Wall Street IT Engineer Hacks Employer To See If He'll Be Fired (bleepingcomputer.com) 131
An anonymous reader writes: A Wall Street engineer was arrested for planting credentials-logging malware on his company's servers. According to an FBI affidavit, the engineer used these credentials to log into fellow employees' accounts. The engineer claims he did so only because he heard rumors of an acquisition and wanted to make sure he wouldn't be let go. In reality, the employee did look at archived email inboxes, but he also stole encryption keys needed to access the protected source code of his employer's trading platform and trading algorithms.
Using his access to the company's Unix network (which he gained after a promotion last year), the employee then rerouted traffic through backup servers in order to avoid the company's traffic monitoring solution and steal the company's source code. The employee was caught after he kept intruding and disconnecting another employee's RDP session. The employee understood someone hacked his account and logged the attacker's unique identifier. Showing his total lack of understanding for how technology, logging and legal investigations work, the employee admitted via email to a fellow employee that he installed malware on the servers and hacked other employees.
Using his access to the company's Unix network (which he gained after a promotion last year), the employee then rerouted traffic through backup servers in order to avoid the company's traffic monitoring solution and steal the company's source code. The employee was caught after he kept intruding and disconnecting another employee's RDP session. The employee understood someone hacked his account and logged the attacker's unique identifier. Showing his total lack of understanding for how technology, logging and legal investigations work, the employee admitted via email to a fellow employee that he installed malware on the servers and hacked other employees.
Wall Street IT Engineer Hacks Employer To See If (Score:2, Funny)
Yes...
Idiot. (Score:5, Interesting)
It didn't seem to occur to him that if he hacked them, it would make the answer to the question of "will he be fired?" a very definite "yes".
Of course, that's if we take his claims at face value; he was clearly looking to get a lot of other stuff, and that's the best excuse he could find. But he's still an idiot for thinking he wouldn't get caught and admitting in an email that he did it.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Unless that is, someone else hacked his email to confess on his behalf. And then, the entire story makes more sense.
Re: (Score:2)
You're right, the story doesn't make sense. The only thing which seems certain is that this guy was caught performing corporate espionage.
His explanation should be assumed to be a lie.
Wow. (Score:4)
So a guy hacks his employer to steal proprietary code, gets caught and arrested? Who would have thought!
Re:Wow. (Score:5, Funny)
The guy hacked A UNIX NETWORK! I heard those networks are hardcore, some even use the vi protocol to load balance the kernel across multiple NFS loopbacks. It's basically POSIX grade security with layers upon layers of nmaps.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
The guy hacked A UNIX NETWORK!
No, he didn't. He had some credentials, both his own and some stolen. Nothing was "hacked".
Re:Wow. (Score:5, Interesting)
No, he didn't. He had some credentials, both his own and some stolen. Nothing was "hacked".
It wasn't hacking. It was abuse of privileges. The crime would be possible attempts to falsify access logs (By rerouting through backup system and fraudulently using a co-worker's account) and expropriate proprietary company information.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
It should be not very difficult to understand it is a joke.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I must admit that "Aspirer syndrome" is funnier. Given the behavior of some of my technical acquaintances who claim that their self diagnosis of Aspbeerger's disease somehow makes them more intelligent, I might call it a better label than Aspberger's. But not in a workplace sensitive to "trigger words".
Re: (Score:3)
There is actually no such thing anymore according to the DSM V
:D
http://www.parents.com/health/... [parents.com]
Re: (Score:2)
There is actually no such thing anymore according to the DSM V
:D
http://www.parents.com/health/... [parents.com]
That's because Asperger's became one of those things like gluten allergies. très chic! Suddenly everyone has it
Re: (Score:2)
no, that's not why it was taken out.
It shares quite a bit with other disorders on the autism spectrum.
An apt analogy:
there is a group of people that don't like lots of little tools in the linux kernel, so they aggregated the stupp into systemd.
Now there are those of us who prefer the more granular control (identification) of our systems (neurobehavioral) issues and take exception to that.
Sadly unlike linux, the psych community only supports the systemd version.
Yes I'm an aspie, yes I still identify as such
Clear case of aspirer syndrome [Re:Wow.] (Score:2)
Have you ever considered you might have aspirer syndrome?
Asperger syndrome
No, Asperger syndrome is completely different. We're talking about aspirer syndrome here.
Yeah, that's hacking in. [Re:Wow.] (Score:3)
The guy hacked A UNIX NETWORK!
No, he didn't. He had some credentials, both his own and some stolen . Nothing was "hacked".
(emphasis mine)
Getting into a system using stolen credentials is an activity known colloquially as "hacking in to an account".
From the article:
"starting December 2016, when Zhang was promoted to his supervisor role, the suspect installed malware on the company's servers to record credentials for other users...
"Zhang had used these credentials to access and steal parts of the source code of the company's trading platform and trading algorithms...
"Zhang rerouted traffic to backup proxy servers, managed
Re:Wow. (Score:5, Funny)
This is UNIX. Semantics matter here. Go away, muggle. The gnomes are trying to talk about the System.
The EMACS protocol is much better! (Score:1)
All you losers using the lame vi protocol are stuck in the last century.
Bullshit buzzword bingo ! (Score:3)
The guy hacked A UNIX NETWORK! I heard those networks are hardcore, some even use the vi protocol to load balance the kernel across multiple NFS loopbacks. It's basically POSIX grade security with layers upon layers of nmaps.
But is this UNIX webscale ? And does it enough Apps to synergize the user experience integration with cyberwarfare cryptosecurity ?
Re: (Score:2)
Hi, sorry to butt in but I'm Leslie Moonves, the President of CBS. After reading this, I'm convinced you're the right person to become the new showrunner of our hit show "<\Scorpion". You obviously know the cyber, which makes you more than qualified. Please email me as soon as possible.
PS: You guys like being paid in "Bitcons", right?
Re: (Score:1)
The guy hacked A UNIX NETWORK! I heard those networks are hardcore, some even use the vi protocol to load balance the kernel across multiple NFS loopbacks. It's basically POSIX grade security with layers upon layers of nmaps.
I saw a 13 year old girl trapped in a reincarnated dinosaur amusement park do this one!!
Re: (Score:2)
The guy hacked A UNIX NETWORK! I heard those networks are hardcore, some even use the vi protocol to load balance the kernel across multiple NFS loopbacks. It's basically POSIX grade security with layers upon layers of nmaps.
This wouldn't have happened on a Windows network.
Re:Wow. (Score:5, Insightful)
Should've gone into finance, embezzle some millions and pay a few thousands as a fine instead. Far more profitable.
Re: (Score:2)
Should have become a financial executive, cause a global financial downturn, and get a couple billion in bonuses.
Re:Now he'll have a job. (Score:4)
And more productive than anything Wall Street does.
Re:Now he'll have a job. (Score:4, Interesting)
At least the outcome will be far more useful to the average person.
And less damaging, too.
What about the last guy... (Score:4, Interesting)
Meanwhile, the last guy who stole code from Wall Street, Sergey Aleynikov, who inspired the book, "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt" [amzn.to] by Michael Lewis, is still in the legal system after eight year.
http://nypost.com/2017/02/23/ex-goldman-programmer-appeals-court-conviction/ [nypost.com]
@Sergey Aleynikov (Score:4, Interesting)
"Aleynikov worked as a programmer for Goldman’s high-frequency trading operation until 2009, when he left to take a similar job at a Chicago firm, Teza Technologies....Aleynikov made a copy of the bank’s source code. Goldman complained to the FBI, which arrested Aleynikov at Newark airport.....Aleynikov doesn’t dispute he took the code, but claims he wanted to study it. His lawyer says that he didn’t break any criminal laws, and the matter should be a civil dispute."
Sort of reminds me of a certain Uber employee who took 19000 documents from Google on their self driving car, and insists he never read them and in no way have they been used by Uber, which bought his 'skills' when they aquired his self driving company.
Once upon of time this was corporate espionage, now it seems to be common place.
Re: (Score:2)
Once upon of time this was corporate espionage, now it seems to be common place.
Except what he stole was source code files that contain modifications (some of it his own code that he developed outside of work) for open source programs. His company called the FBI to keep a star programmer from working someone else. The FBI thought they had a Russian spy because they didn't understand what he did or didn't do as a programmer. He beat the rap twice in the last eight years. Now that he has a new job lined up doing the same kind of work that he has done before, the case got revived.
Rookie (Score:4, Funny)
Typical shenanigans of a newly minted Admin who thinks he suddenly is the master of the universe. I doubt he is even the master of his own domain.
Re:Rookie (Score:4, Funny)
I doubt he is even the master of his own domain.
Well, he'll likely have a cellmate, so I should say not.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll bet the paranoia about the code is because that's where the real shenanigans are going on. Likely KCGs algorithms are better at tracking insider trading than the SECs hence the desperate need for secrecy, not to report the insider trading but to join in. There are real patterns based around insider trading and the claims of worthwhile patterns in regular trading are just a pipe dream.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
> Likely KCGs algorithms are better at tracking insider trading than the SECs hence the desperate need for secrecy
You think you're kidding. I've actually seen spam filters tuned to detect outgoing "insider information" for review before letting the mail pass. The critical email they were filtering was actually about criminal activity, so it made extra sense to keep it secret. The filter tools were kept on a *very* locked down system, the nature of the inappropriate content was never disclosed in the aler
time to move on (Score:5, Funny)
Want to really get the dirt? Bug your bosses phone. That's how it works in the real world.
Considering "bugging your bosses phone" is one of those red flags that indicate that maybe it's time for a long vacation or for a major change in your career path.
Other red flags:
- asking a trusted coworker to setup parental control on your work laptop so you can't use it to watch porn in the bathroom
- knowing how many heartbeats it takes to do the elevator ride up to your floor
- opening multiple sock puppet Facebooks to see if the cute girl in HR would ignore friend requests from strangers like she ignored yours
- knowing the cleaners schedule so you can sift through people's trash cans after business hours without being caught
Re: (Score:2)
Childish.... (Score:2)
Blaming your actions and choices n prior choices made by someone else is just plain immature and reeks of the "Well *he* started it..." line that virtually every parent has heard from their kids when trying to diffuse a situation involving them with another child.
I'm just somewhat surprised that someone who apparently hasn't grasped the concept of personal accountability has a good enough work ethic to even get a job where they would have the ability to do what he did.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Well, it was a job at Wall Street. Their "good work ethics" radar is probably somewhat out of alignment.
;-P
Re: (Score:2)
He wanted to make sure he wouldn't be let go... (Score:2)
How do people like this even have enough brain cells to remember to breathe, let alone perform technically advanced jobs?
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. They'll deny and lie and lie again until it comes out in the Press - you'll only know for sure about 3 hours after the rest of the world does.
Re: (Score:2)
No, actually, I don't know that.... what the fuck is someone doing continuing to work for somebody that they don't feel they can trust to be honest with them?
And if you never feel you can trust people you work for, then what would make you think that the problem isn't you, and not them?
I've once had the misfortune of working for an employer that I quickly came to realize I couldn't trust. I quit after just under three months.
Re: (Score:2)
it never even occurred to him to just go and politely ask someone closer to the top?
Have you ever actually had a job in anything other than a one man band?
Re: (Score:2)
IT "Engineer"? (Score:3)
If he wasn't aware of the possible consequences of his actions, then he isn't an engineer.
Re: (Score:1)
He can certainly call himself one easily enough, just like all the other network techs have since the 80's.
Oh my (Score:5, Informative)
I am employed by a company I love working for, with I boss I think is wonderful. I expect to be terminated shortly, for reasons that are partly -my- fault, party just business.
Yeah, I'd totally not even think of doing something like this. First of all, it's completely unethical. Second, it's against my ethics. Third, it violated the System Administrators Oath.
https://lopsa.org/CodeOfEthics [lopsa.org]
Re: (Score:2)
I love working for, with I boss I think is wonderful.
you have an iBoss?
NEAT! I did not know that apple was shipping those yet. What OS version is he running?
iBoss [Re:Oh my] (Score:2)
I love working for, with I boss I think is wonderful.
you have an iBoss? NEAT! I did not know that apple was shipping those yet
It's the latest update of Wife 1.0 [caltech.edu]
Re: (Score:1)
Third, it violated the System Administrators Oath.
https://lopsa.org/CodeOfEthics [lopsa.org]
Were you required to take this oath? Did you ever repeat it in front of anyone?
Optimization of function breaks determinism (Score:5, Funny)
Anything worth doing is worth overdoing. A hail to code optimization!
Initially, the optimized function bool::willIBefired() will always return true.
After optimization the result actually must be one of true or false.
Lesson learned: Don't let context influence optimization.
Surprised he was arrested (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I suspect he was planning to market the data, or already had a buyer. His explanation doesn't make sense.
And he was right (Score:2)
Seriously, what sort of a dumbass do you need to be to not think you'll be fired after this. Normally ethically functioning people will update their resumes and web sites and as a side bet apply for a few jobs.
It's spelled "UNIX" (Score:1)
The word is trademarked, and the word UNIX is capitalized. And no, "UNIX" is not "Linux".
Reminds me of the time (Score:2)
Huh? (Score:2)
Showing his total lack of understanding for how technology, logging and legal investigations work, the employee admitted via email to a fellow employee that he installed malware on the servers and hacked other employees.
This doesn't gibe with the previous paragraph.
Proof.... (Score:2)
That smart people can be drooling idiots.
Social engineering would have got him a LOT more information with no trail of evidence. But then that is asking an engineer to do social interaction... Not something they are capable of.
Fear (Score:4, Interesting)
Wall Street IT Engineer Hacks Employer To See If He'll Be Fired
What is it with people in this industry who fear getting laid off (or fired, which is distinct)? You should expect a turnover every 4-5 years and plan accordingly. Unless you live in the middle of nowhere where employers are scarce (NYC certainly does not fit that label), all you need to do is brush up your skills, be proactive and cultivate a professional network to survive turn-overs.
If you are passive and lackadaisical with your career, however, I can see why you'd shit bricks every so often enough to think hacking your employer this way is a good idea
:/
Re: (Score:2)
HR checks typically have _nothing_ to do with competence.
The best employees come in via the 'side door', bypassing HR. Those people usually know enough other people that they are the quickest to get hired, bypassing the HR morons saves time.
This reminds me of the nuclear boy scout story. (Score:3)
You know, the one where a kid figured out how to refine thorium by reading the Golden Book of Chemistry and turned his mother's garden shed into a Superfund site.
The moral of the story is that even a stupid human being can be pretty smart. Particularly a sufficiently motivated stupid person.
Of course it also helps that intelligence comes in different flavors. Some people are good at spatial reasoning, others are good at verbal reasoning. But we often overlook social reasoning because it's not part of the traditional IQ tests. I think another reason that Social IQ testing hasn't caught on is that there is good reason to believe that social reasoning ability isn't fixed. Changes in attitude can strongly impair or enhance an individual's ability to process social information.
Which leads to the flip side of the stupid people being able to be smart: even smart people can be stupid, particularly in making social judgments.
Re: (Score:2)
The moral of the story is that even a stupid human being can be pretty smart. Particularly a sufficiently motivated stupid person.
That's an odd thing to say, since stupid is the antonym of smart. I think what you meant to say is:
The moral of the story is that even a foolish human being can be pretty smart. Particularly a sufficiently-motivated fool.
Foolishness is the opposite of wisdom, and the foolish/wise axis is roughly orthogonal to the stupid/smart axis.
Of course it also helps that intelligence comes in different flavors. Some people are good at spatial reasoning, others are good at verbal reasoning. But we often overlook social reasoning because it's not part of the traditional IQ tests. I think another reason that Social IQ testing hasn't caught on is that there is good reason to believe that social reasoning ability isn't fixed. Changes in attitude can strongly impair or enhance an individual's ability to process social information.
I don't think this has anything to do with social intelligence. It's perfectly possible to have high intelligence across every category, including social intelligence, and st
Rami Malek made him do it (Score:1)
What to do if you think you'll be fired (Score:1)
* Make sure your networking is good
* Update your resume
* Put in applications
Hacking your employer and spying on internal documents/connections... that's just idiotic. In that case you might as well add another one:
* Buy some soap on a rope
self fulfilling prophecy (Score:2)
This is the very definition. This guy was dumb - seriously... the depth of hacking he did was amazing. You'd think at some level one might step back and think "well if they weren't going to lay me off.... this step will definitely get me **fired**"
Extra years for "dumb-assery"