CIA, FBI Launch Manhunt For WikiLeaks Source (cbsnews.com) 133
An anonymous reader quotes CBS: CBS News has learned that a manhunt is underway for a traitor inside the Central Intelligence Agency. The CIA and FBI are conducting a joint investigation into one of the worst security breaches in CIA history, which exposed thousands of top-secret documents that described CIA tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart televisions and computer systems. Sources familiar with the investigation say it is looking for an insider -- either a CIA employee or contractor -- who had physical access to the material... Much of the material was classified and stored in a highly secure section of the intelligence agency, but sources say hundreds of people would have had access to the material. Investigators are going through those names.
Homeland security expert Michael Greenberger told one CBS station that "My best guest is that when this is all said and done we're going to find out that this was done by a contractor, not by an employee of the CIA."
Homeland security expert Michael Greenberger told one CBS station that "My best guest is that when this is all said and done we're going to find out that this was done by a contractor, not by an employee of the CIA."
In Soviet USA... (Score:5, Funny)
...phone roots you.
Re:In Soviet USA... (Score:4, Funny)
In Soviet USA, contractor got contract on *you*.
Re:In Soviet USA... (Score:4, Funny)
First post. (Score:1)
My comments on the leaks are:
Hahaha! Haha ha ha hahaha! Hahaha!! Ho ho hahaha! Hahahaha!
Poetic justice feels good.
Patriot (Score:5, Insightful)
They should look for someone that believes in the US Constitution as it was written, not re-interpreted. That'll be their boy. Someone appalled at how the CIA has been allowed to run amok and trample all over the freedoms guaranteed by that document.
Re: Patriot (Score:3, Insightful)
Isn't it funny how so many iriginalists lose their principles when it comes to the fourth, fourteenth and first amendments?
Re: Patriot (Score:1)
Let him continue probably the most interesting comment today. People are so sick of tribes and tribal code that a comment like this raises to the surface
Logic and Reason, or lack thereof (Score:3, Insightful)
The 4th in particular is intended to protect Citizens, not protect the Government. The First amendment gives rights to whistle blowers, and as with the latter not to give protection to the Government. The 14th ensures that a State can not supersede the Federal Constitutional protections, so not relevant to the topic really.
The problem with people like you who belittle the Constitution as written, and who belittle people who believe that it was intended as written, is that you ignore all of the history tha
Re: (Score:3)
Your missing the point. Theres a hell of a lot of "Originalists" who always seem to be the first to suggest changes, want clauses revoked, or happy for weird exceptions to be allowed through if thats whats required to sync their idea of politics with the constitution as written.
How many republicans still demand prayer in school or creationionism in classrooms despite the plain languaged absolute prohibition of government religion in the first ammendment.
And yeah libs arent much better on this, but at least
Re: (Score:3)
That's because when it comes down to it, everyone wants their own agenda, and simply makes claims about what they are to pander to who will enable them to make their agenda happen. This is why you have to look at the records of actions that people have taken in the past when evaluating the words that they say to you now. This is why it's probably a good idea for Federal office holders to have previous government experience, so that one can see how they've decided on matters in the past, as that will be th
Re: (Score:2)
Black letter "Supreme law"
Re: Logic and Reason, or lack thereof (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Citations would've been most helpful here, but let's stipulate, it is all true.
So, in the 18th century Britain was already doing all of that. And in the 20th it did too — and we still regard Alan Turing's efforts as nothing but heroic and decisive in turning the war in the Allies' favor and saving thousands of lives.
Why, then, are so many folks
Re: (Score:2)
The 14th limits all powers, state, local etc.. from infringing in "equal rights, privileges and immunities"
Well, except for that idiotic electoral college
Because, you know, Scalia said so.
Yet another ignorant troll (Score:2)
Well, except for that idiotic electoral college
Once again, a leftist/communist/progressive demonstrating a complete irrational ignorance of history. The reason for the Senate and Electoral college is to protect against tyranny by a minority of states with a higher population against a majority of states with less population. Why do you idiots continue to repeat propaganda when it's so easily disproved? Crack a damn history book instead of smoking it!
Re: (Score:2)
The reason for the Senate and Electoral college is to protect against tyranny by a minority of states with a higher population against a majority of states with less population.
You're absolutely correct. Damn those tyrants in California for believing their vote should count the same as the vote of any other American. They need to learn that in America the rights don't belong to humans, and we're not all equal before the law. Rights belong to abstract constructs, like corporations or states or, if you're a republican, bank accounts.
To make this clear, what do you think about formalizing it? How about making the votes of people from highly populated states only count as 3/5 of the
Re: (Score:2)
Virginia was able to procure two additional seats in the Senate, thereby increasing their electoral count by two, way back in 1863. What's stopping California from following their lead?
Or maybe California prefers things the way they are.
Re: (Score:2)
I give you Rehnquist in Bush v. Gore
Re: (Score:2)
Where do you live?
Out here on the left coast, that's a rebuild of a 1960's tract house in Pacoima
(O.K., I'm exaggerating. But a 1 million dollar house isn't even a hillside out here)
Re: (Score:2)
The military-industrial complex is a lot like Congress. Everyone agrees there's a problem, but no one is willing to acknowledge that their personal bit of it has a problem or that they bear any responsibility for it, and many think that despite the problem, their little piece is good.
Re: (Score:2)
In the last election, Republicans were orders of magnitude quieter (and less violent) than Democrats. Because they didn't fancy their cars being keyed, etc.
The control systems are maintained not because people don't understand them, but because they are afraid to speak out against them.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
So find someone that believes you have no privacy since the constitution does not ever say privacy. Reading in privacy rights is "reinterpreting" the document. Expanding the listed classifications is "reinterpreting" it.
As the most originalist Justice, Justice Thomas, has said (dissent quoted in full),
"I join Justice Scalia’s dissenting opinion. I write separately to note that the law before the Court today “is uncommonly silly.” Griswold v. Connecticut, 381 U.S. 479, 527 (1965) (Stewart,
Re:Patriot (Score:5, Insightful)
There is no privacy clause in the constitution.
That's because Thomas, like Scalia, is an idiot. They both claimed to be "originalists" which, if they were to follow that meaning, would clearly mean the right to privacy which is covered under the 9th Amendment. The one which says, "We can't list every single right the people have so we're making this catch-all amendment to cover things. Just because we don't list it in this document doesn't mean you don't have it."
When the crown was routinely going through people's correspondence, or barging into homes and seeing what was there, how could one not understand the Founding Fathers wanted the people to both be secure in their homes and possessions as well as have the right to privacy in their lives?
The Constitution is a restriction on the government over the people. To not grasp that one's privacy is inherent in that limitation renders ones intelligence in doubt.
Re: (Score:1)
So do you have privacy rights to computer data? Not by the words in the constitution.
Yes, by the words.
Effects, bitches.
Re: (Score:2)
So find someone that believes you have no privacy since the constitution does not ever say privacy. Reading in privacy rights is "reinterpreting" the document. Expanding the listed classifications is "reinterpreting" it.
So what is the point of the 4th amendment if not to protect privacy?
Re: (Score:1)
They should look for someone that believes in the US Constitution as it was written, not re-interpreted.
Correction: they should look for someone who believes he believes this.
It's complicated (Score:1, Interesting)
1. Republican House Leader, Nunes received a document, it claimed Trump had been caught in dragnet surveillance of Russian agents in the US and abroad.
2. Nunes read that document in the Whitehouse, claiming it was a nearby security location. fellow patriot Republicans called bullshit.
3. The document came from Cohen-Watnick, a Michael Flynn man who works in the Whitehouse with sceurity clearance.
4. Nunes neglected to say it came from the Whitehouse and refused to name the source.
5. He presented it as third p
Re: It's complicated (Score:2)
Obama personnel didn't just attempt to "unmask" Trump staffers who were mentioned in intelligence product. Susan Rice (among others?) actually did unmask them, so that she would know their names rather than anonymous identifiers similar to "US person number 4, an advisor to a candidate for national office".
Re: (Score:2)
So someone who believes the Federal government should only be involved in national defense, and not in education, environmental protection, labor protection, farm subsidies, health care, retirement funding, communications (including Internet), roads and highways, regulation of banks and the market, etc.
Feature creep or cherry-picking the principles you feel are worth defending. Pick your poison.
Re: (Score:3)
Some would argue that the US Government is bound by the Constitution, wherever the US Government acts, and thus agents of the US Government are either subject to prosecution by the US courts whenever they violate the Constitution wherever they may be in the world, or else they are not acting on behalf of the US Government and are therefore bound by local law and subject to local prosecution.
After all, we already have rules of war that our military is supposed to follow when deployed overseas, and there have
Re: (Score:2)
So someone who believes the Federal government should only be involved in national defense, and not in education, environmental protection, labor protection, farm subsidies, health care, retirement funding, communications (including Internet), roads and highways, regulation of banks and the market, etc.
A couple of the above clearly come under the interstate commerce clause. Then there is the postal clause and the question about when the post becomes electronic. It's a shame you Americans refuse to keep your Constitution up to date.
Actually the CIA for the most part isn't bound by the Constitution. The CIA's mission is to protect American interests abroad, where the Constitution doesn't apply.
And this is the problem with America today. The Constitution obviously applied to the federal government (expanded with the 14th to all government) and the rights, except political rights such as voting, apply to "The People", not just Americans nor do those rights disappear jus
Re: (Score:3)
The biggest Traitors to the United States are on the Supreme Court, in the White House, and in Congress. Everyone who has exposed their sabotage to the Constitution is a Patriot and an American hero.
Not a patriot at this point (Score:2)
The CIA has no domestic jurisdiction. Everyone crying "muh freedumbz" at the CIA misses the tiny little fact that the CIA is not the KGB and not going after domestic intelligence. That is the FBI's jurisdiction, and they would gut the CIA and wear their flesh like a coat before letting the CIA muscle in on their territory if the CIA actually even tried.
there's actually no problem... (Score:5, Funny)
The leaks are only metadata. The data stolen with the leaks is still secret.
Do not worry, CIA. The NSA has assured us that having our metadata stolen is nothing to be concerned over.
What are the odds? (Score:1)
That they actually have a security breach rather than a "traitor".
The administration has won (Score:5, Insightful)
In less than a decade, we've gone from identifying people as "whistleblowers" to labelling them as "traitors" in the mainstream news.
The war on truth has been lost. We are all defeated.
Re: The administration has won (Score:2, Insightful)
Political talk radio and a certain sexual predator that used to be a pundit on Fox News have doing so for decades. The Trump administration is the result of their crap for the last 30 years.
Are we posting talking heads BS now then? (Score:4, Insightful)
So...the talking heads get quoted now too? What's the point of including this speculation?
Trans Hunt (Score:1)
Contractor .. lol (Score:2)
Just before the name of the perp is going to be released, there is going to be a hurried meeting with HR in order to reclassify him/her as a contractor and then deny all knowledge of them ever being an employee.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
“A good scapegoat is nearly as welcome as a solution to the problem”
Panic... (Score:1)
"Now listen up, people. We are in serious trouble. Apparently an honest person has infiltrated our organization".
Witch hunt (Score:1)
The correct term is "witch hunt." A man hunt is when there is a fugitive on the loose and you have to find him. A witch hunt is what happens when you are looking for someone who isn't going to get a trial.
I've got 15 mod points ... (Score:5, Interesting)
... and not one goddam comment to use them on.
That surprises me.
Where is the observation that the fucking CIA has a special, tiny, secret cubbyhole where they store this shit and hundreds have access to it?
Apparently, the gubmint learned not one fucking thing from Manning and Snowden.
And, for fuck's sake, don't use the word "treason," when it's "espionage."
Treason has two major components that are missing in this context:
1.) A United States Citizen declaring war on the United States. Where's that goddam manifesto? The last time that happened was the Civil War when the Confederacy committed treason.
2.) Aiding the enemy. The United States does not have a list of enemies. The gubmint considered a list of enemies years ago, but it got complicated. There are guidelines, policies, procedures of law that go into effect for an official enemy.
Some of those enemies are allies of our allies. Also, "enemies" is a moving target. Also, any United States company who did any sort of business with an "enemy" would be charged with treason.
Obviously, America has morphed from a Republic to an oligarchy, and global business supersedes all other considerations.
The last list of enemies was World War Two.
Don't come at me with Korea, Vietnam, Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Somalia.
We are not at war with any country.
We are at euphemistic police actions or peace-keeping with those countries.
Thank you very much.
I'm moving on to another Slashdot thread where some contributors need my help in getting the attention the readers deserve.
Re: (Score:2)
TFH doesn't use the word "treason". TFS doesn't, either.
As of the time I'm typing this, only your little rant and one other AC post uses that word.
I think you're concerned with the word "traitor", not the word "treason". Please go back and check your work.
C-.
Re: (Score:2)
hundreds
Yeah, seems like a pretty small number to me. I mean let's face it with the number of people who have security clearance to access classified information, combined with the population of the USA, combined with the massive military industrial complex that leads itself to many people being involved in national security, frankly I'm surprised the numbers isn't in the thousands.
Just working on one small project could easily get 20 people added to a particular access list. It's not uncommon for the number to be
Oh boy well this will be fun. (Score:1)
I guess they've finally figured out what had been obvious to everyone else here for 20 years.
"Done by 'a' contractor" (Score:2)
Ha ha ha. CIA's sooper dooper ultra mega topmost secret weapons weren't compromised by "a" contractor. They were compromised by dozens of contractors, possibly by all of them, and more than a few regular employees too. Most of them didn't publish on Wikileaks though. There's lots of fun to be had and money to be made with tech like that.
Hate for the CIA (Score:1)
Does BAH still have CIA contracts? (Score:2)
Glad (Score:4, Insightful)
wow (Score:2)
wow.. I GUESS he wasn't an expert in spelling then
:P
In Germany ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I AM THE EGG MAN.
Re: (Score:1)
You are the egg man?
I AM THE WALRUS.
Re: (Score:2)
I am the Milkman. My milk is delicious.
Re: (Score:1)
If there was any justice left in this country their datacenters would be [donated to furthering scientific research and education], and their directors sent to Camp X-Ray.