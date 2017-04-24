Wall Street IT Engineer Hacks Employer To See If He'll Be Fired (bleepingcomputer.com) 18
An anonymous reader writes: A Wall Street engineer was arrested for planting credentials-logging malware on his company's servers. According to an FBI affidavit, the engineer used these credentials to log into fellow employees' accounts. The engineer claims he did so only because he heard rumors of an acquisition and wanted to make sure he wouldn't be let go. In reality, the employee did look at archived email inboxes, but he also stole encryption keys needed to access the protected source code of his employer's trading platform and trading algorithms.
Using his access to the company's Unix network (which he gained after a promotion last year), the employee then rerouted traffic through backup servers in order to avoid the company's traffic monitoring solution and steal the company's source code. The employee was caught after he kept intruding and disconnecting another employee's RDP session. The employee understood someone hacked his account and logged the attacker's unique identifier. Showing his total lack of understanding for how technology, logging and legal investigations work, the employee admitted via email to a fellow employee that he installed malware on the servers and hacked other employees.
Idiot. (Score:3)
It didn't seem to occur to him that if he hacked them, it would make the answer to the question of "will he be fired?" a very definite "yes".
Of course, that's if we take his claims at face value; he was clearly looking to get a lot of other stuff, and that's the best excuse he could find. But he's still an idiot for thinking he wouldn't get caught and admitting in an email that he did it.
Wow. (Score:2)
So a guy hacks his employer to steal proprietary code, gets caught and arrested? Who would have thought!
Re: (Score:2)
The guy hacked A UNIX NETWORK! I heard those networks are hardcore, some even use the vi protocol to load balance the kernel across multiple NFS loopbacks. It's basically POSIX grade security with layers upon layers of nmaps.
Re: (Score:2)
The guy hacked A UNIX NETWORK!
No, he didn't. He had some credentials, both his own and some stolen. Nothing was "hacked".
Re: (Score:2)
And more productive than anything Wall Street does.
What about the last guy... (Score:2)
Meanwhile, the last guy who stole code from Wall Street, Sergey Aleynikov, who inspired the book, "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt" [amzn.to] by Michael Lewis, is still in the legal system after eight year.
http://nypost.com/2017/02/23/ex-goldman-programmer-appeals-court-conviction/ [nypost.com]
Rookie (Score:2)
Typical shenanigans of a newly minted Admin who thinks he suddenly is the master of the universe. I doubt he is even the master of his own domain.
time to move on (Score:2)
Want to really get the dirt? Bug your bosses phone. That's how it works in the real world.
Considering "bugging your bosses phone" is one of those red flags that indicate that maybe it's time for a long vacation or for a major change in your career path.
Other red flags:
- asking a trusted coworker to setup parental control on your work laptop so you can't use it to watch porn in the bathroom
- knowing how many heartbeats it takes to do the elevator ride up to your floor
- opening multiple sock puppet Facebooks to see if the cute girl in HR would ignore friend requests from strangers like she ignored
Childish.... (Score:2)
Blaming your actions and choices n prior choices made by someone else is just plain immature and reeks of the "Well *he* started it..." line that virtually every parent has heard from their kids when trying to diffuse a situation involving them with another child.
I'm just somewhat surprised that someone who apparently hasn't grasped the concept of personal accountability has a good enough work ethic to even get a job where they would have the ability to do what he did.
He wanted to make sure he wouldn't be let go... (Score:2)
How do people like this even have enough brain cells to remember to breathe, let alone perform technically advanced jobs?