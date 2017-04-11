The Kodi Development Team Wants To Be Legitimate and Bring DRM To the Platform. (torrentfreak.com) 48
New submitter pecosdave writes: The XBMC/ Kodi development team has taken a lot of heat over the years, mostly due to third-party developers introducing piracy plugins to the platform. In many cases, cheap Android computers are often sold with these plugins pre-installed with the Kodi or XBMC name attached to them -- something that caused Amazon to ban sales of such devices. The Kodi team is not happy about this, and has taken the fight to the sellers. The Kodi team is now trying to work with rights holders to introduce DRM and legitimate plugins to the platform. Is this the first step towards creating a true one-stop do it yourself Linux entertainment system?
DIY? No, more like DOA (Score:5, Insightful)
There's a reason many people used this platform (right or wrong) and they're removing that reason. Now, they'll just be yet another media player that's locked in with DRM in a giant pool of pre-existing systems.
There's a reason many people used this platform (right or wrong) and they're removing that reason. Now, they'll just be yet another media player that's locked in with DRM in a giant pool of pre-existing systems.
perhaps it could be considered that actually using a product for its intended purpose would be why people choose it, adding new features to a product does not necessarily diminish the value of the existing features
You clearly don't understand the product or why it's so popular. The problem isn't if they add DRM for plugins and modules for properly licensing content.. It's that it USUALLY will mean they will have to enact it across the board or lock our certain other plugins as part of the licensing model. That's where they're going to lose out and the point of my comment.
The problem isn't if they add DRM for plugins and modules for properly licensing content.. It's that it USUALLY will mean they will have to enact it across the board or lock our certain other plugins as part of the licensing model.
you mean like how firefox had to go closed-source before they could play netflix videos? and you are telling me that "only closed source browsers can support flash"
speak to the argument, not to me
This "discussion" you're having here is completely typical of today's Slashdot. It's sad how far this site has fallen; it isn't even worth it to me to bother commenting in these stories any more.
Re: DIY? No, more like DOA (Score:4, Interesting)
Or maybe the whole project was born from mplayer and a pirated Xbox SDK. Oh, and they justified not releasing the GPLed source code since they only released it through piracy sites.
Now, tell me what its original purpose was again?
There's a reason many people used this platform (right or wrong) and they're removing that reason.
You have an altruistic view of why people use that platform. More likely:
1. They bought a box with it pre-installed.
2. They installed it because of the incredible amount of pre-made hardware specifically made for Kodi pre-installed.
3. They use it because it's incredibly well polished, far more so than many other media centres.
4. They use it because it is incredibly expandable with a rich plugin scene and theming.
5. They use it because it plays almost everything (with a bit of DRM that will resolve the last
But it's plugins, I assume. Just don't use those plugins. The beauty of open-source: Learn what you're doing, and then you can use just the parts that you want!
Why? (Score:1)
Why would anybody want a solution that costs more, uses more electricity, and is more of a pain in the ass, unless it enables piracy?
Because free market a lie, it is not about what the consumer wants, it is about what the corporate overlords force him to want, either via education or via threatening.
The Beauty of Open Source (Score:3, Insightful)
When these guys start doing something people hate, someone will fork and make it good again. Just look at Apache->MariaDB or OpenOffice->LibreOffice.
Yes a group of people got tired of apache stubbornly supporting only http and not SQL. They recognized that http isn't needed by anyone and so they forked it. Strangely, after all their hard work the code looked a lot more like MySQL than it did Apache, and perhaps it would have been easier to fork MySQL than it would have been to do Apache, but here we are.
Make DRM work with my CableCard.... (Score:3)
PLEASE!
I am sooo tired of running windows 7 and Media Center just so I can watch and record protected content... Soon I won't be able to do even that, once M$ stops supporting Win 7...
Stop supporting people that refuse to let you do what you could legally do back in the days of VCR's.
First Plex cant record.
Second, dont hold your breath. There is a reason that windows 10 does not have media center
Third, just get a freaking Tivo. anything that will allow recording protected content will not allow access to unprotected. so just get a Tivo.
First Plex cant record.
Who said anything about Plex?
Also, even if Plex can't record, doesn't mean you can't use Plex to enjoy recorded shows.
Plex isn't a torrent client either, but that doesn't stop me from having my torrent client use a folder that Plex has in one of its libraries, so it automatically updates with the listings/metadata of the files the torrent client has independently downloaded.
You could do something similar with a PVR app. All it has to do is name the recordings to reflect the show name and season/episode numb
Official Plugins for Commercial Services. (Score:2)
That would be great.
But anything that is going to restrict the usage of other features/media, that's not going to work.
Re:It's called a "web browser" (Score:4, Interesting)
Because Kodi has an infinitely better interface from the couch than any of the websites.
Even if a particular website's interface somehow caters to the 'from the couch' usage, an application like Kodi provides an infinitely better interface for changing between providers, when the content is provider based, as well as enforcing some semblence of consistency across the board (if you use amazon prime, netflix, youtube, and crunchyroll, each has their own precious snowflake interface for navigation and playback control).
Please respect us (Score:3)
Plex wont... (Score:2)
Plex has overtaken them hard and they are desperately trying to catch up with the popularity of the rogue fork from years ago.
sidetracked: For that same reason I use Emby, not Plex. Really happy with it as well.
(But of course every screen has Kodi running on it. Emby's only used for mobile and web access from outside the local network)
My guess is more along the lines of "our lawyers received a scary letter from the MPAA saying they will sue us for $gazillions and tie us up in court for so long that we'll be broke even if we win."
Rolling further downhill (Score:2)
Pfft. Removing features and making things harder to use has been the definition of "new and improved" in computers basically since the internet got popular and "lowest common denominator" became the target demographic of choice for basically all programs and websites. Can't really blame Kodi for following the trend (though of course it would have been nice if they'd bucked it instead..)
I've tried Kodi before (Score:3)
All the content I need is on a computer connected to my TV over HDMI. I don't need kodi for myself, but when my mom is babysitting my 2-year-old, I would like something with an easy menu interface that I can program content from multiple sources on. So whether my daughter wants to watch a show on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, or a mp4 video file on the hard drive, my mom shouldn't have to know or care what the source of the content is.
Hopefully, Kodi can get to that point someday, but without official support from those streaming providers, it will never get there. Maybe this is a step in the right direction.
Potentially acceptable... (Score:2)
I have no qualms about DRM for things like Netlix, where I'm explicitly paying to 'rent' and suffering the ill effects of content coming and going just enough to frustrate me.
I have serious qualms that any 'digital' download to 'own' is DRM encumbered and will break if the vendor goes away or I look at things funny.
I had such high hopes when digital music drm went the way of the dodo, but ebooks and videos are still infested.
Of course, I am dealing with DRM still with media based purchases, but at least it
