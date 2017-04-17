Trump Administration Kills Open.Gov, Will Not Release White House Visitor Logs (techdirt.com) 82
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Techdirt: It will never be said that the Trump presidency began with a presumption of openness. His pre-election refusal to release his tax returns set a bit of precedent in that regard. The immediate post-election muffling of government agency social media accounts made the administration's opacity goals um clearer. So, in an unsurprising move, the Trump administration will be doing the opposite of the Obama administration. The American public will no longer have the privilege of keeping tabs on White House visitors. TIME reports: "The Trump Administration will not disclose logs of those who visit the White House complex, breaking with his predecessor, the White House announced Friday. White House communications director Michael Dubke said the decision to reverse the Obama-era policy was due to 'the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.' Instead, the Trump Administration is relying on a federal court ruling that most of the logs are 'presidential records' and are not subject to the Freedom of Information Act." So, to further distance himself from the people he serves (and the people who elected him), Trump and his administration have shut down the transparency portal put in place by the previous Commander-in-Chief: "White House officials said the Administration is ending the contract for Open.gov, the Obama-era site that hosted the visitor records along with staff financial disclosures, salaries, and appointments. An official said it would save $70,000 through 2020 and that the removed disclosures, salaries and appointments would be integrated into WhiteHouse.gov in the coming months."
Coal Mines unusable... (Score:3, Insightful)
I know Trump wants all the coal jobs back - but I'd think it would be hard to get back in the mines, with all these dead canaries piled up everywhere.
I'd call these warning signs of horrors to come - but the man has always been the living symbol of arrogance and greed, and if anyone didn't expect exactly the raw ineptitude and pride in that ineptitude that we're getting, I'd be amazed.
Republicans claim that Government can't solve any problems, and then make it their solemn job to prove that at every opportunity, and Trump is the latest in growing line of leaders exemplifying that determined inability to provide basic governance while wasting endless amounts of resources.
I think that under Bernie it would be more like France.
Obama was an exception, not Trump (Score:5, Informative)
"Mr. Trump’s policy is a return to the one followed by presidents who preceded Mr. Obama." (NYT). No mention of that in the summary.
Re:Obama was an exception, not Trump (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Obama was an exception, not Trump (Score:4, Insightful)
with the way people are getting blacklisted for even meeting with trump or his team it makes perfect sense on why they wouldnt want to let that info out
Re:Obama was an exception, not Trump (Score:4, Insightful)
Obama Fails on Government Transparency [judicialwatch.org]
“The American people were promised a new era of transparency with the Obama administration. Unfortunately, this promise has not been kept. To be clear: the Obama administration is less transparent than the Bush administration.”
US gov't sets record for failures to find files when asked [ap.org]
The Obama administration set a record for the number of times its federal employees told disappointed citizens, journalists and others that despite searching they couldn't find a single page requested under the Freedom of Information Act, according to a new Associated Press analysis of government data.
In more than one in six cases, or 129,825 times, government searchers said they came up empty-handed last year. Such cases contributed to an alarming measurement: People who asked for records under the law received censored files or nothing in 77 percent of requests, also a record. In the first full year after President Barack Obama's election, that figure was only 65 percent of cases.
The White House Guess List: How Obama Pulled a Fast One on the American People -- in the Name of "Transparency" [huffingtonpost.com]
The White House is still holding back "tens of thousands" of visitor logs, according to congressional testimony last week by Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, who also added that "the Obama administration is less transparent than the Bush administration."
We also know that some of the most important presidential visitors don't even walk into the White House. The administration meets K Street lobbyists at Caribou Coffee, and holds secret meetings in Jackson Place townhouses where there are no visitor logs.
The visitor logs that have been released are problematic, because they are simply lists of names, with no way to verify whether a specific name belongs to a particular person.
There were three past presidents that could reasonably be expected to have a transparency website. Clinton is arguably grandfathered in because he largely predated mainstream internet usage. Dubya is a war criminal, so that leaves Obama, who had a decent but very much inadequate start.
We should be very insistent that transparency is a one-way ratchet, as sunlight is a very effective disinfectant.
Trump will release full visitor logs five years after the current term ends.
Sure he will. Right after he released his tax returns.
Why are you so obsessed with his tax returns?
If it's so important to you make a law that makes it impossible to become president without releasing them.
Until then shut the fuck up about it.
Re: This is better than what Obama did (Score:2)
And why should it be? Personally, I couldn't care less about Trump, but I'm at a loss as for why this is suddenly important.
Are you concerned that Trump uses a loophole somewhere to avoid paying taxes? If so, who wouldn't do that? I don't know of one person who would deliberately not avoid paying taxes when given the opportunity.
Besides, it would seem to be consistent with his overall message about wanting to reduce taxation. If you were demanding the tax return of somebody who is in favor of higher taxes,
Firstly, tax returns are not presidential records. Secondly, from the summary, which starts with a negative tone but includes a few tidbits at the end:
"the removed disclosures, salaries and appointments would be integrated into WhiteHouse.gov in the coming months"
It seems they mostly ended the contract to host open.gov. Perhaps the contractor was an Obama friend, who knows.
Of course, we can't know the truth just yet since both the White House and the press (ex. Techdirt) have no credibility.
Trump already released tax return (Score:2)
Just before Racheal Maddow Released Trumps' tax return for him, Trump himself released one year of taxes - in which Trump payed over *$30 million*. IN income tax. For one year. So what is going to be exciting about the other years, finding out that every year he pays ~30 million in personal income taxes?
In just one year Trump is paying more in tax than the entire population of Slashdot will over a lifetime.
I could see some reason to want to see Trump's taxes before anything was released, but now people wh
$70k? (Score:4, Insightful)
Wow, we're saving $70,000 over 4 years. Why would you even say something if it's such a low figure? Seriously, it's 0.000000018% of the budget. That's like a guy that makes $100k trumpeting the fact that he saved $0.0018. Less than 2/10s of a penny. I'm sure nobody expected anything different from this president, when your whole reason for getting elected is so your family and friends can loot the treasury "openness" isn't high on your agenda.
Oh, so $70,000 is meaningless to you?
I think savings is important wherever you can find it. The fact that Federal govt. spends such amazingly huge amounts of our money (and it *is* our money, after all -- since it comes from taxes) shouldn't mean they can ignore wasteful spending on a small scale.
I'm not exactly a Trump supporter, but things are so polarized right now, I hear nothing but negative talk about pretty much any decision the guy makes in office. In reality? I see no value in making visitor logs
Re: $70k? (Score:2, Informative)
That is foolish, it is better to realize that that sum is meaningless and unimportant, that way you aren't deceived into cheering over an empty victory.
Much like Trump's oversized check to the Park Service. It cost more to hold that press conference.
I'm not exactly a Trump supporter, but things are so polarized right now, I hear nothing but negative talk about pretty much any decision the guy makes in office.
Then you should notice how the Trump supporters cheer and praise everything they can about his empty accomplishments, and it would do you a lot of benefit to recognize that boasting for the hollowness it has.
In reality? I see no value in making visitor logs immediately available for anybody who decided to visit the White House? I would expect they'd have a bit tighter security than to just make that info openly available, actually. So Obama, IMO, went about that the wrong way.
Ah, the value is that you know who did go into the p
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, so $70,000 is meaningless to you?
No, but as the GP mathed out, its pretty meaningless in relative to an entire country. And spread over 4 years no less. The proper comparison is whether or not 0.00018 cents is meaningless to me (it is.)
I think savings is important wherever you can find it.
Agreed.
they can ignore wasteful spending on a small scale.
So having government transparency is wasteful to you? Sure this is a small drop in the transparency bucket but its still something they let us know before that they no longer will be. And just like every thousandth of a penny counts (apparently,) so does every bit of truth we can wring out of the
Careful, a penny earned is a penny taxed...
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Chief Judge Merrick Garland - Obama's nominee for Supreme Court Justice - even agrees:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2013/08/30/white-house-visitors-foia-appeals-court/2742823/ [usatoday.com]
"In both the 1974 FOIA Amendments and the 1978 Presidential Records Act, Congress made clear that it did not want documents like the appointment calendars of the president and his close advisors to be subject to disclosure under FOIA," Chief Judge Merrick Garland wrote for the three-judge panel. "Granting Judicial Watch's request for certain visitor records, however, would effectively disclose the contents of those calendars."
tax returns irrelevant point (Score:1)
No president candidate nor elect is under any legal obligation whatsoever to release tax returns, not relevant to open.gov discussion.
Now it may be a good idea to make revealing tax returns a law, but right now that's just a good idea