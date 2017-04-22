Can Parents Sue If Their Kid Is Born With the 'Wrong' DNA? (gizmodo.com) 44
Long-time reader randomErr quotes Gizmodo: It's a nightmare scenario straight out of a primetime drama: a child-seeking couple visits a fertility clinic to try their luck with in-vitro fertilization, only to wind up accidentally impregnated by the wrong sperm. In a fascinating legal case out of Singapore, the country's Supreme Court ruled that this situation doesn't just constitute medical malpractice. The fertility clinic, the court recently ruled, must pay the parents 30% of upkeep costs for the child for a loss of 'genetic affinity.' In other words, the clinic must pay the parents' child support not only because they made a terrible medical mistake, but because the child didn't wind up with the right genes...
"It's suggesting that the child itself has something wrong with it, genetically, and that it has monetary value attached to it," Todd Kuiken, a senior research scholar with the Genetic Engineering and Society Center at North Carolina State University, told Gizmodo. "They attached damages to the genetic makeup of the child, rather than the mistake. That's the part that makes it uncomfortable. This can take you in all sort of fucked up directions."
Sometimes a woman will trick a man into raising another man's child. It is more common than you think.
There are plenty of cucks out there
Bullshit, Todd. (Score:5, Insightful)
"It's suggesting that the child itself has something wrong with it, genetically, and that it has monetary value attached to it," Todd Kuiken, a senior research scholar with the Genetic Engineering and Society Center at North Carolina State University, told Gizmodo.
That's a lot of shit. It's suggesting that people didn't receive what they paid for, and should receive recompense on that basis. It doesn't mean that the child is bad or wrong. It means the clinic is bad and wrong.
If you think giving a couple the wrong genetic material is OK, then why shouldn't you be responsible for footing the bill if someone else knocks up your wife? This is basically clinical cuckoldry. That's not what they paid for.
I was going to write the exact same thing. It is about punishing a COMPANY that did something wrong.
You didn't even read to the end of the summary, it seems. The problem is they are not suing over the mistake made by the clinic, but that the child has the wrong genes.
They are suing because the child has the wrong genes because of the mistake.
Parents literally devote a huge portion of their lives to raising a child, and large part of the reason is to propagate their own genes, not someone else's.
Sure, if someone chooses to adopt and raise someone else's child, that's fine. But the clinic fucked up and took the choice away from the father, he is now FORCED to raise someone else's genes or else look like a total asshole.
The kid does have the wrong genes. They wanted their kid, they got somebody else's kid. It fucking matters!
The clinic is responsible for child support, in the same way a guy would be responsible for child support if he impregnated a woman by accident (protection failed or whatever).
Such a punishment is necessary to prevent this sort of thing. No punishment = widespread malpractice. That's reality.
ATimes has better coverage: http://www.atimes.com/article/world-first-singapore-court-rules-parents-deserve-kids-genes/ [atimes.com]
The couple paid to have the Chinese mother's egg fertilized with the German father's sperm in vitro and then implanted in the mother, where it was to gestate and be born as their child, of their genes. Instead, the lab used an Indian man's sperm. The laboratory cuckolded the father and gave him a child that does not look like him. It h
The problem is they are not suing over the mistake made by the clinic, but that the child has the wrong genes.
The kid having the wrong genes is the direct fruit of the clinic's malpractice. It's no different than a baby being dropped on its head by the doctor. You don't sue ONLY for the mistake, you sue for the consequences of the mistake. Two parents decide to merge their DNA and make a baby. They do so knowing their, and their families' histories. The clinic chooses to negligently upend that planning with an unknown set of consequences - and robbing the parents of having allowed the father to contribute his trai
Most countries are unlike the US in that they sharply limit liability for medical malpractice. This couple probably could not have won ongoing damages solely for malpractice. After all, they didn't sign up to raise a child that is biologically parented by some stranger -- but because of the clinic's mistake, they are now on the hook to do exactly that.
a senior research scholar with the Genetic Engineering and Society Center at North Carolina State University, told Gizmodo.
"Senior Research Scholar" is a title that tells us nothing of the person's qualifications to make the comment. You can just be the oldest student that helped to an internet search and get that title. I'm sure he's not speaking in any professional, and likely not even a thoughtful capacity when he chooses words like "fukced up directions",
... It's suggesting that people didn't receive what they paid for, and should receive recompense on that basis.... That is the gist of this.
If I go to a car dealer and buy a car, and the dealer subsequently delivers a different car to me, the dealer failed in his side of the transaction.
imo, it depends upon what the transaction papers say. Do they say the clinic should deliver the sperm for a "generic child" or sperm with a specific DNA. If the clinic did not abide by the agreement, then everything else is a moot point.
Corporate personhood (Score:1)
If corporations are people, then they can pay child support.
Dangerous Precedent (Score:4, Funny)
Goes to the heart of capitalism (Score:4, Informative)
Capitalism is based on the idea that both sides agree to exchange what is promised, not merely something someone else thinks is close enough.
You can't offer to sell "Lamborghini" and deliver a kit car with a Lamborghini shell and a 1985 K car motor under the hood.
If they do not want to be legally held responsible for what the services they do, then the answer is simple - do it for free, with disclaimers about not promissing anything.
Because the second they charge money for their services, they become legally responsible to actually fulfilling what they offer, rather than the mistake. And yes, the penalties correspond to the costs and pain incurred, rather than merely being limited to the amount they charged.
"Do it for free" doesn't get you off the hook, legally speaking.
If a woman wants a baby, and a man offers to "do it for free," that man is still liable for child support payments.
Same deal here, more or less.
That doesn't actually happen. [expertlaw.com] The government doesn't like getting stuck paying for your mistake.
You have to have a step-father officially submit adoption paperwork, so someone else takes the responsibility. [avvo.com] Until then, the father is still on the hook until they're emancipated.
Re: Goes to the heart of capitalism (Score:2)
You've confused "capitalism" and "free market system", but as the AC pointed out, neither of those is a prerequisite for being responsible for the damages you cause to others. If you drive over a stranger who was walking down the sidewalk, you're liable for his injuries even without any agreement between you and him.
My parents would... (Score:2)
I'm genuinely surprised it's not 100% plus criminal responsibility. They literally made the woman gave birth to someone else's child than her husband against her will.
Frankly, that's closer to rape than cuckoldery.
Due diligence (Score:2)
This is, of course, a completely different question than the ethics of suing the clinic for the child having the "wrong genes," which sounds like some bullshit.
