Burger King Won't Take a Hint; Alters TV Ad To Evade Google's Block (washingtonpost.com) 28
ewhac writes: Earlier this week, Burger King released a broadcast television ad that opened with an actor saying, "Ok, Google, what is the Whopper?" thereby triggering any Google Home device in hearing range to respond to the injected request with the first line from the Whopper's Wikipedia page. Google very properly responded to the injection attack by fingerprinting the sound sample and blocking it from triggering responses. However, it seems Burger King and/or its ad agency are either unwilling or congenitally incapable of getting the hint, and has released an altered version of the ad to evade Google's block. According to spokesperson Dara Schopp, BK regards the ad as a success, as it has increased the brand's "social conversation" on Twitter by some 300%. It seems that Burger King thinks that malware-laden advertising infesting webpages is a perfectly wonderful idea (in principle, at least), and has taken it to the next level by reaching through your TV speakers and directly messing with your digital devices. You may wish to consider alternate vendors for your burger needs.
Google should know it's a recording when it hears the exact same question asked exactly the same way a second time.
Who's been the dick here? Burger King. Pretty simple.
Who's been the dick here? Burger King. Pretty simple.
Sometimes a real dick will perform a much needed public service. This is one of those times.
You are correct, sir. But I'm out of mod points
If you are dumb enough to use a surveillance device which records, interprets and stores everything said, you deserve to be slowly skinned alive.
Google can easily modify it so any search at ALL mentioning Burger King now has the first result be the location of the nearest McDonald restaurant. When I say all searches, I mean ALL searches, even when you type it into google's main search page.
Then tell BK that if they want this to stop, all they have to do is a) cease all attempts to game google's voice commands, b) publicly apologize, c) pay $100,000 to a charity of Google's choosing. and d) agree to never again be such a douchebag.
Well, the word they're using in the ad is "Whopper", so what about just describing its more common definition (which they should be doing anyway), which is a very, very, big lie?
That'd not merely make their marketing ineffective, it would actually destroy the "Whopper" brand in the process, making absolutely certain people associate burgers-called-whoppers with dishonesty - well, that is, if these ads weren't doing that already.
Much more effective than simply redirecting people to rival chains, which w
This commercial is not malware. Just because you have some stupid gadget in your house that is easy to exploit, your sensationalist claims are not true.
How is the TV-thing making the google-thing read you the wiki-thing translating to "malware-laden advertising infesting webpages" ?
next question being, how is this not "unauthorized use of a computer system"?
And final question is... How long before the wiki-thing starts telling the google-thing to start talking about the sexy-thing instead of the burger-thing?
For what it's worth, my opinion is to do this:
"OK Google, what's in a whopper?"
"Hello, The Burger King(tm) Whopper - search results on Burger King(tm) have been removed due to terminal stupidity of the company. Enjoy a WhataBurger(tm), it's better anyway."
https://www.xkcd.com/1807/ [xkcd.com]