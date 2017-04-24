Ontario Launches Universal Basic Income Pilot (www.cbc.ca) 85
Reader epiphani writes: The Ontario Government will pilot universal basic income in a $50M program supporting 4,000 households over a 3 year period. While Slashdot has vigorously debated universal basic income in the past, and even Elon Musk has predicted it's necessity, experts continue to debate and gather data on the approach in the face of increasing automation. Ontario's plan will study three communities over three years, with participants receiving up to $17,000 annually if single, and $24,000 for families.
Ever since Bretton Woods was abandoned, money is created out of thin air constantly!
Exactly. It's a nice utopian idea, but alas, the earth is not a utopia. The money has to come from somewhere.
You print it. Those who sit on money pay for the new money through inflation. Most economies in the world now depend on inflation.
Except Ontario doesn't have control of the monetary supply so CAN'T print it.
As such, it DOES have to come from somewhere.
Wars have been fought over a magical sky being who only exists in stories, and over the decayed slime of plants and animals that lived before humans existed. Humans will find any reason at all to go about and kill one another en masse.
Wealth is an abstract concept. In nature noone owns anything. Its society which gives rise to law which gives rise to property and money which gives rise to wealth. if its not working for most people society has the right to decide to try another way. Given that more and more economic value is being created by machines whose income accrues only to the owners of the machines and not to entire society (though without society we would still be hunting and wearing skins so no machines would have been invented)
It's called taxes. We can debate which taxes would be best, but presumably if someone is making something, whether it be with human beings, robots or some combination, they also have sales, which means there are any number of financial transactions which can be taxed. Pick your poison; corporate taxes, capital gains taxes, excise taxes, etc. etc. etc. In the end, money is just a means of counting value.
So? Does this put the state further in debt?
In figures, quite likely.
In value, not necessarily. Inflation might make the value of the overall debt less.
Unemployment (Score:2, Interesting)
Automation has been going on since the industrial revolution, yet new jobs seem to keep on being created. My current job didn't really exist twenty years ago.
People keep predicting the obsolescence of humans but unemployment these days in most rich world economies is not that high. That said, it would be good if we had better ways of measuring employment beyond the binary employed/unemployed states. If someone's not claiming unemployment benefit and working then it's assumed that they're doing okay, but the
start by lowering full time hours / makeing OT cos (Score:5, Insightful)
start by lowering full time hours / making OT cost alot.
Why should jay have to work 60-80+ hours a week doing the work of 3 people for the pay of 1?
When we can fill that job with 3 people working about 30 hours each?
Sure, progress creates new jobs, but not in the numbers needed.
i'd be mad as hell if i lived in one of these places and was subsidizing experiements to give people money without them contributing in any way
The liberal in me wants to react very strongly to this, but I did spend four years as a student in an English city called Salford. That place was infested with vast numbers of people who lived out their lives on the dole, many of them with no family tradition of work going back a few generations. They were generally troublemakers who got their kicks from attacking students (physically and verbally) on a regular basis. Crime levels were very high. One good thing is that there wasn't much gun crime since guns
Unintended consequences (Score:3)
I am pretty sure that penalizing people for becoming a "family" will have consequences.
With that said, if they do this pilot correctly it will yield very interesting data.
Easy math (Score:3)
Q: So why are you filing for divorce?
A: Irreconcilable financial differences.
Yep. Of course, you can look at the cost of living for people on this program, and then subtract the savings of co-habitation - shared rent and utilities.
A better way to handle it might be to divide the funding so that some of it is general use, but some can only be used for shelter and basic utilities. That way there would be no economic benefit either for or against cohabitation.
A stickier issue is children. They ought to cost you (and I say that as a parent), but they ought not to cripple you financia
Having now read TFA (I know, I know...) I realize that this is not universal basic income at all. They are cherry-picking poor people, and they are reducing the subsidy based on money the recipients earn. While I'm still happy that they are playing around with this, I really wish they'd keep the "rules" simple and just randomly throw various amounts of money at random people, then study the effect. I think they are getting a little ahead of themselves.
You don't WANT to maintain the current population levels. There's already way too many people on this rock.
Unintended consequences II (Score:2)
A better way to handle it might be to divide the funding so that some of it is general use, but some can only be used for shelter and basic utilities.
Most economists agree that basic minimum income should be no strings attached, as the various costs of living can vary greatly from area to area, even within the same city. In some areas food costs less, in some areas housing costs less, in some areas transportation is very expensive, etc...
I agree with subsidizing children, but there should be a cap. If you don't have any means of supporting yourself, we shouldn't be subsidizing you having a half dozen more people you can't support, either.
You pay them less than the cost of a brat for each one they pop out. Make it a guaranteed money loser. e.g. 'fuckwit' money is enough to live a basic life without kids. With kids they will need 'shitjob' money on top of the 'fuckwit' money, just to survive.
divorce in the eyes of the state only? (Score:2)
divorce in the eyes of the state only?
I there may be some discrimination clams based on religion.
Bad data from poor implementation (Score:2)
With that said, if they do this pilot correctly it will yield very interesting data.
I very much doubt it will because it is implemented in a way which directly undermines the arguments for universal basic income which is normally taken to mean that everyone gets a fixed income regardless of circumstances. Instead this project reduces that income at the rate of $1 for every $2 earned. Unlike the real deal this provides a reasonably strong motivation NOT to take low paying jobs since you only get a benefit of half the wage you earn. It also means that you now have to start means testing peo
Indeed. This system is a fraud that only replaces multiple welfare programs with cold, hard cash. It might reduce costs of administration, but it isn't basic income.
I would like to see a basic income program that truly pays everyone, but with the ability for those who don't need it to opt out. Let's see the wealthy progressives literally put their money where their mouths are.
Or take jobs that are not declared... end up making more than folks who work regular jobs due to not paying taxes plus getting free money! Wow that will work so well
This is clearly need-based in thinking.
If one person can get by on $X, it doesn't mean two people need $X*2. Housing is normally the greatest cost to a household. My rent or mortgage has always been my biggest bill, even when I lived in a dump in the 1990s. I had a new car, and the rent was still double the car payment.
With that said, if they do this pilot correctly it will yield very interesting data.
Pilots like this are useless. They have no predictive power because an actual universal basic income is qualitatively different from an "income you and a few of your neighbors will get for less than a handful of years and then it goes away." We already know what people do in circumstances like that. It's called graduate school.
For the timid politicians among us, I have bad news. UBI is untestable. You can't pretend to have it for a while and then discontinue it. But it doesn't matter. No country is e
After care may be needed (Score:2)
Assume that the person or family just "lives" on the money provided for three years. How will they merge back into the job market after three years of no work experience?
I'm sure you can technically "live" on $17k/yr but let's be real, this isn't won-the-lotto, now-you-can-relax money. After the pilot is over these people are gonna get kicked in the junk.
And, yeah everyone will love the program because it creates an artificial income disparity between people "in" and people "out" of the program. A true basic income test has to be truly universal, otherwise it'll just end up like the FEMA credit cards after Katrina or soldiers on leave -- a bunch of shady businesses will cro
Vigorous debate? Surely you jest (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Vigorous debate? Surely you jest (Score:5, Interesting)
Seconded.
I've been on this site since about 2001. The 'This site has gone to shit' arguments have been around that long too. However, in the past 2 years (since around the
/. Beta fiasco it seems) most of the quality comments have all but left. 'Conservative echo chamber' kinda hits the nail on the head. The libertarian dog whistle / talking points get trotted out so often it's just boring now to read. Arm-chair economists with such deep insights as 'Don't like your job, move and get another one, dummy!' seem to be about the best the site has to offer now.
Why am I still here then? Habit mostly, I gave it up (and read Soylent) for a good while, and now I come back, thought not as often as before. As for reading comments, I guess I still do out of some hope that they might get better again...though my tolerance is lower I spend only a fraction of the time trying to sift through the Randian garbage.
Your problems are twofold.
1. You think libertarian is a synonym for conservative,
2. You believe that now that leftist voices don't drown out all others, that Slashdot is now a "conservative echo chamber." This is the response of people who are not used to having their ideas challenged.
Slashdot has always leaned left. Now it's centrist. And that bothers you. Ars Technica is leaning further left these days, so go hang there. They have a user moderation system that's dumber than Slashdot's, but at least y
Math Doesn't Work (Score:2)
The math for this doesn't work out.
Even assuming 4,000 single households at 17,000 a year that means 68,000,000 for a single year. Even if that 50,000,000 is per year rather than total they're still a minimum of 18,000,000 short if they were targeting single households.
Good - I hope it catches on (Score:4, Insightful)
I think that countries, states, or whatever geographic boundaries you prefer deciding to do something about massive unemployment/underemployment before chaos ensues is a good plan. Society falls apart around 20% unemployment and we're headed towards way more than that. I know some people are predicting that another massive shift will happen that allows people to continue to be employed, but I don't see it. The first time we didn't have something readily available to take up the slack that automation produced was the early 90s. During that time in the US, all the big companies went on a massive downsizing spree, dumping all the low-skilled clerical workers onto unemployment. We managed to get through this change, but now the pace of technology change that allows for fewer human workers is getting much faster. Now it's not just low-skill work, but mid-level knowledge work as well. After being told they'd never amount to anything unless they went to college, millions of corporate employees are going to be out on the street with no way to make money.
I think implementing basic income buys us time to let the age groups who've had to build their lives around wealth accumulation and a career ladder age out. The work-for-money-for-stuff way to run your life has been around for ages and I don't think most people know of any way to meaningfully contribute to society outside of that. Unless you want to propose how we kill money and wealth as a measure of success and buying power, this is the best way to solve a very difficult problem. If we don't do it, the divide between rich and poor is going to get to an unsustainable level, possibly at levels seen around the Gilded Age or French Revolution timeframes. That won't end well for anyone.
Not Really Universal (Score:2)
None of these studies really seem to study true universal basic income [wikipedia.org], in which everybody, rich or poor, regardless of how much money they make, receives the same basic amount.
All the current trials going on
Pilots don't work (Score:4, Interesting)
Therefore the data collected and the conclusions drawn from this scheme (and all the other UBI pilots that have come and gone) is incomplete. We need to gauge the effect it will have on populations not for a few years, but how will it affect generations? Will a child growing up in a UBI household have a different attitude towards the need to get a job or attend school? Is there even any point in getting an education if you know that the state will provide everything - and that there probably won't be any jobs for you anyway?
A three year experiment won't tell you about the long-term consequences.
This. Instead it will be just sort of like winning the lottery. Some of the folks who inflate their lifestyle might end up worse off afterwards when the money stops and they struggle with debt loads they can no longer carry.
In some rural areas we already have a form of UBI, in the form of disability payments. As welfare has been scaled back, those who can no longer work in factories or other manual labor have flooded into disability fall back plan. Judges reasonably go along when confronted with someone
"Is there even any point in getting an education if you know that the state will provide everything - and that there probably won't be any jobs for you anyway?"
I think that the point of these programs isn't to entirely replace the income that you would get by working an average job. I think it's more along the lines of softening the crushing experience of having to live on US-level unemployment benefits if you lose your job. Going down from your current salary to $410/week for what could be an extended peri
Agreed. I don't understand how a pilot like can provide any valuable data. It has to be done in complete isolation to emulate the effects of 'universal'. No outside sources for products or services. I suspect the then the UBI's value would be close to 0.
The larger problem is that you are inflating the income of *some* members of a group. This means that the overall average income of the people in this group will be slightly higher, but most people in the group will be unchanged. Given that the percentage of people getting this income is low, the overall effect will be minimal. This is not indicative of what would happen with inflation for basic goods and services if this were applied to everyone.
As the above post says, this test will not show long term eff
Automation in the military is the problem (Score:2, Flamebait)
Every other time in history when we had excess young men we had large scale warfare which soaked up the excess. Now with automation there are few casualties in war so the traditional way of dealing with automation is not going to work. We need laws banning the use of machines in war. if people want to kill people from other countries they should have to risk their own lives as well. Air strikes, drones and missiles should be outlawed like Chemical weapons. People should have to put their own lives at risks.
Groovy Baby!
Work is a virtue (Score:1)
People are afraid of a society where everybody is retired and robots are doing most if not all of the work. I mean we had that before, with slavery. Heck, Dubai is doing that today. Most Dubai citizens don't work. They get $100K for being born on top of an underground oil lake. Dubai isn't so bad, I mean other than religion related stupidity. In general, if they were a secular atheist country it would be good. Just because people aren't working it doesn't mean it's bad for society.
Not much of an income (Score:2)
Gotta love how "up to" results in totally meaningless numbers.
Poor study, this is welfare (Score:2)
You have to read down just a bit, and then you see:
"Jaczek said that people in the program will be randomly contacted from each region's low-income population and invited to apply."
Basic income, in any iteration I've seen seriously applied, isn't just for poor people. Money for poor people is fucking welfare. We have that already. Welfare is the "provision of a minimal level of well-being and social support for citizens WITHOUT CURRENT MEANS to support basic needs" (capsemphasis mine).
The idea of basic i