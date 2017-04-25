Murdered Woman's Fitbit Nails Cheating Husband (nydailynews.com) 32
BarbaraHudson writes: A murdered woman's Fitbit data shows she was still alive an hour after her husband claims she was murdered and he was tied up, contradicting her husband's description of events. New York Daily News reports: "Richard Dabate, 40, was charged this month with felony murder, tampering with physical evidence and making false statements following his wife Connie's December 2015 death at their home in Ellington, Tolland County. Dabate called 911 reporting that his wife was the victim of a home invasion, alleging that she was shot dead by a 'tall, obese man' with a deep voice like actor Vin Diesel's, sporting 'camouflage and a mask,' according to an arrest warrant. Dabate alleged her death took place more than an hour before her Fitbit-tracked movements revealed."
it's always the tall, obese man.
That's what the short obese man wants you to think.
Tall obese lives matter!
Tall obese man who sounds like Vin Diesel? Doesn't this sound made up?
OMG I think the murderer sounded like Joe Pesci and was like skinny but had fat ankles you know?? Cankles is what he had yes.. in fact it might have been a transexual woman.. so Caitlyn jenner if Caitlyn jenner was originally Joe Pesci but got a sex change but didnt do anything about her/his fat ankles..
only a human mind could come up with such stupid crap.
Finally a good use for fitness trackers. (Score:3)
We've heard all about doctors not knowing what to do with fitness tracker data but now we're finally seeing a valid use case: recording your time of death! The police must be thrilled.
This kind of thing was predicted long ago, though it was supposed to be a warning:
"We'll know you're dead when you don't answer your phone".
Well, we showed those prognosticators, and we ignored their warnings and went leagues beyond what they foresaw. We voluntarily wear electronics that spy on us regardless of whether we activate them or not.
Actually....
Tie fitbit tracker "heartbeat" data with a deadman switch...
Fitbit says you died, time to delete the crypto keys to the computer.
You're going to want a LONG fuse on that deadman switch, or any number of accidents or incidents of forgetfulness could cause you some serious annoyance.
I have a friend who would wipe or destroy my digital media for me if I died, after migrating any family photos or videos my wife wanted to keep. My stuff is locked down for the sake of it, and not locked down well enough to keep law enforcement or a decent hacker out anyway.
DST? (Score:2, Interesting)
Are DST adjustments automatic on a Fitbit? Asking as I don't own one.
Found the defense attorney!
Disclaimer: was thinking the same thing myself.
Are DST adjustments automatic on a Fitbit? Asking as I don't own one.
Very good question! Unfortunately for the husband they also have video of the woman leaving the gym at around the time she was supposed to have been murdered. So based on that it sounds like the time on the fitbit is correct. Well, unless the gym also didn't set their clock correctly on their video, but that would be easy to verify. The FitBit is just icing on the cake.
did you see the guy's house in the story? he clearly has money, and as such at least one of these applies
1) arrogant in thinking he'd get away with it in the long term
2) has much to lose by fleeing the US for some third world country (do any first world countries lack extradition?)
3) he didn't do it, that whole presumption of innocence thing strikes again.
Detectives? (Score:2)
Wow I swear some people just need to watch a little less CSI.
Kind of a pyrrhic victory, unfortunately. (Score:3)
The wife is still dead, whether this story is true or not.
The wife is still dead, whether this story is true or not.
So every time someone is murdered we shouldn't look for their killers because the person will still be dead? We should let criminals roam free?
