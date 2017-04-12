BlackBerry Awarded $815 Million in Arbitration Case Against Qualcomm (cnbc.com) 9
BlackBerry, the former smartphone maker, was awarded $814.9m in an arbitration decision against Qualcomm over a dispute relating to royalty payments. The two companies entered into arbitration talks in February about Qualcomm's "agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement between the parties," BlackBerry said in a statement. From a report: BlackBerry argued that it was overpaying Qualcomm in royalty payments. Last April, BlackBerry and Qualcomm entered discussions to settle the dispute and analyze an existing "agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement between the two parties." Despite the dispute, BlackBerry CEO John Chen said Wednesday that the companies "continue to be valued technology partners." He said BlackBerry will continue to collaborate with Qualcomm, specifically for security in the auto industry and in application-specific integrated circuits.
So, much as some of us suspected, BB's future is going to be in IP lawsuits.
It was not 'an IP lawsuit', it was a suit about overpayments.
It was a royalty overpayment suit, hence an IP suit.
BlackBerry said Wednesday it has been awarded a preliminary $814.9 million in royalty overpayments made to Qualcomm.
If so it's a novel approach to being a patent troll, pay a company too much for their patents and then get some of it back... I wish more trolls would be so foolish.
Methinks the troll descriptor doesn't apply in this case. If there's any patent trolling involved it was Qualcomm overcharging for theirs. But overall it just sounds like the sort of thing that happens between two companies legit
Methinks the troll descriptor doesn't apply in this case.
The last thing I read about BlackBerry was that were becoming a patent troll company. Then again, they did come out with a new keyboard phone, Blackberry KEYone, that looks interesting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFCAU0Y0jzc [youtube.com]
Read the article before spitting out stupidities.
