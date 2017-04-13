The Surprising Rise of China As IP Powerhouse (techcrunch.com) 18
hackingbear quotes a report from TechCrunch: China is not only taking the spotlight in strong defense of global markets and free trade, filling a vacuum left by retreating Western capitalist democracies, China is quickly becoming a (if not the) global leader in intellectual property protection and enforcement. And there too, just as Western democracies (especially the United States) have grown increasingly skeptical of the value of intellectual property and have weakened protection and enforcement, China has been steadily advancing its own intellectual property system and the protected assets of its companies and citizens. In addition to filing twice as many patents as the U.S., China is increasingly being selected as a key venue for patent litigation between non-Chinese companies. Why? Litigants feel they are treated fairly. Reports indicated that in 2015, 65 foreign plaintiffs won all of their cases against other foreign companies before Beijing's IP court. And even foreign plaintiffs suing Chinese companies won about 81 percent of their patent cases, roughly the same as domestic Chinese plaintiffs. China's journey from piracy to protection models the journeys of other Western and Asian countries. While building its industrial economies, the U.S. and major European powers violated IP laws with no consideration. As reported by The Guardian, Doron Ben-Atar, a history professor at Fordham University, has noted that "U.S. and every major European state engaged in technology piracy and industrial espionage in the 18th and 19th century." It took Western economies a hundred or more years to change that behavior. China's mind-whipping change is happening over decades, not centuries.
It's only "surprising" to arrogant idiots (Score:1)
"Chinese can only copy and make lower quality stuff" is this stupid arrogant colonialist misconception.
They are as smart as all of us humans, and if they get a decent education, they are as capable of producing "IP" and of defending it in court.
Just wait and see. Oh, USA, seems you lived for too long from rent. You are going to crumble like the Soviet empire did, shortly ago. We'll see some little wars in your backyard, the once proud bald eagle eating flies and worms.
How is this surprising? (Score:1)
How is this surprising???
China has been a major powerhouse of labor (in all forms) for decades.
Lets face it if you start by copying someone elses work , then the natural progression is to understand how it works, and then to actually make your own improved version.. eventually you start innovating on your own..
The rest of the world has let this happen with its complacency and laziness.
The fact that they started from a platform of knowledge has speed up their progress and the sheer number of bodies/brains bo
