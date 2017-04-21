DOJ: Russian 'Superhacker' Gets 27 Years In Prison (thedailybeast.com) 15
According to the Justice Department, a 32-year-old Russian "superhacker" has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for stealing and selling millions of credit-card numbers, causing more than $169 million worth of damages to business and financial institutions. The Daily Beast reports: Roman Valeryevich Seleznev, 32, aka Track2, son of a prominent Russian lawmaker, was convicted last year on 38 counts of computer intrusion and credit-card fraud. "This investigation, conviction and sentence demonstrates that the United States will bring the full force of the American justice system upon cybercriminals like Seleznev who victimize U.S. citizens and companies from afar," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco said in a statement. "And we will not tolerate the existence of safe havens for these crimes -- we will identify cybercriminals from the dark corners of the Internet and bring them to justice."
Re: Or worse, (Score:2)
Separation of powers (Score:2, Troll)
WTF? Since when is the Executive Branch doing the sentencing?!
Re: (Score:1)
They only said he got sentenced, they don't appear to have said they were the one to sentence him. That would've been done by the court.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe they can sentence the OP to 20 years of remedial high school civics.
Stupid credit card system (Score:2)
It's about time the US ditches its 3rd world credit card system and uses something better protected, like mandatory using the chip on the card with a pin code. No more transactions alowed with only the card number, verification date and a 3 digit number that is printed on the card.