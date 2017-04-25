Oregon Fines Man For Writing a Complaint Email Stating 'I Am An Engineer' (vice.com) 89
pogopop77 quotes a report from Motherboard: In September 2014, Mats Jarlstrom, an electronics engineer living in Beaverton, Oregon, sent an email to the state's engineering board. The email claimed that yellow traffic lights don't last long enough, which "puts the public at risk." "I would like to present these facts for your review and comments," he wrote. This email resulted not with a meeting, but with a threat from The Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying [stating]: "ORS 672.020(1) prohibits the practice of engineering in Oregon without registration -- at a minimum, your use of the title 'electronics engineer' and the statement 'I'm an engineer' create violations." In January of this year, Jarlstrom was officially fined $500 by the state for the crime of "practicing engineering without being registered." Since the engineering board in Oregon said Jarlstrom should not be free to publish or present his ideas about the fast-turning yellow traffic lights, due to his "practice of engineering in Oregon without registration," he and the Institute for Justice sued them in federal court for violating his First Amendment rights. "I'm not practicing engineering, I'm just using basic mathematics and physics, Newtonian laws of motion, to make calculations and talk about what I found," he said. Sam Gedge, an attorney for the Institute for Justice, told Motherboard: "Mats has a clear First Amendment right to talk about anything from taxes to traffic lights. It's an instance of a licensing board trying to suppress speech."
Right. You are NOT a lawyer, but you are free to represent yourself. It is only practicing law if you do things for a client.
You can be an engineer without practicing engineering. You can be a Doctor without practicing medicine. A title doesn't mean anything when it comes to practicing a trade.
Oregon law: Practicing means working, not saying (Score:2)
The Oregon statute also defines what practicing engineering means under the law. The statutory definition, while overbroad, covers *working* as as engineer, not *saying* you're an engineer.
https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors... [oregonlaws.org]
1) "Practice of engineering" or "practice of professional engineering" means doing any of the following:
(a) Performing any professional service or creative work requiring engineering education, training and experience.
(b) Applying special knowledge of the mathematical, physical and enginee
No really. I have the degrees and pay stubs to prove it. And there is at least one thing, OK, only one thing, currently in space that I worked on.
Correcting myself (Score:2)
I just read ORS 672.007. Under Oregon law saying "I'm an engineer" counts as "practicing engineering". There is still a first amendment issue.
https://www.oregonlaws.org/ors... [oregonlaws.org]
Still, I must say:
I'm the tooth fairy.
I'm an engineer.
I'm a unicorn.
Fuck you, Oregon.
Re:Yes but (Score:5, Insightful)
He IS an engineer, he is not practicing in the state of Oregon. Practicing is the part that requires registration, so this falls somewhere between a quick cash grab and wanting to shut him up.
I think you've overlooked the lack of freedom in the People's Republic of Kate Brown, dictator.
Except all he has to do is pay $500, and change his letter to read "I am a citizen" instead of "I am an engineer". And he has to pay the $500 either way, so what would stop him from resubmitting the letter?
The point being that there's nothing about this that would actually force him to shut up, so it's not clear how you are so certain that's the only reason they're doing it.
So quick cash grab then.
Practicing requires that you be hired or at least offer your services for hire.. He was not and did not.
How is firmware timing of stoplights outside of the realm of an electrical engineer?
Spotted the Redflex employee!
Sending an email to the engineering board is NOT practicing anything. They're free to ignore his email, take it under advisement, or act on it if they think it's prudent to do so. What the fuck? Take your totalitarian bullshit somewhere else.
If a 3rd week physics 101 student could've figured it out, then:
1. why didn't the (supposedly state licensed) civil engineers who set up the lights know about it?
2. are physics 101 students also in violation for 'practicing engineering' without a license?
Yes, and we'll be one step closer to mimicking the heavy handed bureaucratic processes of the old Soviet Union.
As if all other First World countries don't have similar professional boards.
But how many of those countries limit the use of the title "Engineer" to people with professional registrations?
Not all states in the USA require professional registration in order to use the title "Engineer", but really, it's meaningless: professional registrations generally don't cross state lines. Is physics different from one state to another?
Re: And the moral of the story is... (Score:3, Informative)
Canada neither. You cannot call yourself an engineer in Ontario if you're not a member of the Professiona Engineers of Ontario. It doesn't matter if you have an engineering degree.
Just like you can't practice law or call yourself a lawyer in a province/state without having passed the bar exam even if you've passed law school.
Oregon hasn't been controlled by Republicans in 30 years. This is Democrats doing this shit.
First I've heard of it, but yes, there are FE and PE exams for "electrical and computer engineering". I wonder how many hundreds of dollars they want to register you.
(sigh) You people still think you're engineers (Score:2, Insightful)
I get it that you nerds feel more important and accomplished using the titles "engineer" and "architect" and for the most part, you're ignored because it's harmless in general. Until you start presenting yourself as an authority on a subject claiming the title of "engineer" that is. In most (or all) states, actual professional engineers invariably have a much more rigorous education than a pretender, with years of internship and have to write 2 marathon-like exams (one in fundamentals of engineering - sub
I hate to be overly negative, but based upon my 30 years of experience of writing software for a living, your level of education is usually inversely proportional to your skill level as an engineer.
And yes, I did attend a very expensive and highly-rated engineering school at age 18, but I had been programming since I was a pre-teen.
The story is about an EE.....not some dude who said he is a Software Engineer or an network Engineer....
I know MCSE and MSCE look similar but they have different implications. An MSCE is a certified engineer with many years of post-bachelor education and practical training whereas MCSE is some Microsoft thing. Night and day difference. Like comparing the neighborhood drug dealer to a MD at a hospital. They both sort of do the same thing but good luck suing the drug dealer.
Several textbook fallacies there:
*appeal to accomplishment
*holier than thou
*appeal to ridicule
*ad hominem(s)
All to support censorship based on an allusion to ("think of the children") perceived harm of someone not so ordained into this clergy you mention misinforming the masses by whistleblowing on the system while not having a certain piece of paper stating he has officially been indoctrinated into a certain groupthink category.
Not all of us incorrectly use that title. As a rule, I always call myself a "programmer" (or these days, I guess a "senior programmer" is more accurate) rather than a "software engineer". I think it's a more honest description of what I do.
I don't get my panties in a wad about what other programmers call themselves, but I can understand why certified/licensed engineers don't appreciate the watering down of a title they worked hard for. I guess it's the same sort of annoyance programmers feel when someone
Or Excel a reporting solution...
What's really sad here... (Score:2)
Is the imbecile who sent the fine won't be fired.
Yeah... but no. (Score:2, Informative)
If he wins the suit, there's nothing to stop people from claiming to be medical doctors and doing all sorts of (more) harm to society.
Just present the facts without claiming to be an engineer.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If he wins the suit, there's nothing to stop people from claiming to be medical doctors and doing all sorts of (more) harm to society.
Just present the facts without claiming to be an engineer.
The thing is, he WAS an engineer, the fine was for practicing in the state without a license, even though that necessitates a transaction of some sort. They basically fined him for stating his education level in an e-mail as an excuse to punish him for disagreeing with them.
Re:Yeah... but no. (Score:4, Insightful)
Perhaps it's not illegal to say "I'm a doctor" as long as you don't then go on to offer a medical opinion or perform a medical procedure?
Perhaps it's not illegal to say "I'm a doctor" as long as you don't then go on to offer a medical opinion
But he did claim to be a "doctor" offer a "medical" opinion.
Perhaps it's not illegal to say "I'm a doctor" as long as you don't then go on to offer a medical opinion
But he did claim to be a "doctor" offer a "medical" opinion.
I'm not trying to say that literally you legally can't claim to be a member of one profession and offer any opinion or perform any procedure that's even loosely related to that profession. I would assume that only in the case where offering an opinion or performing a procedure would be considered to having been done in the role of performing that profession would it be illegal.
eg. Claiming to be a pilot and saying the new Airbus is crap (probably) isn't illegal. I believe that claiming to be an engineer and
I don't know whether it's illegal to claim to be a doctor if you're not offering a medical opinion. But it certainly is illegal to claim to be a doctor and then offer a medical opinion. Was this guy not claiming to be offering an opinion as an engineer?
What you would have to be suggesting, if this is meant as a defense of this guy, is that you can claim to be a doctor, offer an opinion about a medical topic, then say "well, I didn't directly say that the opinion about the medical topic was being made as a
I hope he wins his suit (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm all for restricting the use of credentials - like 'Doctor', for instance - to people certified by the state to use them. However, that restriction should only come into play when they're using those credentials professionally or to lend authority to a fraudulent claim, which this man was not.
He was speaking the truth, arguably for the public good, and he IS an engineer, just not one registered to work professionally in the state. His background does make his study and its findings somewhat more credible to those incapable of understanding it themselves... but he's RIGHT, so he's not trying to use that title to defraud anyone.
I hope he wins his lawsuit.
Yes, medical professionals need to be board certified. But don't confuse that with doctors.
No, they don't. Board certification is an additional step that physicians can take, and many better ones do, but it is not required to practice medicine.
It's fraudulent to practice as a doctor, engineer, or whatever if you lack a license, regardless of if any one particular opinion you give someone happens to be correct or not. Are you really suggesting that in order to punish someone for pretending to be a medical doctor that you would have to track down a patient where he made a mistaken diagnosis, first? So someone has to be harmed, first, before you can stop a fraudulent doctor from practicing medicine?
Either you didn't think it through, or you're a l
It's a common enough term (Score:2)
I worked in a place with a lot of people who worked in the Engineering dept. These folks designed, revised, worked with the people on the shop floor to resolve problems, etc. None of these folks were "Engineers". They were all referred to as "Engineers". It's just a common term for people who do jobs like that.
We also designed and manufactured a couple of life-critical gadgets - things which might result in a death if they failed. Those drawings had to be signed and stamped by one of our two certified Engin
The question isn't whether you refer to someone as an engineer, the question is whether they put themselves out as an engineer. You can call yourself "doctor" all you want while you're hanging out at a bar with your buddies, and no one could or would fine you. But don't try to send a letter to the state health department claiming to be a medical doctor, if you're not one.
If you do engineering, you should be recognized. (Score:2)
As an industry trained engineer, I've been doing engineering for a few decades. From designing computers and electronics in the 80's to performing and presenting current scientific research, it's just been a part of my life, but previously, I could only refer to myself as an "Amateur Engineer". It's not that I'm not trained, I just wasn't trained in a university. Back in the 80's when I learned to design computers ( as an autodidact ) there simply wasn't a university path open for me as I was in high school
Add "engineering" to the list (Score:1)
