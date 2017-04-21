DOJ: Russian 'Superhacker' Gets 27 Years In Prison

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


According to the Justice Department, a 32-year-old Russian "superhacker" has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for stealing and selling millions of credit-card numbers, causing more than $169 million worth of damages to business and financial institutions. The Daily Beast reports: Roman Valeryevich Seleznev, 32, aka Track2, son of a prominent Russian lawmaker, was convicted last year on 38 counts of computer intrusion and credit-card fraud. "This investigation, conviction and sentence demonstrates that the United States will bring the full force of the American justice system upon cybercriminals like Seleznev who victimize U.S. citizens and companies from afar," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco said in a statement. "And we will not tolerate the existence of safe havens for these crimes -- we will identify cybercriminals from the dark corners of the Internet and bring them to justice."

  • The Department of Justice has sentenced a Russian "superhacker" to 27 years in prison

    WTF? Since when is the Executive Branch doing the sentencing?!

  • It's about time the US ditches its 3rd world credit card system and uses something better protected, like mandatory using the chip on the card with a pin code. No more transactions alowed with only the card number, verification date and a 3 digit number that is printed on the card.

  • When I see stories of credit card fraud, I have to ask a very simple question:

    Why haven't card companies moved to make the fraud process less prone to being abused?

    It's trivial to commit CC Fraud even with chips in the card, and it's not likely to have prosecution if you don't do it too frequently or too blatantly. Or if you are a large company. Further, the merchant is the one the frequently has to pay for the fraud, not the card issuer, even if the merchant has "run the card" and been validated.

    On the fli

