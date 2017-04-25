Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Crime The Courts Software Hardware Technology

Murdered Woman's Fitbit Nails Cheating Husband (nydailynews.com) 32

Posted by BeauHD from the fitness-tracking dept.
BarbaraHudson writes: A murdered woman's Fitbit data shows she was still alive an hour after her husband claims she was murdered and he was tied up, contradicting her husband's description of events. New York Daily News reports: "Richard Dabate, 40, was charged this month with felony murder, tampering with physical evidence and making false statements following his wife Connie's December 2015 death at their home in Ellington, Tolland County. Dabate called 911 reporting that his wife was the victim of a home invasion, alleging that she was shot dead by a 'tall, obese man' with a deep voice like actor Vin Diesel's, sporting 'camouflage and a mask,' according to an arrest warrant. Dabate alleged her death took place more than an hour before her Fitbit-tracked movements revealed."

Murdered Woman's Fitbit Nails Cheating Husband More | Reply

Murdered Woman's Fitbit Nails Cheating Husband

Comments Filter:

  • Finally a good use for fitness trackers. (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @06:51PM (#54301483)

    We've heard all about doctors not knowing what to do with fitness tracker data but now we're finally seeing a valid use case: recording your time of death! The police must be thrilled. ;)

    • This kind of thing was predicted long ago, though it was supposed to be a warning:

      "We'll know you're dead when you don't answer your phone".

      Well, we showed those prognosticators, and we ignored their warnings and went leagues beyond what they foresaw. We voluntarily wear electronics that spy on us regardless of whether we activate them or not.

      • Actually....
        Tie fitbit tracker "heartbeat" data with a deadman switch...

        Fitbit says you died, time to delete the crypto keys to the computer.

        • You're going to want a LONG fuse on that deadman switch, or any number of accidents or incidents of forgetfulness could cause you some serious annoyance.

          I have a friend who would wipe or destroy my digital media for me if I died, after migrating any family photos or videos my wife wanted to keep. My stuff is locked down for the sake of it, and not locked down well enough to keep law enforcement or a decent hacker out anyway.

          Security vs. convenience. By the time you've gone to deadman switches you're so fa

  • DST? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Are DST adjustments automatic on a Fitbit? Asking as I don't own one.

    • Or time zones?

    • Found the defense attorney!

      Disclaimer: was thinking the same thing myself.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )

      Are DST adjustments automatic on a Fitbit? Asking as I don't own one.

      Very good question! Unfortunately for the husband they also have video of the woman leaving the gym at around the time she was supposed to have been murdered. So based on that it sounds like the time on the fitbit is correct. Well, unless the gym also didn't set their clock correctly on their video, but that would be easy to verify. The FitBit is just icing on the cake.

  • It took 15 months to figure this out and now the guy is out on bail? His gun matches, he had major insurance, and the husband is always the prime suspect. This investigation should have taken weeks. Ellington seems to have had 4 murders in the past 12 years, including this one. Must have been a high priority case. I'll bet the crime scene had over a dozen cops onsite eating donuts. The next day they went back to their speed traps.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      So you have never been in trouble with the law before. Despite what you see on TV it takes a while for a case to be made and I promise you its longer then a commercial break.

      Wow I swear some people just need to watch a little less CSI.

  • Kind of a pyrrhic victory, unfortunately. (Score:3)

    by mellon ( 7048 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2017 @07:14PM (#54301593) Homepage

    The wife is still dead, whether this story is true or not.

    • The wife is still dead, whether this story is true or not.

      So every time someone is murdered we shouldn't look for their killers because the person will still be dead? We should let criminals roam free?

  • such possibilities

Slashdot Top Deals

Old programmers never die, they just become managers.

Close