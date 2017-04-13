No More IP Addresses For Countries That Shut Down Internet Access (theregister.co.uk) 114
Governments that cut off internet access to their citizens could find themselves refused new IP addresses under a proposal put forward by one of the five global IP allocation organizations. From a report: The suggested clampdown will be considered at the next meeting of internet registry Afrinic in Botswana in June: Afrinic is in charge of managing and allocating IP address blocks across Africa. Under the proposal, a new section would be added to Afrinic's official rules that would allow the organization to refuse to hand over any new IP address to a country for 12 months if it is found to have ordered an internet shutdown. The ban would cover all government-owned entities and others that have a "direct provable relationship with said government." It would also cover any transfer of address space to those entities from others. That withdrawal of services would escalate if the country continued to pull the plug on internet access. Under the proposal: "In the event of a government performing three or more such shutdowns in a period of 10 years -- all resources to the aforementioned entities shall be revoked and no allocations to said entities shall occur for a period of 5 years."
Those countries that pull the plug don't care about IP addressing. All they care about is staying under the radar so they can continue commuting crimes against humanity.
Nonesense
Blocking one site which points to illegal content is nowhere near the same as a country shutting down access to the entire internet.
"Internet access" is the part of the connection that happens between YOU (the user) and the Internet, not the part that happens between the Internet and some destination site you think you should have access to.
Blocking the Pirate Bay does not, in any way, prevent anyone from accessing the internet.
Yes but some of the governments of the world doing this try to pretend they are the good guys. For instance following this policy would result in refusing to give new IP space to the US and EU.
Neither the US nor any EU country has shut down the internet nationwide for even for brief periods. An internet shutdown has typically been done in a country on the verge of revolution to cut off the protesters ability to coordinate over US or EU based social media.
So how are partial shutdowns like whatsapp or twitter or youtube (bad videos which insult maximo lider) handled?
And how are these youtube shutdowns vs. shutdowns for alleged terrorism, copyright infringement, etc. handled?
How is a youtube shutdown for insulting some powerful asshole worse than shutting down a site for infringement or propaganda?
Or even: the many year long ban of music on youtube in Germany since there was a lawsuit against youtube by GEMA? Is this a shutdown or not, is this a government act
Those are services provided by companies. That isn't the same as the govt shutting down the whole internet. Shutting down a service or two because it breaks some laws of the land is business as usual. Shutting down the entire internet is not.
The President has the ability to veto bills but not line veto because selective line veto is considered dramatically more powerful. Selectively shutting down dissenting voices or those the government doesn't like for whatever reason (which is all violating a law of th
It depends where you are dissenting voice is not unlawful in all countries and having a dissenting voice doesn't mean breaking laws you don't agree with that is civil disobedience.
If you practice civil disobedience then when you are fined or arrested you should accept guilt and defend your stance that the law should be changed or abolished.
In cellular shutdown, open your WLAN (Score:2)
I was under the impression that shutdowns of cellular Internet left wired ISPs unaffected. A protester subscribing to wired Internet service in a particular area could allow other protesters to use his WLAN as an alternative to cellular Internet.
The thing is, this doesn't punish the governments. It punishes the people in those countries that already endured a government shutdown.
Way to pour salt on the wounds.
The ban would cover all government-owned entities and others that have a "direct provable relationship with said government."
Often true but that doesn't mean we shouldn't do anything. I don't know if this proposal will help or hurt but it's an interesting idea.
Ah, yes, the classic politician's syllogism [wikipedia.org]:
Interesting insight.
I think that's why Trump bombed Syria.
We must do something.
This is something.
Therefore, we must do this.
(Even though it won't make things better... and probably worse.)
Not true, technically. The first world cuts internet access for anyone pirating things too much.
>commuting crimes against humanity
You mean like using the HOV lane when you don't have more than 2 people in the car? God, those drivers who do that should be shot.
Exactly what was feared in ICANN handoff (Score:2)
The argument against handing off ICANN to a multi-country board rather than keeping it controlled by the US commerce department was fear that policies would be imposed by the directors on granting names. examples given were china refusing ICAAN names for falung gong orgs even in other countries.
This seems like the same sort of meddling, only with IP addresses.
It doesn't matter that the policy actually sounds like a good one. Once you start down this road it will suck.
Seinfeld (Score:2)
Obligatory Seinfeld reference
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IPv6_address [wikipedia.org]:
Discard
0100::/64 — This prefix is used for discarding traffic.[33]
#33. RFC 6666, A Discard Prefix for IPv6, N. Hilliard, D. Freedman (August 2012)
RFC6666 [ietf.org]:
Abstract
Remote triggered black hole filtering describes a method of mitigating the effects of denial-of-service attacks by selectively discarding traffic based on source or destination address. Remote triggered black hole routing describes a method of selectively re-routing traffic into a sinkhole router (f
I just saved everyone a bunch of time by searching for the meaning of your joke and pasting the result in my post above. Also, I just saved a bunch of money on my car insurance by switching to Geico.
Getting cut off is what they WANT (Score:5, Insightful)
Being able to blame Internet disconnection on external forces would just be icing on the cake.
What we really ought to do is declare free communication a human right (though I pity the person trying to figure out language allowing the suppression of dangerous misinformation, harassment, incitement to violence, etc.), then make damn sure the borders stay 'information porous'.
Just like beaming propaganda radio or television, we ought to be forcing free information flow on tyrannical regimes... at home and abroad. A government tries to lock things down, and the rest of the world should be working on whatever is practical for getting packets in and out of the 'no communication' zone.
What we really ought to do is declare free communication a human right (though I pity the person trying to figure out language allowing the suppression of dangerous misinformation, harassment, incitement to violence, etc.), then make damn sure the borders stay 'information porous'.
The U.N. has already partially done this. Unfortunately it's not a binding treaty but rather a recommendatory resolution, but through time and acceptance it's risen to the level of customary international law. It's specifically in the The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 19, which states:
Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
It is very broad and open to a large amount of interpretation, but you find that in all international laws. Removing or restricting access to dissenting political bodies access to the information would be a pr
That's why we have trials rather than censorship (Score:2)
> Ideally I'd want to support no form of government censorship at all
... but there are to many possibilities for direct and blatant harm to individuals through harassment, threats
That's largely (not completely) taken care of by having a system in which people who commit libel, threats, etc can be punished after a public trial, rather than a censorship system, in which the government blocks information from ever being t posted at all, making those decisions more or less in secret.
Avoiding censorship an
I would say that the authoritarian authorities in these countries want their populaces to be cut off from the internet, but they themselves want to continue enjoying it. If this proposal is adapted, then no new addresses will be available to even supporters of the regimes, such as government officials. And if 10 years pass and the addresses are recalled, that would really dry them up. Assuming that they don't know tunneling, or other such techniques.
IPv6 is oppressive? (Score:3)
So, IPv6 will become a tool of oppression?
Interesting that you brought this up. IPv4 addresses are still the only ones that are meaningful at this stage, and cutting off IPv6 doesn't make much sense.
After all, every RIR gets a
/16, which then gets assigned to different countries, which can then allocate them downstream as needed. Like say, Afrinic was unhappy with Zimbabwe and wanted to crack down on them. But even if Zimbabwe got ONE /20, say, that gives them 4 billion /48s that they can choose to release/hold to their chosen shills, and neve
No. Keep politics out of it. (Score:1)
Infrastructure is more important than politics.
IPv6 (Score:2)
Not much here. There isn't a single ISP offering IPv^ in my entire country.
Ah, I see. IPv^ must be IPv6 shifted into a higher gear.
Just like enhanced IPv4 must be IPv$. Gotta pay for it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shift_key [wikipedia.org]
The shift key is a modifier key on a keyboard, used to type capital letters and other alternate "upper" characters. There are typically two shift keys, on the left and right sides of the row below the home row. The shift key's name originated from the typewriter, where one had to press and hold the button to shift up the case stamp to change to capital letters; the shift key was first used in the Remington No. 2 Type-Writer of 1878; the No. 1 model was capital-only.[1]
Talking about Africa, Afrinic some years ago decided to delay its IPv6 migration, since most Africa specific content is still there only on IPv4. Also, the demands on IPv4 there are light enough that that is the one geography that's not been under pressure to migrate.
Moving to IPv6 should make things easier, one would think. Right now, under IPv4, they have already entered phase 1 of IPv4 exhaustion [afrinic.net]. Once they're busy distributing IPv6, they could distribute it directly to organizations, I'd think. Ar
Just so you know (Score:2)
How does this help? (Score:3)
These governments are already going to have better organization that a random selection of the population. Banning the provision to expand IP addresses to a given country will do nothing to curtail their authoritarian efforts. Having that organization already in place allows them to respond to things like this more easily by instituting other wisely used channels, especially now that they know about this new rule. Meanwhile, the citizens are left out in the cold, and have to rely on very skilled local community leaders to lead the way of change. Such change has happened in the past. However the playing field just shifted away from the citizens in a hard way if this passes.
Because government like Internet (Score:2)
It is getting hard to work in the world with no 'net access. The governments want to use it themselves for many reasons, including just entertainment for the party elite. So, cut that off and they are brought down to the level of their citizens, and that they don't like.
Sanctions can work when they can actually effect the powerful. If you can do something that makes their life worse, that has an effect on them, then they care. This is something that has the potential to do that.
No silver bullet, but nothing
If you can't beat them join them (Score:1)
So a dictator shuts down the Internet so citizens can't use it, African Internet leaders think that once Internet has been turned on again it's a good idea to make it harder for people to gain access to It addresses.
This is just another form of censorship, and it hurts the citizen.
About time . . . (Score:2)
By the time the 12 months expires there wont be any IPv4 addresses left to give them.
Reading this part of the summary:
It would also cover any transfer of address space to those entities from others. That withdrawal of services would escalate if the country continued to pull the plug on internet access. Under the proposal: "In the event of a government performing three or more such shutdowns in a period of 10 years -- all resources to the aforementioned entities shall be revoked and no allocations to said entities shall occur for a period of 5 years."
Is this even doable? If it is, why wasn't it arbitarily done by the IANA globally for ALL IPv4 addresses? That way, it could have reallocated both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses to everybody, so that everybody can be comfortably dual stacked, and get an opportunity to migrate to IPv6 completely without any pain or forced expense.
Hissy fit. (Score:2)
Sorry but the country can simply issue all the IP addresses they want and fuck the rest of the world if there is ip conflicts. They act like they can control it and in reality they cant control anything and will instead cause huge problems later on.
Dear Internet Registry... I suggest you get people on your board that actually understand how networking and the internet on it's own even works.
Conflicts means your link neighbors will not route traffic through you anymore, because it becomes a reliability issue. And now you're effectively cut off from the Internet. If governments forced the issue we'd see fragmentation and the collapse of the Internet within that region. It's a very possible scenario, and some parties might even find it desirable.
Dear Cretin, since when is Afrinic - the regional internet registry for AFRICA - a part of Trump's America?