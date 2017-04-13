Roku-Enabled TVs Will Soon 'Listen' To Programs You're Watching To Suggest Streaming Content (variety.com) 22
Roku-enabled TVs will be receiving a new OS update that will listen to what show or movie you're watching via your cable or satellite set-top or over-the-air antenna, in order to suggest internet-streaming content. "Compatible TVs will use automatic content recognition (ACR) technology to identify the content and then suggest additional viewing options available on via streaming services like Netflix, Hulu or Vudu," reports Variety. From the report: It may seem vaguely Big Brother-ish, but Roku is being careful about ensuring consumer privacy: Users will be required to enable the feature via an opt-in prompt. In addition, the "More Ways to Watch" feature can be turned off at any time (although Roku says viewing information collected prior to the feature being turned off will not be deleted). For now, the "More Ways to Watch" feature is available only in the U.S., and only for Roku-enabled television sets available from Best Buy's Insignia, Sharp, Hisense and TCL. It will be coming first to conventional HDTV models first, followed by support for 4K Roku TV models later this summer.
Sure glad I own a stupid TV.
I call it my smarter TV and my smarter phone. If you have to ask why, you aren't so smart.
;)
Buying a nice flat screen "dumb" TV is one thing.
Being broke trailer trash and acting like you're really doing it on purpose is another.
Roku only wants to know what you watch away from it's box to know what advertisements to send to you.
Roku-Enabled TVs Will Soon 'Listen'
Not sure what the scare quotes are for... that is pretty much exactly what it's doing.