.
http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/24/... [cnn.com]
This is, how the system should work (Score:2)
We've had antitrust laws [wikipedia.org] for over a century now, since Standard Oil was using similar tactics against competition. New "regulations" since then are mostly junk...
Law-suits brought by the unfairly injured competitor seems like the best means of resolving these problems.
Standard Oil was accused of "predatory pricing" moving into an area, underpricing until the competition left, and then raising its prices using it's new-found monopoly power.
It was only a couple of decades ago that anyone looked at the data.
Turns out that they did indeed move in with lower prices, and that their competitors fled, but they kept the lower prices. (and why not? unlike their competitors, they were quite profitable at those prices).
hawk
Truth about Standard Oil (Score:2)
Well, whatever they actually did, they were accused of jacking their prices back up after driving the competition away.
This is one of those cases, when the facts do not really matter, ha-ha, only the public perception does...
not holding my breath
Re:not holding my breath (Score:5, Informative)
And that's the difference, the CEO's, the VP's, the Directors; they are getting caught, but they all paid enough in legal brides to have "Never Get Charged" cards in their pockets.
Two Four Six Oh ONE!!! (Score:2)
it shows the difference between The Little Guy and the 0.0001% when a guy can get charged for standing next to an open beer bottle left on the street and a BEERCORP can have a cargo ship of beer smash open on a dock and no charges would be filed.
personally i think that the execs involved should go down for a couple hundred homicide charges (since i would bet that a buncha kids died as a result of this bovine manure)
This is the very point of Law. It's meant to be a fixed, predefined standard. It's meant to apply to all. It's meant to affect an action, not a person, sometimes the goal being to eliminate the action from existence entirely. Murder is addressed, murder is defined, murder is quantified, with no respect to who the particular Alice and Bob were. Justice is blind.
Selective enforcement and selective lawwriting are then the polar opposite. It is the antithesis of law. We have interpreters, arbiters, interpreting
What if I told you that there weren't any laws broken during the banking fiasco of 2008? Yeah its shitty but that is the truth.
http://www.ibtimes.com/politic... [ibtimes.com]
It's the Golden Rule.
We need to start doing what used to be done to corporations when they egregiously misbehaved: revoke the corporate charter.
Damages (Score:3, Interesting)
If Sanofi proves its case, the judge should permanently revoke all patents in and related to EpiPen.
Let's see which drug manufacturer wants to be the next one to kill the golden goose after that ruling.
at the very least this will open up a consumer lawsuit.
Re:GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL! (Score:5, Informative)
Re:GO DIRECTLY TO JAIL! (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, I suppose that saves Mylan on bribes to get that precious, precious regulatory capture that they've also been using to block competing tech from the US market.
Not to mention the assist from Obama that requires all public schools to stock epi-pens.
Which wouldn't be quite a problem if a generic was out, or expected out anytime soon--have you seen some of what the FDA insists of generics? It's got to be 'exact same,' which has actually caused designs that are improvements to get bounced.
It doesn't help that while yes, they did certainly cut down on that infamous paperwork backlog, they did a lot of it by rejecting as improperly-filled-out forms that, at the time they'd been filed, had been--and filing again with whatever the current version of the for
Corporate Dems (Score:2)
There needs to be a single price (Score:2, Insightful)
To get some sanity in the drug marketplace there needs to be just a single price that the drug manufacturers charge. None of these crazy pricing schemes that really screw the uninsured or the underinsured that have to pay the top price.
It's not just drugs, the entire medical industry has these crazy deals where the little guy who is the least able to pay ends up paying the most.
boo. (Score:5, Informative)
the thing that bothers me with this story is that you have a disconnect between government funded healthcare, and profit seeking private corporations.
if you have a government entity such as medicare (or really any socialized institution), that essentially guarantees payment to a drug company for a treatment; coupled with a corporation which has a responsibility to shareholders to maximize profit.. The situation that arises absolutely incentivizes the company to charge as much as they can get away with, since after all the US gov't has essentially infinitely deep pockets. And a very similar situation arises with the military and higher education.
And the shitty thing is, any attempt by the government to reign in profit margins and/or maximum price on a drug company would be met with the usual right winger response of "less regulation, free market!" (And this is coming from a republican.. I just don't get mental gymnastics on this level.)
Re:boo. (Score:5, Insightful)
The government is also free not to cover your product, and can negotiate a better deal with your competitor.
All other developed countries have a public health care system and it works just fine, they end up spending less on health care than the US with its private system, and the population is generally in better health condition.
Re: (Score:3)
The government is also free not to cover your product, and can negotiate a better deal with your competitor.
What happens when there is no competitor (as in the case of deflazacort)? Does the government just not pay for the drug and tell it's citizens "sorry, it cost to much"?
I'm not try to criticize the single-payer approach, I'm genuinely curious about how this is handled.
Re: (Score:2)
Regarding that particular drug it seems it is much cheaper outside the US, and this seem to be the rule not the exception.
But to answer your question, it must depends on countries but I doubt any country would offer a $1 billion/pill drug to its citizens even if proved effective.
Drugs are covered by patents, the only reason why they can't be cloned and sold at lower price. These patents last for a few years so in the worst case the drug won't be offered for that period. But sometimes I guess it's cheaper to
WTO Compulsory Licensing (Score:2)
There is a clause in the WTO licensing deal covering medical patents. Every national govt has the right to invoke it have a particular drug's patent suspended and have it manufactured as a generic if it is considered a public health emergency. For a drug where there is no alternative, which is shown to work and where the company is being unreasonable, the govt can always pull out the big gun. The US govt doesn't as its bought my Pharma lobbyists.
Thanks for pointing this out....I had no idea the TRIPS Agreement or Doha Declaration existed.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
(although it looks like Doha hasn't been passed yet, at least according to Wikipedia).
So if a single-payer doesn't like the price Mylan is paying, they can essentially just declare it an "emergency" and issue a license to anyone else to make an Epipen without the threat of patent theft?
no need, there are already alternatives to epipen
True, but what about something where there are no alternatives?
sounds like it, although this clause probably won't stay for long if countries start abusing it.
What happens when there is no competitor
With a national health service you have a monopsony—a single customer who can say "I'll pay this much and no more. Take it or leave it."
Furthermore, when that customer is the government they can revoke patents, pass laws, nationalise companies etc.
"I'll pay this much and no more. Take it or leave it."
So if the company says "we'll leave it", do the people who are being refused treatment raise hell about it? Or does this not happen with any frequency?
I also fail to see how a single-payer somewhere in Europe or elsewhere could nationalize a company based in the U.S. like Mylan.
So if the company says "we'll leave it"
... then the government seizes the companies patents. And production facilities if necessary. See eminent domain [wikipedia.org].
Any local facilities can be nationalised. If that includes the relevant factory then it makes no difference where the head office is.
Drugs companies often have more than one product, and few of them are the only alternative. A government can prevent them doing any business in their country at all. It can set up a lab to make the drugs itself, or hire another company to do it.
However, in the UK at least, they tend not to take the muscular approach and I believe there have occasionally been cases where the r
In some but not all cases there is a cap on what the government will pay for these drugs. They are large enough purchasers to put pressure on the pharmaceutical companies to keep the price low (one of the reasons US citizens have been known to go to Canada for to fill their prescriptions.
Europe has "government funded healthcare" or at least public healthcare and profit seeking private pharmaceutlical corporations. Europe also has about equally good medicines available.
However, healthcare, including pharmaceutics, is cheaper in Europe than the US. It's still very high imho, but lower than the US. So somewhere your thinking is wrong I guess.
rogoshen1 opined:
the thing that bothers me with this story is that you have a disconnect between government funded healthcare, and profit seeking private corporations.
if you have a government entity such as medicare (or really any socialized institution), that essentially guarantees payment to a drug company for a treatment; coupled with a corporation which has a responsibility to shareholders to maximize profit.. The situation that arises absolutely incentivizes the company to charge as much as they can get away with, since after all the US gov't has essentially infinitely deep pockets. And a very similar situation arises with the military and higher education.
And the shitty thing is, any attempt by the government to reign in profit margins and/or maximum price on a drug company would be met with the usual right winger response of "less regulation, free market!" (And this is coming from a republican.. I just don't get mental gymnastics on this level.)
Oh, it's a LOT worse than you think it is:
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2016/10/drug-industry-pharmaceutical-lobbyists-medicare-part-d-prices
(Note that, while the above is a Mother Jones article on the subject, there are plenty of business pubication and c onservative-leaning websites that will tell you exactly the same thing.)
In a nutshelll - for those of you who won't read the linked article - the Medicare Modernization Act, signed into law by George W. Bush on December 3, 2003, FOR
"The situation that arises absolutely incentivizes the company to charge as much as they can get away with, since after all the US gov't has essentially infinitely deep pockets.
That's one theory. Another theory is that the US government can pay you as little as they like, because what other purchaser can make up that volume? (This is in fact how WalMart treats its suppliers and how they can drive supplies to sell to WalMart huge volumes below their manufacturing cost.)
The reality of the situation is that Me
Not the whole story. (Score:5, Informative)
I had actually just finished reading this on Ars before coming here to see it at the top of the page. The summary leaves out a very important detail.
Sanofi is suing Mylan claiming that their underhanded attempts cost them business. While that may be true, I think that this may have a more severe impact on their sales:
"In 2015, Sanofi pulled Auvi-Q following quality control issues. The device has since been put back on the market by another pharmaceutical company, Kaléo. The list price of the newly released Auvi-Q is set at $4,500."
True enough, but I'd imagine that Sanofi has no one to blame for quality control issues besides themselves.
If it's one thing I've learned from Pharma compani (Score:2)
CVS has developed its own injector which it sells for $110.
Natural selection will sort this out eventually.
What free market?
Well, when all the people who need it have died, and that limitation is mostly pruned from the human branch of evolution, then the companies will no longer have a large market and they will have to reduce prices to meet the reduced demand. See, market forces always work!
/s
Mylan: Corporate Death Penalty (Score:4, Interesting)
Their behavior deserves it. Their corporation is dissolved, all their executives (including Mizz Bresch) are banned from working in similar positions for life, and all their intellectual property is public domain.
You'd make a friendly dictator.
You left out the part where the board and Ms. Bresch are stripped of all their assets and relocated to a communal farm on the outskirts of Harlan, Kentucky, where they are forced to rebuild their lives through manual labor and no health insurance.
£8.60 in UK - standard NHS prescription charge (although the British National Formulary lists the actual cost at £26 each). At least 2 other brands licensed in the UK, pretty much the same price.
Alternatives (Score:2)
Sounds Familiar... (Score:1)
If memory serves me correctly, Intel / Microsoft were hit and lost lawsuits for this exact behavior.
Market (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It just may not take care of it in a way you like. As far as the market is concerned all kids with allergies dying because of no epipen and hence the gene pool being cleansed of allergy genes is a valid outcome.
So is the parents of such kids burning down Mylan and killing everyone on its board of directors (The market has no conscience)
That is why we do not let unregulated markets play by themselves. Capitalism needs a tincture of socialism otherwise its just as bad as Communism just in different ways.
I know you said that facetiously, but the market would take care of it very quickly
... if the U.S. government would stop actively preventing that from happening.
The very same EpiPens which sell for hundreds of dollars in the USA can be had in Europe & Canada for less than $100. In a free market, these price differences could not possibly exist. People in the USA would just drive across the border to buy them or pay shipping costs to get them from a foreign supplier. Prices would have to reach an equ
In hindsight (Score:2)
It is interesting*, in hindsight, recalling the talk of "death panels" citizens of countries with socialized medicine must supposedly suffer through.
* Footnote left as an exercise for the reader
yet more peanut panic and profiteering (Score:2)