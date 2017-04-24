Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Ontario Launches Universal Basic Income Pilot

Posted by msmash
Reader epiphani writes: The Ontario Government will pilot universal basic income in a $50M program supporting 4,000 households over a 3 year period. While Slashdot has vigorously debated universal basic income in the past, and even Elon Musk has predicted it's necessity, experts continue to debate and gather data on the approach in the face of increasing automation. Ontario's plan will study three communities over three years, with participants receiving up to $17,000 annually if single, and $24,000 for families.

Ontario Launches Universal Basic Income Pilot

  • minwage $11.40-$9.90 (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Monday April 24, 2017 @04:02PM (#54293753)

    $11.40 General Workers
    $9.90 Liquor Servers
    $10.70 Student Under 18 (less than 28 HRs/wk)

  • Unemployment (Score:3)

    by fiannaFailMan ( 702447 ) on Monday April 24, 2017 @04:06PM (#54293781) Journal

    Automation has been going on since the industrial revolution, yet new jobs seem to keep on being created. My current job didn't really exist twenty years ago.

    People keep predicting the obsolescence of humans but unemployment these days in most rich world economies is not that high. That said, it would be good if we had better ways of measuring employment beyond the binary employed/unemployed states. If someone's not claiming unemployment benefit and working then it's assumed that they're doing okay, but they might be working three minimum wage jobs and barely getting by. That should be as worrying to policy-makers as someone not working at all. Then we might be in a better position to see if we're at the point where we need a universal basic income.

  • Unintended consequences (Score:3)

    by MightyYar ( 622222 ) on Monday April 24, 2017 @04:07PM (#54293789)

    I am pretty sure that penalizing people for becoming a "family" will have consequences.

    With that said, if they do this pilot correctly it will yield very interesting data.

    • "with participants receiving up to $17,000 annually if single, and $24,000 for families."

      Q: So why are you filing for divorce?

      A: Irreconcilable financial differences.

    • Yep. Of course, you can look at the cost of living for people on this program, and then subtract the savings of co-habitation - shared rent and utilities.

      A better way to handle it might be to divide the funding so that some of it is general use, but some can only be used for shelter and basic utilities. That way there would be no economic benefit either for or against cohabitation.

      A stickier issue is children. They ought to cost you (and I say that as a parent), but they ought not to cripple you financia

      • Having now read TFA (I know, I know...) I realize that this is not universal basic income at all. They are cherry-picking poor people, and they are reducing the subsidy based on money the recipients earn. While I'm still happy that they are playing around with this, I really wish they'd keep the "rules" simple and just randomly throw various amounts of money at random people, then study the effect. I think they are getting a little ahead of themselves.

    • divorce in the eyes of the state only?

      I there may be some discrimination clams based on religion.

  • Assume that the person or family just "lives" on the money provided for three years. How will they merge back into the job market after three years of no work experience?

  • ... and the parasitic class to expand. Depending on the how generous the UBI is and how onerous the additional tax burden is, they could get a vicious spiral with fewer and fewer people choosing to work. And, as with all redistribution programs, a sizable chunk of wealth will be lost to the overhead of running the program.
  • I've seen more vigorous debates amongst kids on tee-ball teams. Hoping for a vigorous debate on an issue like UBI in the conservative echo chamber that this place has become is as logical as picking up a crow feather on the street and hoping to use it to fly to the moon. There are so few commenters left here - and so little variation in thought and opinion - that I'm not sure we can even have a meaningful debate on emacs vs vi any more.

  • The math for this doesn't work out.

    Even assuming 4,000 single households at 17,000 a year that means 68,000,000 for a single year. Even if that 50,000,000 is per year rather than total they're still a minimum of 18,000,000 short if they were targeting single households.

  • I think that countries, states, or whatever geographic boundaries you prefer deciding to do something about massive unemployment/underemployment before chaos ensues is a good plan. Society falls apart around 20% unemployment and we're headed towards way more than that. I know some people are predicting that another massive shift will happen that allows people to continue to be employed, but I don't see it. The first time we didn't have something readily available to take up the slack that automation produce

  • The province will explore the effectiveness of providing a basic income â" no matter what â" to people who are currently living on low incomes, "whether they are working or not," Wynne said. ...
    A single person could receive up to about $17,000 a year, minus half of any income he or she earns.

    None of these studies really seem to study true universal basic income [wikipedia.org], in which everybody, rich or poor, regardless of how much money they make, receives the same basic amount.

    All the current trials going on

  • If people know that this scheme will have an end, they will take that into account and not change their behaviour as they would if it was permanent.

    Therefore the data collected and the conclusions drawn from this scheme (and all the other UBI pilots that have come and gone) is incomplete. We need to gauge the effect it will have on populations not for a few years, but how will it affect generations? Will a child growing up in a UBI household have a different attitude towards the need to get a job or atten

  • Liberals are desperate to buy votes any possible way.
    They know the middle class will vote them out, so now they're bribing the low income/unemployed.

