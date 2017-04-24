The EPA Won't Be Shutting Down Its Open Data Website After All (mashable.com) 22
An anonymous reader shares an article: Scientists and data experts are closely tracking the websites of federal agencies, noting changes to pages dealing with climate change and energy since President Donald Trump took office. On Monday, they noticed an alarming message posted to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) open data website, indicating it would shut down on Friday, April 28. [...] By Monday afternoon, visitors to Open Data received a different pop-up notification, which clarifies that data on the site will still be available come Friday.
By Monday afternoon, visitors to Open Data received a different pop-up notification, which clarifies that data on the site will still be available come Friday.
On Saturday, though, you're SOL...
Yep. We'd better scrape and mirror it anyway, just in case.
The linked article says that EPA employees, in anticipation of a government shutdown, put that notice up on their own volition. Trump had nothing to do with it. Sorry, but there's ample history to show that not every screw-up in DC is caused by Donald Trump.
Wait, the sky didn't fall? Well, just wait until next week! I'm positive the sky will fall then! Or the next week! Or the next!
Only gullible fools trust it's good on Saturday (Score:2)
Download, backup in a free country, then verify on Saturday.