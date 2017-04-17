Microsoft Says Previous Windows Patches Fixed Newly Leaked NSA Exploits (pcworld.com) 16
Microsoft said it has already patched vulnerabilities revealed in last week's high-profile leak of suspected U.S. National Security Agency spying tools, meaning customers should be protected if they've kept their software up-to-date. From a report: Friday's leak caused concern in the security community. The spying tools include about 20 exploits designed to hack into old versions of Windows, such as Windows XP and Windows Server 2008. However, Microsoft said several patches -- one of which was made only last month -- address the vulnerabilities. "Our engineers have investigated the disclosed exploits, and most of the exploits are already patched," the company said in a blog post late on Friday. Three of the exploits found in the leak have not been patched but do not work on platforms that Microsoft currently supports, such as Window 7 or later and Exchange 2010 or later.
move along (Score:2)
you are completely secure citizen. not that you had anything to hide... right?
Meh... (Score:1)
I'd rather they fix the god damn default apps reseting themselves randomly for no good reason instead. Since the day Windows 10 came out it's been an issue. No I don't want Edge to be my default PDF reader, now stop reseting my shit!
Most of them are old fixes. Windows 2003 (Score:2)
ONE of the fixes was fairly recent. Most are old fixes for old exploits.
Our company actually has more recent code than the NSA has in this dump.
From our analysis so far, we're most concerned about Windows 2003.
Controlled Opposition Confirmed? (Score:1)
Get off my turf, punk! (Score:2)
"We're the only ones allowed to pwn our customers", says Microsoft to the NSA.