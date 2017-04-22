Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


WikiLeaks Releases New CIA Secret: Tapping Microphones On Some Samsung TVs (fossbytes.com) 7

Posted by EditorDavid from the TV-watches-you dept.
FossBytes reports: The whistleblower website Wikileaks has published another set of hacking tools belonging to the American intelligence agency CIA. The latest revelation includes a user guide for CIA's "Weeping Angel" tool... derived from another tool called "Extending" which belongs to UK's intelligence agency MI5/BTSS, according to Wikileaks. Extending takes control of Samsung F Series Smart TV. The highly detailed user guide describes it as an implant "designed to record audio from the built-in microphone and egress or store the data."

According to the user guide, the malware can be deployed on a TV via a USB stick after configuring it on a Linux system. It is possible to transfer the recorded audio files through the USB stick or by setting up a WiFi hotspot near the TV. Also, a Live Liston Tool, running on a Windows OS, can be used to listen to audio exfiltration in real-time. Wikileaks mentioned that the two agencies, CIA and MI5/BTSS made collaborative efforts to create Weeping Angel during their Joint Development Workshops.

  • Samasung's ToS what a joke (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    in effect Samsungs ToS says that if you need to have a private conversation you should leave the room.

    My living room and I'm supposed to no longer have a realistic expectation of privacy...

    Short term solution ensure no connection to internet for TV

    Longer term - got rid of the Samsung junk and replaced it with something else...

  • News Flash!

    If it has a microphone, camera, receives RF, or transmits RF, you can bet that the CIA, NSA, GCHQ, GCSE, ISI, etc., have figured out how to spy on and/or surreptitiously activate the device or have at least given it a serious try.

    Why do people continue to be surprised by these revelations?

    About the only new information here, I suppose, is the specific devices targeted and the degree of success which they have achieved. Still, if you are concerned about espionage, then treat every electronic

  • This should not be that tough. I am of the thought that anything electronic cannot survive the CIA and the like.

