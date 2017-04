Uber Must Provide Waymo With Data Regarding Its Otto Acquisition, Rules Court

An appeals court today has ruled that Anthony Levandowski, the Uber executive accused of taking documents from Google's Waymo, can't use the Fifth Amendment to prevent Uber from turning over documents in the case . "The court has now directed Uber to provide data associated with its Otto acquisition to Waymo," reports The Tech Portal. From the report:The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said: "Mr. Levandowski argues that he is entitled to relief under the Fifth Amendment because production of the unredacted privilege log could potentially incriminate him. We are not persuaded that the district court erred in its ruling requiring defendants to produce an unredacted privilege log."