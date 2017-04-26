Five Years Later, Legal Megaupload Data Is Still Trapped On Dead Servers (arstechnica.com) 61
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: It's been more than five years since the government accused Megaupload and its founder Kim Dotcom of criminal copyright infringement. While Dotcom himself was arrested in New Zealand, U.S. government agents executed search warrants and grabbed a group of more than 1,000 servers owned by Carpathia Hosting. That meant that a lot of users with gigabytes of perfectly legal content lost access to it. Two months after the Dotcom raid and arrest, the Electronic Frontier Foundation filed a motion in court asking to get back data belonging to one of those users, Kyle Goodwin, whom the EFF took on as a client. Years have passed. The U.S. criminal prosecution of Dotcom and other Megaupload executives is on hold while New Zealand continues with years of extradition hearings. Meanwhile, Carpathia's servers were powered down and are kept in storage by QTS Realty Trust, which acquired Carpathia in 2015. Now the EFF has taken the extraordinary step of asking an appeals court to step in and effectively force the hand of the district court judge. Yesterday, Goodwin's lawyers filed a petition for a writ of mandamus (PDF) with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, which oversees Virginia federal courts. "We've been asking the court for help since 2012," said EFF attorney Mitch Stolz in a statement about the petition. "It's deeply unfair for him to still be in limbo after all this time."
Re: (Score:2)
And you wondered what all those donations to Democrats from Hollywood and the music industry bought?
Ok, spell it out then: what did they buy?
That's the big problem... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't know cloud computing had a principal. I guess it's still in school.
Re:That's the big problem... (Score:5, Insightful)
Exactly. At the very least, "HAVE A BACKUP". I say anyone who doesn't understand this basic principal of cloud computing deserves to lose their data.
Anyone who understands cloud computing probably isn't going to use the cloud.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. At the very least, "HAVE A BACKUP". I say anyone who doesn't understand this basic principal of cloud computing deserves to lose their data.
Anyone who understands cloud computing probably isn't going to use the cloud.
Winner winner, chicken dinner!
Re: (Score:2)
Hell I use it.
Google drive.
I am in a violently bitter divorce and all the docs are on a google drive so I can pull them up on my phone at a moment's notice, while also being able to actually work on them on my PC.
Risk? yes.
Worth it when I can pull up the latest custody order on a moment's notice to demonstrate I do, in fact, have custody of my kids right now? Priceless (and the cops like it too).
Still keep the oblig hardcopy binder like any court system docs, and an offline copy made weekly or when there a
Re: (Score:2)
I know people who are perfectly happy to have their only copy of their photos on iCloud because "It's Apple! They have backups!"
Umm no. Even they do, you have no control over those backups, when they're made or how to recover the data if it's lost.
Keep your own damn backups, people. Treat cloud services as just another single, lose-able copy of your data.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of "cloud" backup service does not have incremental versions? Mine certainly does, it doesn't even have any limit on how many previous versions are stored, and I find it hard to imagine that this is the exception.
That being said, GP is right of course that you cannot rely on network backup as the only backup.
Re: (Score:2)
A half-decent cloud backup will keep versions for an extended period, so you could recover to the point in time before the crypto. A live sync that clobbers history is little better than a RAID array.
Re: That's the big problem... (Score:2)
A colleague installed cryptolocker and it encrypted all his Dropbox files. All he has to do was contact Dropbox and say "please revert to this date, before the bulk delete and upload occurred".
I'm not saying you should rely upon that, but recovery was simple because of how cryptolocker renames every file.
Re: (Score:2)
I know people who are perfectly happy to have their only copy of their photos on iCloud because "It's Apple! They have backups!"
I have a friend who works at a Sprint store. He recently transferred 75GB of photos between old and new iPhones. The user had no other backup for this data.
Re: (Score:2)
You can hate Apple all you want, but at least they offer a reasonable price for their online backups. $0.99/mo. for up to 50GB. $2.99/mo. for up to 200GB. 5GB or under is free.
I tell almost anyone with a nearly full phone to sign up - because they can opt to store fewer of the photos on the device itself. This doesn't preclude a local backup, but that will never happen with most users.
Re: (Score:2)
You can hate Apple all you want [...]
Where in my comment did I write that I "hate Apple"?
I tell almost anyone with a nearly full phone to sign up - because they can opt to store fewer of the photos on the device itself.
A feature I don't use because I regularly move data off of my iPhone on a regular basis.
Re: (Score:2)
Where in my comment did I write that I "hate Apple"?
The English language doesn't have a word for the plural "you" except in the American South. I don't mean you , personally.
A feature I don't use because I regularly move data off of my iPhone on a regular basis.
Again, not advice specifically for you.
Re: (Score:2)
An SD card is not even a medium-term backup. I'd trust a magnetic charge on a platter over an electrostatic charge held in limbo for months or years.
Re: (Score:2)
I pulled my data out of the cloud when I realized that I didn't need to have it on the Internet 24/7.
Pity T J Maxx, Target, and Yahoo didn't do the same.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is the presumption that the data doesn't have a physical location when you are dealing with a cloud. You may not directly know where a given hunk of data is physically stored at, but such storage is still a requirement for current computing practices. It can be destroyed, confiscated, lost, or even simply scrambled where you have no control over what happens. It can also be copied and distributed to places which may not be in a place you want it at (like a competitor or somebody who intends t
Re: (Score:2)
Backups are good.
...
For anyone using google, they make it very easy to download a copy of *all* your data.
If you use Android, that's probably your email, photos, calendar, location history, search history, contacts, medical records, DNA sequence, and sexual deviations,
They will bundle your whole life up into one little insignificant tar file.
Go here: https://takeout.google.com/set... [google.com]
Spreading/sharing (Score:2)
Also do not forget that if sharing is what you want (so granma and granpa can see video of their grandkids)
:
- Tarsnap, Dropbox, Google Drive might be more expensive for equivalent storage size / bandwidth. But at least there's less risk for them to go belly up.
(Even if there's risk for those with non-free/closed-source clients to rape your privacy).
And you should keep a local copy on your NAS anyway.
- You can serve the files from your NAS (lots of them feature file server), and YOU can control the protecti
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is having only one copy, no matter whether that one copy is in the cloud or not.
Re: (Score:2)
Also do not store anything in the cloud that you cannot afford to get released on the Internet for anyone to see.
iVBOR w0KGg oAAAA NSUhE UgAAA DIAAA AyBAM AAADs EZWCA AAAHl BMVEX
///// 95flf rP4uc 7etAbv
1k+5l gUAAA AAraj u1U4i M4/UA AABjE lEQVR 4Xt3S wWobQ QwG4G FZNul R7kCv u5LpO Zb8AK O1+gAF
O+ceb J+TEo iPBT9 B3rir mSWeD e29VM f55hd CKPy3 lRza9 AEQcR 1D6IL G1hZA LBr7c PqhUW MFjTCR
fh+7w xEMai ERZtX d1yyp iiAJI hTRZY QRwOX xGCHa LeLgt ePzPo LFSmj IQvy4 N9BKm OH1Oc tBo8GI
2N/k6 e4FVo KTxOi T9rNs 4RKeg QRPCt EES
Dead but no lost but maybe (Score:2)
When the servers went offline, many thousands of people lost access to their work and home files. I have my photo archive on Megaupload but I have still got no way to get it back as some scardy cat corporate tosser says "No" to everyone just in case someone might get a copy of some porno or action movie. FFS
Re: (Score:3)
Just restore it from your backup. What's that, you don't have a backup?
Cloud storage is their backup.
Re: (Score:3)
Cloud storage is their backup.
No, it was their backup. When it went away they should have created another one.
Of course its deeply unfair (Score:3, Insightful)
"deeply unfair" is central theme of all US copyright law.
Why would you expect anything else?
Re: (Score:2)
This is one of many reasons the cloud makes a terrible backup. The US government may confiscate your legal data during an investigation, and it takes years before they return it.
Exactly! People, keep your backups on a thumbdrive, so that the police can confiscate it instead.
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't the reason the cloud makes a terrible backup. The thing that you want to avoid with a backup is correlated failures: things that cause a failure of your primary store should be different from things that cause a failure of your backup. Your house burning down or thieves coming and stealing your computers will cause failures of both your original and on-site backups. It's a lot less likely that the founder of your cloud provider will be arrested for the same reason that you lose your laptop.
Re
Re: (Score:2)
This presumes that the cloud solution doesn't also live sync with your machine, else an accidental delete is not covered...
Asset forfeiture? (Score:2)
Geez, I know this is Slashdot, but really. The guy did have a second copy, but it died - as copies do - at the worst possible instant. In this case, basically as the Mega servers were being seized. Should he have had a 3rd copy? A 4th? Sure, but that's not the point.
The point is: the US government seized servers containing data from thousands and thousands of users. The US government has made no provisions at all for people to retrieve their property. This is theft, plain and simple.
Consider this in meatspa