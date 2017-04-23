CIA, FBI Launch Manhunt For WikiLeaks Source (cbsnews.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes CBS: CBS News has learned that a manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the Central Intelligence Agency. The CIA and FBI are conducting a joint investigation into one of the worst security breaches in CIA history, which exposed thousands of top-secret documents that described CIA tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart televisions and computer systems. Sources familiar with the investigation say it is looking for an insider -- either a CIA employee or contractor -- who had physical access to the material... Much of the material was classified and stored in a highly secure section of the intelligence agency, but sources say hundreds of people would have had access to the material. Investigators are going through those names.
Homeland security expert Michael Greenberger told one CBS station that "My best guest is that when this is all said and done we're going to find out that this was done by a contractor, not by an employee of the CIA."
...phone roots you.
They should look for someone that believes in the US Constitution as it was written, not re-interpreted. That'll be their boy. Someone appalled at how the CIA has been allowed to run amok and trample all over the freedoms guaranteed by that document.
Isn't it funny how so many iriginalists lose their principles when it comes to the fourth, fourteenth and first amendments?
The leaks are only metadata. The data stolen with the leaks is still secret.
Do not worry, CIA. The NSA has assured us that having our metadata stolen is nothing to be concerned over.
That they actually have a security breach rather than a "traitor".
So...the talking heads get quoted now too? What's the point of including this speculation?
