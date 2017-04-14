Microsoft Says US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Requests More Than Doubled (reuters.com) 12
Microsoft Corp says it received at least a thousand surveillance requests from the U.S. government that sought user content for foreign intelligence purposes during the first half of 2016. From a report: The amount, shared in Microsoft's biannual transparency report, was more than double what the company said it received under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) during the preceding six-month interval, and was the highest the company has listed since 2011, when it began tracking such government surveillance orders. The scope of spying authority granted to U.S. intelligence agencies under FISA has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks, sparked in part by evolving, unsubstantiated assertions from President Donald Trump and other Republicans that the Obama White House improperly spied on Trump and his associates.
This summary is schizophrenic (Score:3)
First half: We are totes spying.
Second half: Claims of spying are unsubstantiated.
How much via telemetry (Score:5, Interesting)
How many of those FISA requests were satisfied via Microsoft's telemetry capabilities ? Ie extract stuff directly from the Win 10 PC and send to the USA government ? I doubt that we shall ever know.
Re: (Score:2)
If you are so concerned about Syria get your gun and go over there.
Re: (Score:2)
Should we all be concerned you have nothing against using nerve gas on scores of children?
Re: (Score:2)
I went to the Internet to look for images that matched the term "PEEPIN BARRY", a natural fit for a vein of hilarious images.
All that came up were a bunch of images from The Flash! Come on, Internet.