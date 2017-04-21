Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Privacy Social Networks The Internet

LinkedIn Apologizes For Trying To Connect Everyone In Real Life

Posted by msmash
LinkedIn has apologized for a vague new update that told some iPhone users its app would begin sharing their data with nearby users without further explanation. From a report: The update prompted outrage on Twitter after cybersecurity expert Rik Ferguson received a strange alert when he opened the resume app to read a new message: "LinkedIn would like to make data available to nearby Bluetooth devices even when you're not using the app." That gave Ferguson, vice president of research at the cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, a handful of concerns, he told Vocativ. Among them: "the lack of specificity, which data, when, under what conditions, to which devices, why does it need to happen when I'm not using the app, what are the benefits to me, where is the feature announcement and explanation, why wasn't it listed in the app update details." Reached for comment, LinkedIn said it's a mistake -- that some iPhone users were accidentally subject to undeveloped test feature the company is still working on.

  • It was a mistake (Score:5, Interesting)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @04:11PM (#54278883)

    you found out about this horrible feature before we officially released it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      You found out about this horrible feature before you clicked through the EULA without reading it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

        You found out about this horrible feature before you clicked through the EULA without reading it.

        You don't need to read a EULA to understand that social networking is a huge risk to privacy. LinkedIn, in particular, wants your details as transparent as possible because of who pays their bills. That's precisely what they want. They want to know if you're too smart to figure them out or just smart enough to work for them without asking too many questions and to be a good, little subservient drone.

  • I could use this to beg for a job from thought-leaders who happen to be nearby. Then I could move out of my Mom's basement.

  • Does anyone still take LinkedIn seriously? It's just marketing guys thses days, right? If someone looking for work with my team forwarded their LinkedIn page as a serious part of their resume, I would write them off as morons.

    • Are people really trying to work for a guy named Frosty Piss? Have things gotten THAT bad? Damn you, Trump!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      I got 800+ connections with recruiter I've talked to over a 20+ year career. If I was doing an active job search, I would be tracking up 32 position and talking or emailing that many recruiters each day. The funny thing is... I've never gotten a job through LinkedIn. I had better luck getting interviews through Indeed.com.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Works great for finding the right person in an organization for sales

  • To LinkedIn has decided that they need to become Tinder now? SIlly me, I remember when it was about business.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      I remember when it was about business.

      It hasn't changed. It was always about their business, and it still is. The business is: you give them information, and then they sell it.
  • LinkedIn is awesome. When I got an iPhone a few years ago and installed the LinkedIn app, I was able to merge all my Yahoo Mail contacts with LinkedIn profiles. I was able to connect to the 800+ recruiters I've talked to over the last 20+ years. But I still get annoyed that LinkedIn periodically wants to spam all my email addresses again.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      I was able to connect to the 800+ recruiters I've talked to over the last 20+ years.

      That is most unusual definition of awesome I have ever read.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        That is most unusual definition of awesome I have ever read.

        If you don't mind being an contractor. My shortest assignment was four hours with four hours of notification. My current assignment is a five-year contract. Some people can't handle the stress of getting a new job and then start planning to get the next job for when the assignment is over.

    • Wow, 20+ years and 800+ recruiters? You must be making a LOT of money!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Wow, 20+ years and 800+ recruiters? You must be making a LOT of money!

        At the end of the day, it's still a numbers game. The last time I had an active job search, I went to 60+ interviews over eight months to get three job offers at the same time.

  • Inquiring minds want to know then, just what it was then. Did it just enter the code fully formed when nobody was looking?

  • sounds like a good reason (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @04:33PM (#54279083)
    to not trust any social media website with your personal information (are you listening facebook zombies?)

  • The title of this article sounds like something out of The Onion. "Google apologizes for trying to index every webpage in the world". "Intel apologizes for having the hottest CPU's in the industry".

