Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Government Security Television United Kingdom United States

WikiLeaks Releases New CIA Secret: Tapping Microphones On Some Samsung TVs (fossbytes.com) 18

Posted by EditorDavid from the TV-watches-you dept.
FossBytes reports: The whistleblower website Wikileaks has published another set of hacking tools belonging to the American intelligence agency CIA. The latest revelation includes a user guide for CIA's "Weeping Angel" tool... derived from another tool called "Extending" which belongs to UK's intelligence agency MI5/BTSS, according to Wikileaks. Extending takes control of Samsung F Series Smart TV. The highly detailed user guide describes it as an implant "designed to record audio from the built-in microphone and egress or store the data."

According to the user guide, the malware can be deployed on a TV via a USB stick after configuring it on a Linux system. It is possible to transfer the recorded audio files through the USB stick or by setting up a WiFi hotspot near the TV. Also, a Live Liston Tool, running on a Windows OS, can be used to listen to audio exfiltration in real-time. Wikileaks mentioned that the two agencies, CIA and MI5/BTSS made collaborative efforts to create Weeping Angel during their Joint Development Workshops.

WikiLeaks Releases New CIA Secret: Tapping Microphones On Some Samsung TVs More | Reply

WikiLeaks Releases New CIA Secret: Tapping Microphones On Some Samsung TVs

Comments Filter:

  • Samasung's ToS what a joke (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 22, 2017 @10:40AM (#54282493)

    in effect Samsungs ToS says that if you need to have a private conversation you should leave the room.

    My living room and I'm supposed to no longer have a realistic expectation of privacy...

    Short term solution ensure no connection to internet for TV

    Longer term - got rid of the Samsung junk and replaced it with something else...

    • If you are of particular government interest they could set up a surreptitious wifi hotspot for you.

  • News flash (Score:3)

    by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Saturday April 22, 2017 @10:41AM (#54282501)

    News Flash!

    If it has a microphone, camera, receives RF, or transmits RF, you can bet that the CIA, NSA, GCHQ, GCSE, ISI, etc., have figured out how to spy on and/or surreptitiously activate the device or have at least given it a serious try.

    Why do people continue to be surprised by these revelations?

    About the only new information here, I suppose, is the specific devices targeted and the degree of success which they have achieved. Still, if you are concerned about espionage, then treat every electronic device as compromised and you won't have a problem.

  • Weeping Angel (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So, does the television get closer to you every time you blink?

  • Time for an "Open Source" TV system (Score:3)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Saturday April 22, 2017 @10:49AM (#54282533)

    This should not be that tough. I am of the thought that anything electronic cannot survive the CIA and the like.

  • Do you really, really need a laptop?

    And if you're paranoid, you can install a switch on the speaker so that it cannot be turned into a microphone.

  • I thought one of the previous releases mentioned Weeping Angel (or at least weeping something) and that it turned Samsung TVs into room bugs. So I assumed this one was more details on it.

    But the media seems to be talking about it as if it's new with this release and a big surprise.

    Did they just notice it now, or am I misremembering the earlier stuff? (Either way, it's good that it's finally getting public attention.)

    (Sorry to bother others with the question. But I've been too busy to plow through it all

Slashdot Top Deals

Everyone has a purpose in life. Perhaps yours is watching television. - David Letterman

Close