Microsoft Improves Gmail Experience For Windows 10 Insiders, But There Are Privacy Concerns

Posted by msmash
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, Microsoft announced a new Gmail experience for Windows 10. While only available for Windows Insiders as of today, it uses the same concept as the Outlook mobile app, but for the Mail and Calendar apps. Microsoft will provide you with an arguably improved experience as long as you are OK with storing all of your Gmail messages in Microsoft's cloud. What types of features will the new experience offer? Things such as tracking packages, getting updated on your favorite sports teams, and a focused inbox. "To power these new features, we'll ask your permission to sync a copy of your email, calendar and contacts to the Microsoft Cloud. This will allow new features to light up, and changes to update back and forth with Gmail -- such as creation, edit or deletion of emails, calendar events and contacts. But your experience in Gmail.com or apps from Google will not change in any way."

  • To power these new features, we'll ask your permission to sync a copy of your email, calendar and contacts to the Microsoft Cloud.

    So they're going to copy your data from one cloud to another.

    When will the madness stop?

    Clouds... apps.... hosts... files.... must resist madn....... MOO!!!!

      Hopefully before Joni Mitchell can look at both sides [jonimitchell.com], 'cause she doesn't really know clouds at all.

  • Yes, I get it. Satya Nadella is from Microsoft's Cloud Division so all things MS/Windows 10 have to go "cloud" now and of course all your dataz haz to bee in ze Maikrozoft Klaud az zoon az pozzible. But here's my question: If Windows 10 as an OS cannot be trusted with very basic Privacy - phoning home all the time and such - why on earth would I put all my Gmails in the Microsoft Cloud? If I cannot trust your OS sitting on my own harddrive, why would I trust your Cloud sitting on your servers somewhere? Can you trust Google more than Microsoft? I don't know the answer to that. All I know is - if Windows 10 isn't private, your Cloud service probably isn't very private either. My 2 Cents.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dracos ( 107777 )

      This isn't even about cloud, this is about capturing user data so MS can mine it. MS is desperate for user data which is why they bought Skype, LinkedIn, and to a lesser degree MineCraft.

      I guarantee gmail content will be used to feed ads to the desktop. That's their goal.

      • And I suspect that Windows as an OS is dying slowly, to be replaced by Android/iOS powered computing devices in the next 5 years. So Microsoft desperately needs a new "Windows" like platform - this time it is the Microsoft Cloud. They are trying desperately to shift all your shit into the Cloud, so you become DEPENDENT on using the Cloud. Once Microsoft has you in the Cloud, they will push SAAS - Software As A Service - on you hard. There won't be any significant "software" sitting on your harddrive anymore

        • What I don't get is why Google doesn't bring more of its apps to Windows. While I realize Chrome is a platform for Google apps, I'd love to have a Windows version of the actual GMail app for my Windows tablet, rather than the pretty shitty built-in Windows Mail app.

  • Those who don't object to gmail won't object to this, and MS eats a share of Google's gmail lunch. I'm surprised it took them this long. Not that I'll be using this or anything, but I admire this move from the surveillance as a service perspective.

    • I always knew that SAAS sounded kind of "surveillancy". =) Of course if the real product is YOU, then it should be called YAAS - YOU As A Service. 10 more years of this and nobody will know who is the product, who is the service a who is the server anymore. =)
  • Remember what a great man said sometime back. "Fool me once shame on you, Fool me twice, .. no you can't fool me."

  • Or will you get cut off when Google changes something on their end?

  • Letting one corporate giant rifle through your personal email is bad enough. Letting two of them? Why? "I have a hole in my head. Let me improve it by drilling another hole in the head"!!!! How can that be an improvement?

    • You don't understand, everyone loves the cloud. CIOs love the cloud. In the past you wouldn't get fired for chosing IBM, now you won't get fired for cloud. So what does Microsoft do? Not one cloud but two clouds. A cloud within a cloud. A cloudception. We've created our data lakes which caused some localised fog computing and pushed all that up to the cloud. It only makes sense to add some more clouds otherwise we could never get the data out. You need clouds over clouds to get data rain, and then the logic

  • What exactly is wrong with just using IMAP & SMTP? We don't need "apps" for any of this.

    • Because there's nothing I love better than entering in SMTP and IMAP commands into a Telnet window to retrieve email!

  • Dear MS,

    I'd go through great lengths to not having anything to do with you.
    The day you bought hotmail I jumped.
    Do you really think I'd hand you over control to my email?
    Stop sniffing glue!

    Sincerely
  • Its in the top-right corner of my browserand IT KNOW THAT I AM HERE SHITTING ON IT. Microsoft has my Gmail's... They know EVERYTHING about me... AAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH... 1984 - 1984 - 1984 - 1984....

