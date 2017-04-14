Virgin Media Starts Turning Customer Routers Into Public Wi-Fi Hotspots (arstechnica.co.uk) 71
UK ISP Virgin Media is expanding its public Wi-Fi network by co-opting customers' home routers as hotspots. Only the most recent router design (the SuperHub v3) will be recruited at first, and customers can opt-out from the program if they wish. Virgin says the change will have "no impact on customers" because affected homes will be allocated extra bandwidth. ArsTechnica offers more context: A little background: a couple of years ago, Virgin Media started trialling a public Wi-Fi service very similar to "BT Wi-Fi with FON," where residential BT customers have their routers turned into hotspots. For some reason the broad rollout of Virgin's service was delayed until now. There are some curious differences between BT and Virgin Media's approach, though. For starters, it seems only Virgin Media customers will have access to this nationwide Wi-Fi network; BT grants free access to BT customers, but non-customers can pay for access ($5 per hour). The owner of that subverted hotspot doesn't get any of the money, of course. Furthermore, while BT customers must share their ADSL or VDSL bandwidth with any public Wi-Fi users, Virgin Media promises that "your home network is completely separate from Virgin Media WiFi traffic, meaning the broadband connection you pay for is exclusively yours, and just as secure."
Yes please (Score:1)
Who doesn't trust their consumer grade router to handle this traffic appropriately?
I foresee the day a Jehovah's witness comes to my door asking if I can power cycle my router.
Re: (Score:2)
You should foresee the day the swat team kicks in your door at 3 am to shoot you for peddling kiddie porn.
Re:Yes please (Score:4, Informative)
Pretty sure Virgin is going to do the same thing that Comcast does now - separate IP range, separate SSID, separate MAC addys, separate bandwidth allocation/QoS...
...so instead of logging into an open Comcast SSID with a Comcast account, you just do a quickie click-trhough EULA like any other open hotspot, and whoever is renting the router is completely isolated from the public SSID (unless the person is actually using the hotspot him/herself...)
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty sure Virgin is going to do the same thing that Comcast does now - separate IP range, separate SSID, separate MAC addys, separate bandwidth allocation/QoS...
And yet, the aforementioned SWAT Team / ICE brigate will demand _only_ to know the address where the traffic is coming from and by time Brad tells Tad tells Chad, that footnote on an administrative file will be brought up only in a wrongful death [killedbypolice.net] inquiry. (spoiler: use of force was justified).
cf. Court OKs Barring High IQs for Cops [go.com]
Re: (Score:2)
you don't have to use comcast's router... so if you care about it, put your own cable modem/router out there.
Re: (Score:2)
That's what I did. Went to Best Buy for a router, not the fa$te$t router available, but close.
My bandwidth is my own. Comcast can go suck eggs.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If you have your own, that would pretty much guarantee that the company can't do this to your home/business connection...
Re: (Score:2)
That's why I bought my own. I'm not sharing with unknown strangers anymore. Those days are long gone.
Re: (Score:2)
Do people no longer buy their own modems/routers....?
I used to use my own Motorola Surfboard cable modem, but now use my ISP's Cisco 3212 EMTA VoIP/cable modem (as it's required for phone service and I can use the included DOCSIS 3.0 8x4 cable modem w/o extra charge), but I have my own DLink DSR 250 [dlink.com] (router) and separate DLink DAP 2660 [dlink.com] (WiFi AP). All my switches and NICs are Gbit.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why even get the Comcast router?
Every year or two when I burn through another one, they are quick to give me the super router which does everything.. then I send them to the backroom to bring me one that lacks wifi.
Re: (Score:2)
yup or stop paying rent and get your own.
Too late (Score:3)
4G is now good enough that it's just not worth the hassle of connecting to unreliable WiFi hotspots, and losing connection every time you go out of range. Do they even support seamless connection handover as you walk down the street ?
Re: (Score:1)
4G costs data which translates to money. Wifi doesn't.
Re: (Score:2)
4G costs data which translates to money. Wifi doesn't.
I pay $15 for 10GB/month, and I typically only use around 5-6GB of that, so saving data does not save money.
Re: (Score:3)
Depends - it's mega-cheaper for me to just have a limited data plan (2GB), since my home is way, way, way, *way* out in the sticks (one side of my property has a working data/cell connection, the other side of it has zero cell coverage). However, when I'm in town, I'll turn on wifi on the phone if I have to (or want to) do anything that uses streaming or a lot of phone data.
Usually though, I'm not actually moving anywhere, unless the train has wifi on it already, which makes the concept of handover moot.
Should be opt-in and not opt-out... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The ISP knows who's using the connection, so that should be fairly easy.
Re: (Score:2)
because credentials are never compromised.
Re: (Score:2)
So the police would be able to know where the person was, and which virgin media account they were using.
An attorney might argue that the customer was an accessory to a crime by not opting out of this "feature."
Re: (Score:2)
that attorney typically would be the DA and they are already paid off by big businesses. Money is speech.
That's my first thought (Score:2)
Comcast has done this for some time (Score:1)
Comcast already does this. If you use one of their modems/routers instead of providing your own, the router establishes two networks, one your provide WIFI network, the other a Comcast Xinfiniti (or whatever they call it) network that provides free access to Comcast subscribers (or partners among some of the other cable cartel folks). It's pretty convenient: I can have wifi access pretty much anywhere in my city, even while riding the bus, through the service. I don't play along at home, since I use my o
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't understand the snark then why don't you "play along" at home.
Sure the idea is great for people consuming the service- it isn't so great for the unwitting customers providing the service at the expense of their bandwidth and security.
(Yes. I saw that they claimed it won't affect bandwidth or security. Why would you believe that?)
Re: (Score:2)
Many people leave their homes from time to time, so they could get the "great" stuff along with this "unwitting" part (which is not a big bandwidth or security problem anyway). These are not two disjoint, mutually antagonistic groups.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The only times I ever used it (back when I was a Comcrap customer), it was too slow. I had to rip it off my phone because any time I was within range of Xfinifuoo it would be unusable.
Xfinity (aka Comcast) doing this for years. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
ISTR having to have my housemate phone this in.
Also it still keeps broadcasting a mystery SSID-less beacon thereafter.
And, as far as not impacting your network at all, beacon pollution is a huge deal [revolutionwifi.net]
You're best to use your own APs on a different channel than whatever Comcast is squatting on.
Re: (Score:2)
The setting to turn it off is in the router/modem box. Not a big deal.
And tehn setting up a fake hotspot that allows you to spy on all the traffic coming through. Seriously, Comcast is training users their WiFi is safe; setting people up for scammers who decide to impersonate Comcast and steal whatever information they want while they route traffic.
Re: (Score:2)
Wanna bet? Mine kept getting turned back on - whether by them or the ongoing "updates - and yes, supposedly you can turn it off but: One time (actually the last time) I turned it off but the blinky lights on front said it was still on.
I called Comcast and their support "turned" it off but the blinky wifi lights were still doing their thing. Nope. Don't believe 'em.
I do not use ISP Routers. Only a Modem. (Score:4, Insightful)
I do not use ISP Routers. Only a Modem. (the Modem acts as a PPPoE Bridge, it used to be an ATM Bridge, but now its a PPPoE Bridge.) and my Routers all run DD-WRT. I don't trust ISP Routers and neither should you.
Re: (Score:2)
I leave the ISP router mostly alone, and have an interior firewall. It maybe adds 5-6 milliseconds of latency, likely due to the second NAT layer, but adds peace of mind. At least the ISP's device respects the "all wi-fi off" setting. If it didn't, I'd probably see about "liberating" the antennas from the device.
Re: (Score:2)
This is the way to go. I ran into this setting up a network at a friends business from Time Warner. They connected with their device and was broadcasting a SSID for any Time Warner account to connect to the router (granted on a different network from the internal network), but without letting their customer know about it. When I asked to be allowed access to the device because I wanted to redistribute the internal DHCP IP address pool and also turn off the SSID broadcast, they said "we do not allow custo
The router will be p0wned in .......5...4... (Score:2)
Nah, already done.
Re: (Score:2)
The real kicker is they still charge you outrageous amounts to lease the modem/router.
You're a sucker to rent the equipment. I've used Comcast cable internet for years and had my own Surfboard and wifi router since day one. Pays for itself compared to renting very quickly.
CenturyLink (Score:2)
A relative of mine lives in West Seattle, on a hill overlooking some city property that has become a notorious hobo jungle. Homeless advocates have been pushing for Internet access in some of these locations [wsj.com]. His reactions was "No way am I making my back yard more attractive for the bums. Please help me replace the CL router with one I can secure."
Virgin just sued the NHS too. (Score:3)
This particular thing is ridiculous, invasive and potentially full of infosec/legal problems too. Just don't.
Re: (Score:2)
It made me so mad, I quit having sex with virgins!
more wifi hotspots means more contention (Score:4, Insightful)
Currently, I live in an apartment, with >12 visible WiFi networks. That means my WiFi connections are often quite poor due to overuse of the same frequencies. I can only imagine how poor my reception would become if these 12 WiFi routers were each acting as 2 WiFi hotspots.
Re: (Score:2)
Ars being vague with the facts (Score:1)
I've allowed those who are in range (effectively no one due to the thickness of walls) side access through my BT router for years. Far from it being "subverted", it was a conscious choice on my part; sign up for BT FON, use wireless hotspots around the globe for free. As I live in a residential area, the likelihood of someone parked by my house hoping for an open hotspot is remote, plus I'm not such a bandwidth hog that my connection is saturated 24/7. In any case, the guest network gets what's left over. T
$5 per HOUR? (Score:2)
What is this, 2003? Come on, that is ridiculous. Also, does anyone really care about wifi in this day and age of mobile data? If they had actually joined FON, I would be thrilled, but otherwise this is pretty pointless.