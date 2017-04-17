Leaked Documents Reveal the Hotel Lobby's Aggressive Plan To Undermine Airbnb (gizmodo.com) 37
The New York Times has obtained a document revealing the hotel lobby's aggressive plan to undermine Airbnb's business "by pushing for bills to regulate the company at every level of government," reports Gizmodo. From the report: According to documents from the American Hotel and Lodging Association -- a trade group that includes the country's biggest hotel chains, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, the Four Seasons and Starwood Hotels -- the organization is planning a multi-pronged attack at local, state, and federal levels to prevent Airbnb from spreading to new cities across the country. Part of the strategy includes "aggressively countering" Airbnb's claim that it's just helping the middle class make ends meet "with a wave of personal testimonials of consumer harm." The document essentially serves as opposition research and gives its members talking points about Airbnb's alleged racism and taxation issues. According to the document, the association will focus its efforts on Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Washington, and Miami, where Airbnb has yet to establish a strong footing.
The Internet keeps leaking documents, somebody should fix those pipes!
Tubes. It's a series of tubes.
Tubes. It's a series of tubes.
Well, in the UNIX world...
They came for AirBNB but I did not speak up, because I only rented whole homes through VRBO.
Then they came for VRBO and there was no-one left to speak for me.
P.S. most of these regulations they are putting in place ALSO cover whole home rentals.
Agreed. Neither side is easy to support here. If it were up to Airbnb, landlords would stop renting, every apartment would be put on Airbnb, and both Airbnb and landlords would make a fortune. If you lived in an Airbnb place, or next to one, you're dealing with a constant stream of changing neighbors who have no incentive to be good neighbors since they're on vacation and couldn't care less who hates them by the end of their stay. On the hotel side of things, they are often either pretty expensive or afford
Why shouldn't someone operating a hotel out of an apartment be expected to operate under the same rules?
...because the vast majority of those rules involve running an operation with many multiple temporary renters in one (or more) building(s)?
I perfectly understand the need for basic health/safety regulation - e.g. providing sufficient fire protection (smoke detectors, extinguishers, etc), having at least a basic usable map detailing the emergency exits, not having an apartment full of black mold (or worse), etc.
So what, above and beyond the basics, would be required for someone temporarily letting their apar
Because one home/suite/room does not a hotel make? If anything they should be regulated as a B&B:
Require a business license and whatever inspection is needed for the B&B and then let them get on with making a go of it.
But to say that someone renting their coach house or basement suite out for the weekend should be subject to the same obligations as a 1000 room hotel is kind of insane. It's already perfectly fine to rent a property o
I think they're taking the wrong approach here. They should be promoting their services as being of constant quality in a business setting, unlike the competition which are just a bunch of people sort-of renting places in their own homes.
Would I stay in a stranger's home? Not even if you paid me.
It's wrong on every level. When your big idea is to maintain your cartel status by regulating the competition at every government level it's obvious that your competition is onto something and you are morally and intellectually bankrupt.
This is a snapshot of so many things that are wrong with America:
1) Excessive government regulation -- that it's even possible to regulate a business into oblivion shows that we have too much regulation. Regulation in and of itself isn't bad, but it should be kind of a reaction to innovation to smooth it out, not so extreme that it snuffs it out.
2) Excessive government influence -- obviously the hotel cartel is only capable of accomplishing this because of excessive corporate influence over government. Money buys legislation.
3) Rent-seeking cartels -- that an entire "competitive" industry is lining up to defeat a business competitor via regulation instead of promoting why they are better than the upstart shows how intellectually bankrupt American business is. This is your big idea?
On the other hand, there are reasonable regulations AirBnB should have to abide by. They're half of a publicly available commercial hotel service, and can't operate without the other half. While some of the regulations are doubtless there to protect the hotel business by setting up barriers to entry, others are not.
The AirBnB system, as a whole, needs to avoid illegal discrimination. It needs to comply with local zoning. The rented-out units need to be in safe condition, and as advertised. There may
If the dwellings are already deemed illegal by current laws to rent out, you don't need more regulation. You just need to enforce the existing laws.
It's wrong on every level. When your big idea is to maintain your cartel status by regulating the competition at every government level it's obvious that your competition is onto something and you are morally and intellectually bankrupt.
The regulations in existence didn't come at the behest of the hotel industry. But now they they must operate under them, they SHOULD use them to protect themselves. Why would they agree to operate under those regulators while a growing competitor doesn't have to?
If you don't like the regulations themselves, then tell us which ones to get rid of and why.
Lobbyception.
Lobbyist in the hotel lobby.
Those leaked documents were found just sitting there in the hotel lobby.
Just love how protecting us from ourselves always seems to protect large interests from anyone else making money in their racket.
Unfortunately, in a large and complex society it is unreasonable to expect everyone to question everything all the time - it's too easy for people to avoid the problem of a 'reputation' given a large enough population and you can't spend all your time doing background checks on everyone when there's no place keeping trustworthy records and adhering to record keeping standards.
That's where regulation comes in - everyone agrees on standards, which are enforced by a standards body, and violators deal with the
So those anti-regulation Republicans will shun this, right?
So those anti-regulation Republicans will shun this, right?
They'll be glad to get rid of some of the regulations. I don't think they are as interested, one way or the other, in picking who they apply to.
"the organization is planning a multi-pronged attack at local, state, and federal levels..."
The word you're looking for is 'conspiracy'.
Big corporations are scared shitless of the Free Market. The Free Market is what allowed a small upstart company like netflix to destroy a juggernaut fortune-500 company that was blockbuster. The free market was what (almost) put kodak out of business. They refused to invest in the burgeoning digital camera market, trying to prevent it from happening and doubling down on film cameras. Thats not what the market wanted and they got put in their place.
If you fear the immense corporate power that exists in the world, do the one smart thing. Advocate for the abolishment of as many national regulations as possible, and try to remember there is a difference between a regulatory LAW - written, debated, and passed by your elected representatives and signed by an elected executive, and "regulator agencies" run by unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats which get to write their own "laws" (regulatory codes), enforce them, and sometimes even adjudicate them.