WikiLeaks Releases New CIA Secret: Tapping Microphones On Some Samsung TVs (fossbytes.com) 18
FossBytes reports: The whistleblower website Wikileaks has published another set of hacking tools belonging to the American intelligence agency CIA. The latest revelation includes a user guide for CIA's "Weeping Angel" tool... derived from another tool called "Extending" which belongs to UK's intelligence agency MI5/BTSS, according to Wikileaks. Extending takes control of Samsung F Series Smart TV. The highly detailed user guide describes it as an implant "designed to record audio from the built-in microphone and egress or store the data."
According to the user guide, the malware can be deployed on a TV via a USB stick after configuring it on a Linux system. It is possible to transfer the recorded audio files through the USB stick or by setting up a WiFi hotspot near the TV. Also, a Live Liston Tool, running on a Windows OS, can be used to listen to audio exfiltration in real-time. Wikileaks mentioned that the two agencies, CIA and MI5/BTSS made collaborative efforts to create Weeping Angel during their Joint Development Workshops.
in effect Samsungs ToS says that if you need to have a private conversation you should leave the room.
My living room and I'm supposed to no longer have a realistic expectation of privacy...
Short term solution ensure no connection to internet for TV
Longer term - got rid of the Samsung junk and replaced it with something else...
Rich corporations and people are allowed to do what they want.
There are exceptions: Volkswagen to pay $2.8 billion in US diesel emission scandal
That's because they cheated the GOVERNMENT.
But it's nice to see the individuals who got hurt (lower mileage once the patches are applied, lower resale value) getting some of the bux for a change.
(Why do you still get robo-calls? Because the Fed preempted state laws that had let people sue the robo-callers for damages.)
News Flash!
If it has a microphone, camera, receives RF, or transmits RF, you can bet that the CIA, NSA, GCHQ, GCSE, ISI, etc., have figured out how to spy on and/or surreptitiously activate the device or have at least given it a serious try.
Why do people continue to be surprised by these revelations?
About the only new information here, I suppose, is the specific devices targeted and the degree of success which they have achieved. Still, if you are concerned about espionage, then treat every electronic device as compromised and you won't have a problem.
Any UNIX or Linux device that has a microphone, camera, or other sensor and TCP/IP support is going to be able to be tapped. Every device in
/dev is a stream input or output device. That data can be read and then sent out to anywhere else in the world using the "sockets" library. That allows everything from VOIP to video-conferencing, instant messaging and group chat.
So, does the television get closer to you every time you blink?
This should not be that tough. I am of the thought that anything electronic cannot survive the CIA and the like.
Do you really, really need a laptop?
And if you're paranoid, you can install a switch on the speaker so that it cannot be turned into a microphone.
I thought one of the previous releases mentioned Weeping Angel (or at least weeping something) and that it turned Samsung TVs into room bugs. So I assumed this one was more details on it.
But the media seems to be talking about it as if it's new with this release and a big surprise.
Did they just notice it now, or am I misremembering the earlier stuff? (Either way, it's good that it's finally getting public attention.)
(Sorry to bother others with the question. But I've been too busy to plow through it all
