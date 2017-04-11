The Kodi Development Team Wants To Be Legitimate and Bring DRM To the Platform. (torrentfreak.com) 29
New submitter pecosdave writes: The XBMC/ Kodi development team has taken a lot of heat over the years, mostly due to third-party developers introducing piracy plugins to the platform. In many cases, cheap Android computers are often sold with these plugins pre-installed with the Kodi or XBMC name attached to them -- something that caused Amazon to ban sales of such devices. The Kodi team is not happy about this, and has taken the fight to the sellers. The Kodi team is now trying to work with rights holders to introduce DRM and legitimate plugins to the platform. Is this the first step towards creating a true one-stop do it yourself Linux entertainment system?
DIY? No, more like DOA (Score:3, Insightful)
There's a reason many people used this platform (right or wrong) and they're removing that reason. Now, they'll just be yet another media player that's locked in with DRM in a giant pool of pre-existing systems.
There's a reason many people used this platform (right or wrong) and they're removing that reason. Now, they'll just be yet another media player that's locked in with DRM in a giant pool of pre-existing systems.
perhaps it could be considered that actually using a product for its intended purpose would be why people choose it, adding new features to a product does not necessarily diminish the value of the existing features
or maybe you're just a stupid troll
You clearly don't understand the product or why it's so popular. The problem isn't if they add DRM for plugins and modules for properly licensing content.. It's that it USUALLY will mean they will have to enact it across the board or lock our certain other plugins as part of the licensing model. That's where they're going to lose out and the point of my comment.
Or maybe the whole project was born from mplayer and a pirated Xbox SDK. Oh, and they justified not releasing the GPLed source code since they only released it through piracy sites.
Now, tell me what its original purpose was again?
Why? (Score:1)
Why would anybody want a solution that costs more, uses more electricity, and is more of a pain in the ass, unless it enables piracy?
Because free market a lie, it is not about what the consumer wants, it is about what the corporate overlords force him to want, either via education or via threatening.
The Beauty of Open Source (Score:2)
When these guys start doing something people hate, someone will fork and make it good again. Just look at Apache->MariaDB or OpenOffice->LibreOffice.
Make DRM work with my CableCard.... (Score:2)
PLEASE!
I am sooo tired of running windows 7 and Media Center just so I can watch and record protected content... Soon I won't be able to do even that, once M$ stops supporting Win 7...
Stop supporting people that refuse to let you do what you could legally do back in the days of VCR's.
First Plex cant record.
Second, dont hold your breath. There is a reason that windows 10 does not have media center
Third, just get a freaking Tivo. anything that will allow recording protected content will not allow access to unprotected. so just get a Tivo.
Official Plugins for Commercial Services. (Score:2)
That would be great.
But anything that is going to restrict the usage of other features/media, that's not going to work.
Please respect us (Score:2)
Plex wont... (Score:2)
Plex has overtaken them hard and they are desperately trying to catch up with the popularity of the rogue fork from years ago.
Rolling further downhill (Score:2)
I've tried Kodi before (Score:2)
All the content I need is on a computer connected to my TV over HDMI. I don't need kodi for myself, but when my mom is babysitting my 2-year-old, I would like something with an easy menu interface that I can program content from multiple sources on. So whether my daughter wants to watch a show on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, or a mp4 video file on the hard drive, my mom shouldn't have to know or care what the source of the content is.
Hopefully, Kodi can get to that point someday, but without official support from