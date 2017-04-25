Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Oregon Fines Man For Writing a Complaint Email Stating 'I Am An Engineer' (vice.com) 89

Posted by BeauHD from the license-and-registration-please dept.
pogopop77 quotes a report from Motherboard: In September 2014, Mats Jarlstrom, an electronics engineer living in Beaverton, Oregon, sent an email to the state's engineering board. The email claimed that yellow traffic lights don't last long enough, which "puts the public at risk." "I would like to present these facts for your review and comments," he wrote. This email resulted not with a meeting, but with a threat from The Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying [stating]: "ORS 672.020(1) prohibits the practice of engineering in Oregon without registration -- at a minimum, your use of the title 'electronics engineer' and the statement 'I'm an engineer' create violations." In January of this year, Jarlstrom was officially fined $500 by the state for the crime of "practicing engineering without being registered." Since the engineering board in Oregon said Jarlstrom should not be free to publish or present his ideas about the fast-turning yellow traffic lights, due to his "practice of engineering in Oregon without registration," he and the Institute for Justice sued them in federal court for violating his First Amendment rights. "I'm not practicing engineering, I'm just using basic mathematics and physics, Newtonian laws of motion, to make calculations and talk about what I found," he said. Sam Gedge, an attorney for the Institute for Justice, told Motherboard: "Mats has a clear First Amendment right to talk about anything from taxes to traffic lights. It's an instance of a licensing board trying to suppress speech."

  • (sigh) You people still think you're engineers (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I get it that you nerds feel more important and accomplished using the titles "engineer" and "architect" and for the most part, you're ignored because it's harmless in general. Until you start presenting yourself as an authority on a subject claiming the title of "engineer" that is. In most (or all) states, actual professional engineers invariably have a much more rigorous education than a pretender, with years of internship and have to write 2 marathon-like exams (one in fundamentals of engineering - sub

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jgotts ( 2785 )

      I hate to be overly negative, but based upon my 30 years of experience of writing software for a living, your level of education is usually inversely proportional to your skill level as an engineer.

      And yes, I did attend a very expensive and highly-rated engineering school at age 18, but I had been programming since I was a pre-teen.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Several textbook fallacies there:
      *appeal to accomplishment
      *holier than thou
      *appeal to ridicule
      *ad hominem(s)

      All to support censorship based on an allusion to ("think of the children") perceived harm of someone not so ordained into this clergy you mention misinforming the masses by whistleblowing on the system while not having a certain piece of paper stating he has officially been indoctrinated into a certain groupthink category.

    • Not all of us incorrectly use that title. As a rule, I always call myself a "programmer" (or these days, I guess a "senior programmer" is more accurate) rather than a "software engineer". I think it's a more honest description of what I do.

      I don't get my panties in a wad about what other programmers call themselves, but I can understand why certified/licensed engineers don't appreciate the watering down of a title they worked hard for. I guess it's the same sort of annoyance programmers feel when someone

  • Is the imbecile who sent the fine won't be fired.

  • Yeah... but no. (Score:2, Informative)

    by Nutria ( 679911 )

    If he wins the suit, there's nothing to stop people from claiming to be medical doctors and doing all sorts of (more) harm to society.

    Just present the facts without claiming to be an engineer.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If he wins the suit, there's nothing to stop people from claiming to be medical doctors and doing all sorts of (more) harm to society.

      Just present the facts without claiming to be an engineer.

      The thing is, he WAS an engineer, the fine was for practicing in the state without a license, even though that necessitates a transaction of some sort. They basically fined him for stating his education level in an e-mail as an excuse to punish him for disagreeing with them.

    • Re:Yeah... but no. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by skirmish666 ( 1287122 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @10:06PM (#54302367)
      If I understand the summary, he's challenging the fine for practicing engineering without registration as he doesn't actually practice engineering.
      Perhaps it's not illegal to say "I'm a doctor" as long as you don't then go on to offer a medical opinion or perform a medical procedure?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        Perhaps it's not illegal to say "I'm a doctor" as long as you don't then go on to offer a medical opinion

        But he did claim to be a "doctor" offer a "medical" opinion.

        • Perhaps it's not illegal to say "I'm a doctor" as long as you don't then go on to offer a medical opinion

          But he did claim to be a "doctor" offer a "medical" opinion.

          I'm not trying to say that literally you legally can't claim to be a member of one profession and offer any opinion or perform any procedure that's even loosely related to that profession. I would assume that only in the case where offering an opinion or performing a procedure would be considered to having been done in the role of performing that profession would it be illegal.

          eg. Claiming to be a pilot and saying the new Airbus is crap (probably) isn't illegal. I believe that claiming to be an engineer and

      • I don't know whether it's illegal to claim to be a doctor if you're not offering a medical opinion. But it certainly is illegal to claim to be a doctor and then offer a medical opinion. Was this guy not claiming to be offering an opinion as an engineer?

        What you would have to be suggesting, if this is meant as a defense of this guy, is that you can claim to be a doctor, offer an opinion about a medical topic, then say "well, I didn't directly say that the opinion about the medical topic was being made as a

  • Slashdot ads (Score:3)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @09:59PM (#54302323) Journal

    You don't need to be an engineer to measure slashdot advertisements now cover a full third of the screen while stories load and now 1/3 of the horizontal space which means the comment density requires much more scrolling.

  • I hope he wins his suit (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @10:00PM (#54302327)

    I'm all for restricting the use of credentials - like 'Doctor', for instance - to people certified by the state to use them. However, that restriction should only come into play when they're using those credentials professionally or to lend authority to a fraudulent claim, which this man was not.

    He was speaking the truth, arguably for the public good, and he IS an engineer, just not one registered to work professionally in the state. His background does make his study and its findings somewhat more credible to those incapable of understanding it themselves... but he's RIGHT, so he's not trying to use that title to defraud anyone.

    I hope he wins his lawsuit.

    • Doctor is a title, that means you have earned a doctorate. It doesn't mean you are a medical professional. The "doctor" you see when you are sick is a physician. If you have a heart attack, you are treated by a surgeon. If you have a tooth ache, you are treated by a dentist. They all have doctorates, so they are Doctors. So are university professors who have earned a PhD. In the US, lawyers are also technically doctors, but they don't use the title. Yes, medical professionals need to be board certified. But

      • Yes, medical professionals need to be board certified. But don't confuse that with doctors.

        No, they don't. Board certification is an additional step that physicians can take, and many better ones do, but it is not required to practice medicine.

    • It's fraudulent to practice as a doctor, engineer, or whatever if you lack a license, regardless of if any one particular opinion you give someone happens to be correct or not. Are you really suggesting that in order to punish someone for pretending to be a medical doctor that you would have to track down a patient where he made a mistaken diagnosis, first? So someone has to be harmed, first, before you can stop a fraudulent doctor from practicing medicine?

      Either you didn't think it through, or you're a l

  • I worked in a place with a lot of people who worked in the Engineering dept. These folks designed, revised, worked with the people on the shop floor to resolve problems, etc. None of these folks were "Engineers". They were all referred to as "Engineers". It's just a common term for people who do jobs like that.

    We also designed and manufactured a couple of life-critical gadgets - things which might result in a death if they failed. Those drawings had to be signed and stamped by one of our two certified Engin

    • The question isn't whether you refer to someone as an engineer, the question is whether they put themselves out as an engineer. You can call yourself "doctor" all you want while you're hanging out at a bar with your buddies, and no one could or would fine you. But don't try to send a letter to the state health department claiming to be a medical doctor, if you're not one.

  • I am a meat popsicle. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Perhaps he would have been taken more seriously if he quoted a line from the movie "The Fifth Element".

    Unless of course, there is some state or federal requirement that requires that a minimal percentage of meat by weight exist before declaring any said "meatness" and that said meat must be at or below the temperature of 32 degrees based on the Fahrenheit scale of measurement.

  • As an industry trained engineer, I've been doing engineering for a few decades. From designing computers and electronics in the 80's to performing and presenting current scientific research, it's just been a part of my life, but previously, I could only refer to myself as an "Amateur Engineer". It's not that I'm not trained, I just wasn't trained in a university. Back in the 80's when I learned to design computers ( as an autodidact ) there simply wasn't a university path open for me as I was in high school

  • Along with "pumping your own damn gas".

  • "Dammit, Jim, I'm a...

  • Didn't read TFA but let me guess: red light cameras are in use and Oregon gets its cut from the take. So the whole discussion about the 'engineer' title (which is fine, you shouldn't be able to call yourself "Dr." "M.D." "Pharmacist" or even "meteorologist" without proper qualifacations) kind of overshadows the problem with the yelllow lights. Purposefully reducing the amount of time the light stays on yellow in order to trap more people "running a red light" is of course ehhhrrrmmmm "unethical" to say the

