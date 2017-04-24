Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Government Politics Science

The EPA Won't Be Shutting Down Its Open Data Website After All (mashable.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the let-there-be-light dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Scientists and data experts are closely tracking the websites of federal agencies, noting changes to pages dealing with climate change and energy since President Donald Trump took office. On Monday, they noticed an alarming message posted to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) open data website, indicating it would shut down on Friday, April 28. [...] By Monday afternoon, visitors to Open Data received a different pop-up notification, which clarifies that data on the site will still be available come Friday.

The EPA Won't Be Shutting Down Its Open Data Website After All More | Reply

The EPA Won't Be Shutting Down Its Open Data Website After All

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

I just need enough to tide me over until I need more. -- Bill Hoest

Close