Microsoft Improves Gmail Experience For Windows 10 Insiders, But There Are Privacy Concerns (betanews.com) 28
Reader BrianFagioli writes: Today, Microsoft announced a new Gmail experience for Windows 10. While only available for Windows Insiders as of today, it uses the same concept as the Outlook mobile app, but for the Mail and Calendar apps. Microsoft will provide you with an arguably improved experience as long as you are OK with storing all of your Gmail messages in Microsoft's cloud. What types of features will the new experience offer? Things such as tracking packages, getting updated on your favorite sports teams, and a focused inbox. "To power these new features, we'll ask your permission to sync a copy of your email, calendar and contacts to the Microsoft Cloud. This will allow new features to light up, and changes to update back and forth with Gmail -- such as creation, edit or deletion of emails, calendar events and contacts. But your experience in Gmail.com or apps from Google will not change in any way."
Re: (Score:2)
Slashdot editors, can you please stop putting these "BetaNews" submissions on the front page?
These submissions are by far some of the worst ones that end up on the front page.
"BetaNews" is linked to from a submission almost every day! [slashdot.org] Hell, it was linked to twice on March 31, and from three submissions on March 25!
If want wanted to read "BetaNews" articles, which we don't, we would go directly to that site instead of coming to Slashdot!
Please stop putting mediocre content from "BetaNews" on the Slashdot front page, especially when it appears to be the authors of the articles who are submitting them here!
Please, no more "BetaNews" at Slashdot!
I agree, but you missed the opportunity to call out "Reader BrianFagioli".
Inception (Score:2)
So they're going to copy your data from one cloud to another.
When will the madness stop?
Clouds... apps.... hosts... files.... must resist madn....... MOO!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
So they're going to copy your data from one cloud to another.
When will the madness stop?
Hopefully before Joni Mitchell can look at both sides [jonimitchell.com], 'cause she doesn't really know clouds at all.
Microsoft Has An Odd Obsession With The Cloud... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This isn't even about cloud, this is about capturing user data so MS can mine it. MS is desperate for user data which is why they bought Skype, LinkedIn, and to a lesser degree MineCraft.
I guarantee gmail content will be used to feed ads to the desktop. That's their goal.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What I don't get is why Google doesn't bring more of its apps to Windows. While I realize Chrome is a platform for Google apps, I'd love to have a Windows version of the actual GMail app for my Windows tablet, rather than the pretty shitty built-in Windows Mail app.
Re: (Score:2)
You prompted me to RTFA. Unsurprisingly, it gobbles data from features not actually part of email, but available in gmail, specifically calendar events and contacts.
RTFA also opens saying that by using the Outlook mobile app as a generic email client (not only for hotmail/windows live/outlook.com), Microsoft downloads all your email from all the email accounts you're using from within the application. So any vanilla 1980s email goes, I suspect you could run your own email server and get the email you receiv
Brilliant (Score:2)
Those who don't object to gmail won't object to this, and MS eats a share of Google's gmail lunch. I'm surprised it took them this long. Not that I'll be using this or anything, but I admire this move from the surveillance as a service perspective.
Re: (Score:2)
Before you trust Microsoft, remember... (Score:2)
Is it Google sanctioned? (Score:2)
Or will you get cut off when Google changes something on their end?
How can this be an improvement? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't understand, everyone loves the cloud. CIOs love the cloud. In the past you wouldn't get fired for chosing IBM, now you won't get fired for cloud. So what does Microsoft do? Not one cloud but two clouds. A cloud within a cloud. A cloudception. We've created our data lakes which caused some localised fog computing and pushed all that up to the cloud. It only makes sense to add some more clouds otherwise we could never get the data out. You need clouds over clouds to get data rain, and then the logic
Re: (Score:2)
Letting one corporate giant rifle through your personal email is bad enough. Letting two of them? Why? "I have a hole in my head. Let me improve it by drilling another hole in the head"!!!! How can that be an improvement?
More like if you don't care that the patio door is open, opening your bedroom window doesn't make much of a difference. Your data is as secure as the least secure place you keep them. If that's "in the cloud", well you don't care much if the thief uses the door or the window. If you keep your data in three vaults, it's still pretty secure same as one vault. If you keep your data in three clouds, it's still pretty insecure same as one cloud. It's the people thinking well I share my data with Google but at le
IMAP & SMTP (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Because there's nothing I love better than entering in SMTP and IMAP commands into a Telnet window to retrieve email!
MS, FYI (Score:2)
I'd go through great lengths to not having anything to do with you.
The day you bought hotmail I jumped.
Do you really think I'd hand you over control to my email?
Stop sniffing glue!
Sincerely
I Just Got An Ad For The Microsoft Cloud (Score:2)
Oh no (Score:2)
"Microsoft Improves Gmail Experience For Windows 10 Insiders..."
Uh-oh.
I've had enough experience with Microsoft's 'improvements' to know that it's going to be a huge clusterfuck of usability and privacy problems.