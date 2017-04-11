Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


DRM Piracy Entertainment

The Kodi Development Team Wants To Be Legitimate and Bring DRM To the Platform. (torrentfreak.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the not-giving-up dept.
New submitter pecosdave writes: The XBMC/ Kodi development team has taken a lot of heat over the years, mostly due to third-party developers introducing piracy plugins to the platform. In many cases, cheap Android computers are often sold with these plugins pre-installed with the Kodi or XBMC name attached to them -- something that caused Amazon to ban sales of such devices. The Kodi team is not happy about this, and has taken the fight to the sellers. The Kodi team is now trying to work with rights holders to introduce DRM and legitimate plugins to the platform. Is this the first step towards creating a true one-stop do it yourself Linux entertainment system?

  • DIY? No, more like DOA (Score:3, Insightful)

    by HumanWiki ( 4493803 ) on Tuesday April 11, 2017 @03:22PM (#54216383)

    There's a reason many people used this platform (right or wrong) and they're removing that reason. Now, they'll just be yet another media player that's locked in with DRM in a giant pool of pre-existing systems.

  • Why would anybody want a solution that costs more, uses more electricity, and is more of a pain in the ass, unless it enables piracy?

    • Because free market a lie, it is not about what the consumer wants, it is about what the corporate overlords force him to want, either via education or via threatening.

  • When these guys start doing something people hate, someone will fork and make it good again. Just look at Apache->MariaDB or OpenOffice->LibreOffice.

  • PLEASE!

    I am sooo tired of running windows 7 and Media Center just so I can watch and record protected content... Soon I won't be able to do even that, once M$ stops supporting Win 7...

    • Stop supporting people that refuse to let you do what you could legally do back in the days of VCR's.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Lumpy ( 12016 )

      First Plex cant record.
      Second, dont hold your breath. There is a reason that windows 10 does not have media center
      Third, just get a freaking Tivo. anything that will allow recording protected content will not allow access to unprotected. so just get a Tivo.

  • That would be great.
    But anything that is going to restrict the usage of other features/media, that's not going to work.

  • This seems to happen whenever an OSS project goes mainstream and someone decides they want to be "respected" by the evil jerks who created the situation that led to the OSS project being created in the first place. If they create addons with DRM they will have to be binary only and separate from KODI itself since KODI is GPL2. [github.com] That said KODI even points you to forks [kodi.wiki] should you dislike their new direction

  • Plex has overtaken them hard and they are desperately trying to catch up with the popularity of the rogue fork from years ago.

    • This is likely the most accurate answer. Even though I don't use Plex because it isn't open source, it is clearly better functionality.
  • Over the last few years Kodi removed karaoke, choose a worse default skin and menu layout with worse customizability and worse loading icon, and created issues with virtually every add on with their updates and now they want to drm it? Gotta say Kodi is going way way downhill. I want a simple media player. This isn't a game breaking change on its own but it could be the last straw of many poor decisions that kills it. What are the other options now?

  • All the content I need is on a computer connected to my TV over HDMI. I don't need kodi for myself, but when my mom is babysitting my 2-year-old, I would like something with an easy menu interface that I can program content from multiple sources on. So whether my daughter wants to watch a show on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, or a mp4 video file on the hard drive, my mom shouldn't have to know or care what the source of the content is.

    Hopefully, Kodi can get to that point someday, but without official support from

