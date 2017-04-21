LinkedIn Apologizes For Trying To Connect Everyone In Real Life (vocativ.com) 40
LinkedIn has apologized for a vague new update that told some iPhone users its app would begin sharing their data with nearby users without further explanation. From a report: The update prompted outrage on Twitter after cybersecurity expert Rik Ferguson received a strange alert when he opened the resume app to read a new message: "LinkedIn would like to make data available to nearby Bluetooth devices even when you're not using the app." That gave Ferguson, vice president of research at the cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, a handful of concerns, he told Vocativ. Among them: "the lack of specificity, which data, when, under what conditions, to which devices, why does it need to happen when I'm not using the app, what are the benefits to me, where is the feature announcement and explanation, why wasn't it listed in the app update details." Reached for comment, LinkedIn said it's a mistake -- that some iPhone users were accidentally subject to undeveloped test feature the company is still working on.
you found out about this horrible feature before we officially released it.
You found out about this horrible feature before you clicked through the EULA without reading it.
You don't need to read a EULA to understand that social networking is a huge risk to privacy. LinkedIn, in particular, wants your details as transparent as possible because of who pays their bills. That's precisely what they want. They want to know if you're too smart to figure them out or just smart enough to work for them without asking too many questions and to be a good, little subservient drone.
Does anyone still take LinkedIn seriously? It's just marketing guys thses days, right? If someone looking for work with my team forwarded their LinkedIn page as a serious part of their resume, I would write them off as morons.
Guess who's resume I just circular filed...
All I've ever gotten from Indeed is spam. I've been hearing their radio campaign a lot lately too. As near as I can figure, Indeed is full of fake jobs and pushy ads for Uber and Lyft.
The trick with Indeed is to watch for when a new job position gets posted and call that recruiter immediately. If you're one the first callers in 15 minutes of the posting, you're very likely to get an interview immediately.
To LinkedIn has decided that they need to become Tinder now? SIlly me, I remember when it was about business.
It hasn't changed. It was always about their business, and it still is. The business is: you give them information, and then they sell it.
With 800+ recruiter connections over a 20+ year career and still paid $50,000 [...]
That's $50K+, not $50K. I'm not a programmer, computer engineer or software artitecht. I've done software testing, help desk/desktop support, PC refresh projects, built out a data center, equipped 300+ laptops for 11ac rollout testing, and, currently, doing InfoSec for government IT. If you need a miracle worker, want the job done right the first time and clean up after the last guy who did it wrong, I'm your guy.
[...] creimer is a big fat talkative turd.
Wrong! I'm an asshole. Otherwise, I wouldn't be in IT support.
I was able to connect to the 800+ recruiters I've talked to over the last 20+ years.
That is most unusual definition of awesome I have ever read.
That is most unusual definition of awesome I have ever read.
If you don't mind being an contractor. My shortest assignment was four hours with four hours of notification. My current assignment is a five-year contract. Some people can't handle the stress of getting a new job and then start planning to get the next job for when the assignment is over.
You've "talked" to about two recruiters per month over the last 20 years.
These days I typically get 20+ emails and phone calls from recruiters. I'm not even do an active job search. An active job search would be on phone and email for eight hours straight each day (including weekends and holidays).
What did you talk about?
Whatever positions they're offering at the moment, if I know of anyone else who would qualify, or what other recruiters are looking for in the marketplace (I don't mind trading info but I detest being pumped for information and will ban recruiters/companies).
How full of shit you are?
My shit is quite normal and
Wow, 20+ years and 800+ recruiters? You must be making a LOT of money!
At the end of the day, it's still a numbers game. The last time I had an active job search, I went to 60+ interviews over eight months to get three job offers at the same time.
Now we know the sort of jobs you apply for...
Good luck indeed.
The title of this article sounds like something out of The Onion. "Google apologizes for trying to index every webpage in the world". "Intel apologizes for having the hottest CPU's in the industry".