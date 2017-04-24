Ontario Launches Universal Basic Income Pilot (www.cbc.ca) 30
Reader epiphani writes: The Ontario Government will pilot universal basic income in a $50M program supporting 4,000 households over a 3 year period. While Slashdot has vigorously debated universal basic income in the past, and even Elon Musk has predicted it's necessity, experts continue to debate and gather data on the approach in the face of increasing automation. Ontario's plan will study three communities over three years, with participants receiving up to $17,000 annually if single, and $24,000 for families.
minwage $11.40-$9.90 (Score:3)
$11.40 General Workers
$9.90 Liquor Servers
$10.70 Student Under 18 (less than 28 HRs/wk)
Re: Ontario, largest subnational debtor on the pl (Score:2)
Ever since Bretton Woods was abandoned, money is created out of thin air constantly!
Re: Ontario, largest subnational debtor on the pla (Score:1)
So? Does this put the state further in debt?
Unemployment (Score:3)
Automation has been going on since the industrial revolution, yet new jobs seem to keep on being created. My current job didn't really exist twenty years ago.
People keep predicting the obsolescence of humans but unemployment these days in most rich world economies is not that high. That said, it would be good if we had better ways of measuring employment beyond the binary employed/unemployed states. If someone's not claiming unemployment benefit and working then it's assumed that they're doing okay, but they might be working three minimum wage jobs and barely getting by. That should be as worrying to policy-makers as someone not working at all. Then we might be in a better position to see if we're at the point where we need a universal basic income.
start by lowering full time hours / makeing OT cos (Score:2)
start by lowering full time hours / making OT cost alot.
Why should jay have to work 60-80+ hours a week doing the work of 3 people for the pay of 1?
When we can fill that job with 3 people working about 30 hours each?
Re: (Score:2)
i'd be mad as hell if i lived in one of these places and was subsidizing experiements to give people money without them contributing in any way
The liberal in me wants to react very strongly to this, but I did spend four years as a student in an English city called Salford. That place was infested with vast numbers of people who lived out their lives on the dole, many of them with no family tradition of work going back a few generations. They were generally troublemakers who got their kicks from attacking students (physically and verbally) on a regular basis. Crime levels were very high. One good thing is that there wasn't much gun crime since guns
Unintended consequences (Score:3)
I am pretty sure that penalizing people for becoming a "family" will have consequences.
With that said, if they do this pilot correctly it will yield very interesting data.
Easy math (Score:2)
Q: So why are you filing for divorce?
A: Irreconcilable financial differences.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. Of course, you can look at the cost of living for people on this program, and then subtract the savings of co-habitation - shared rent and utilities.
A better way to handle it might be to divide the funding so that some of it is general use, but some can only be used for shelter and basic utilities. That way there would be no economic benefit either for or against cohabitation.
A stickier issue is children. They ought to cost you (and I say that as a parent), but they ought not to cripple you financia
Re: (Score:2)
Having now read TFA (I know, I know...) I realize that this is not universal basic income at all. They are cherry-picking poor people, and they are reducing the subsidy based on money the recipients earn. While I'm still happy that they are playing around with this, I really wish they'd keep the "rules" simple and just randomly throw various amounts of money at random people, then study the effect. I think they are getting a little ahead of themselves.
divorce in the eyes of the state only? (Score:2)
divorce in the eyes of the state only?
I there may be some discrimination clams based on religion.
After care may be needed (Score:2)
Assume that the person or family just "lives" on the money provided for three years. How will they merge back into the job market after three years of no work experience?
Look for the Productive Class to Shrink (Score:2)
Vigorous debate? Surely you jest (Score:2)
Math Doesn't Work (Score:2)
The math for this doesn't work out.
Even assuming 4,000 single households at 17,000 a year that means 68,000,000 for a single year. Even if that 50,000,000 is per year rather than total they're still a minimum of 18,000,000 short if they were targeting single households.
Good - I hope it catches on (Score:2)
I think that countries, states, or whatever geographic boundaries you prefer deciding to do something about massive unemployment/underemployment before chaos ensues is a good plan. Society falls apart around 20% unemployment and we're headed towards way more than that. I know some people are predicting that another massive shift will happen that allows people to continue to be employed, but I don't see it. The first time we didn't have something readily available to take up the slack that automation produce
Not Really Universal (Score:2)
None of these studies really seem to study true universal basic income [wikipedia.org], in which everybody, rich or poor, regardless of how much money they make, receives the same basic amount.
All the current trials going on
Pilots don't work (Score:2)
Therefore the data collected and the conclusions drawn from this scheme (and all the other UBI pilots that have come and gone) is incomplete. We need to gauge the effect it will have on populations not for a few years, but how will it affect generations? Will a child growing up in a UBI household have a different attitude towards the need to get a job or atten
Liberals are desperate (Score:1)
They know the middle class will vote them out, so now they're bribing the low income/unemployed.