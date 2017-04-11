Google Schools US Government About Gender Pay Gap (cnet.com) 73
Google wants the US government to know that it takes gender pay equity very seriously -- and is baffled by the contention that a gap exists at the tech giant. From a report: In responding to allegations lodged by the US Department of Labor that Google systematically pays its female employees less than it pays men, the search giant said in a blog post that employee gender doesn't factor into compensation decisions. Google described the process that it arrives at suggested compensation as "extremely scientific and robust," relying on the employee's role, job level and location, as well as recent performance ratings. What isn't considered in determining pay is whether the employee is male or female -- that information is masked out to those making the compensation decisions, Eileen Naughton, Google vice president for People Operations, explained in the post late Tuesday. "The analysts who calculate the suggested amounts do not have access to employees' gender data," Naughton wrote. "An employee's manager has limited discretion to adjust the suggested amount, providing they cite a legitimate adjustment rationale.
Pay gap is real, but exaggerated (Score:5, Informative)
Most of the time pay gap statistics are brought out, they don't seem to compare apples to apples. The average female employee at company A makes less than the average male employee at Company A. And yet lower-paying office roles are predominantly sought out by female employees, which is what brings down that average if you're not comparing equivalent job titles and experience levels.
Except google refuses to reveal statistics. All they have shown is a power point slide that says "trust us" and we are supposed to trust them? Show us the data if you have nothing to hide.
Re: Pay gap is real, but exaggerated (Score:4, Informative)
And *why* should a random company show its confidential internal data?
They're applying for government contracts, which is how this whole mess got started. The government says "you have to be X fair to chicks to get contracts" and so they need to show that they are at least X fair to chicks.
The solution is obvious... discriminate against women who want those low-hanging-fruit office jobs. There are lots of men who aren't typically aggressive or whatever stereotypical male traits you want to measure by. Hire them.
Attempt job equity at a job description level using a standard of "do you meet the qualifications and are you of the sex that is currently at under 50% representation for the job category?". A simple lack of qualified female applicants will have to suffice to explain the disparity at
"do you meet the qualifications and are you of the sex that is currently at under 50% representation for the job category?".
Forget programming jobs. Sounds like it's time to talk to the garbage collectors here in town, health care, and primary education.
The solution is making the jobs attractive. Men are dumb enough to fall into the trap of the 60-hour work week with no life balance and women seem to not be. It's probably due to an inflated ego that thinks of possible advancement that won't happen.
Common Sense calling - Women have babies (Score:4, Insightful)
I know a lot of women that find this argument offensive and feel taking leave to have a kid should not impact pay or advancement.
Yes, feelings and biology is offensive.
I should be able to be just as marketable as the guy that didn't' work for 5 years...
The air conditioning is sexist and so is biology. The choices I make should not have an effect on my marketability but it should for your actions because sexism. Women in the western world are the most entitled people on the planet.
Re:Common Sense calling - Women have babies (Score:5, Insightful)
I realize that. But look at this from a business's view: Jane is assigned to a 16 month project. She announces that she is pregnant. She will have several doctor's appointments. By the Medical Leave Act I can assume she will gone from 2-6 weeks minimal assuming no complication.
I now have to train someone to take up the slack while Jane is out, When Jane comes back she will not be working at 100% because of the toll on her body and new medical issues she has. Jane is going to have to come up to speed with the changes on her project. Both her and the child will need further medical time off through out the rest of their lives. If she has another child all of this time lose is compounded.
If you removes emotion and look at the issue from a reasonable and logical point of view you will see why the average a woman will get paid will never be the same as a man. An individual can easily exceed the average. But babies complicate things and distract from your career.
Life is a sacrifice. And I appreciate and celebrate women for that sacrifice.
If you removes emotion and look at the issue from a reasonable and logical point of view
Well, there's your problem...
Re:Common Sense calling - Women have babies (Score:4, Informative)
The same happens to men who do not wish to abandon their families, or *shocking gasp* take paternity leave. Your performance ratings might fall even further than for a woman, as there's no real protection from discrimination for a man who decides to "run off" and "does not care about the team".
And honestly, the women are being the wiser ones, here; were it not for the terminal state of our economy forcing it on us occasionally, those death-marches and psycho-hours that cause this "gap" at the end o
Average career is ~50 years or so. Max time allowed by FMLA for birth/bonding is 12 weeks. How many kids are they having?
P.S. Lots of families with children also have two parents.
While I think the women/childbirth argument is a bit debatable, I can see some validity in it. I'm sure someone has data on it somewhere.
However, your counter-argument is making two huge assumptions: career advancement is linear along the entire career and childbirth is as well. I contend that the majority of career advancement (the 'rapid' part) occurs early in the career path (perhaps the first 15 years?) and then takes on a much shallower slope after that. Those would also be the years that someone
The leave period is relatively short even on a two year scale as far as what your actual career accomplishments are. And if you are valued and appreciated, it's only a small bump in your career unless you are multiplying like rabbits.
The two parent thing is twofold - someone is going to mention leave related to a sick child. And also, fathers are eligible for job protection for leave after a new child too. It's not like those first few months are all about medical recovery from childbirth. It's an insan
Sure, if you live and work in a culture that expects slavish dedication to "work" and doesn't recognize that employees aren't spreadsheets that just output stuff according to a formula.
I worked during graduate school for a company that couldn't have cared less about my research or eventual PhD. I took time away from work -- above and beyond my allowed vacation time -- to do things like present at conferences. I left for five years to go be a professor before coming back. My career is fine, because my compan
Re: (Score:3)
Women now have new medical conditions that need attention
Kids have schools need like field trips, supplies, presentations, dances, picked up and dropping off
Kids generally need things like food and attention
A child have a lot more needs and generally have a longer life span then the average pet.
Children get sick and need shots both require time off from a parent
Kids have schools need like field trips, supplies, presentations, dances, picked up and dropping off
Kids generally need things like food and attention
A parent - any parent. There are often two. This is not a job only for women.
Most of those things can involve a second parent.
Not sure your post is exactly relevant to the OP, but I will just say that I think part of the debate around gender pay gap has to do with whether a woman should be penalized in our society for having a baby. In other words, is it an issue in our society that women who choose to become mothers are so heavily penalized? Other societies in the world have considered this penalty a problem, and have been pro-active in trying to mitigate it. For instance, some European nations give longer maternity *AND* pate
Who is punishing these women? My original point was that the women doing things that may cause physical harm to themselves, taking time away from their career, and adding a long term distraction to their lives.
The idea of punishment has to abolished. Women are choosing to have a child. Everone has to acknowledge the sacrifice will be required the rest of a parent's life. Businesses have to plan around the lack of productivity of an individual woman based on her's performance.
Some women have no issue wi
Women who do not have children get paid the same or more. But when you have to take several weeks or months off to take care of a child you slow your career. So don't have kids if you want a big pay check. If you want to have the biological and emotional fulfillment of giving birth and raising a child then realize you have to sacrifice your overall income.
This is a total crock of bullshit you are spewing here. Total and complete bullshit. Why don't you ask my wife (no children), who has numerous degrees (almost done with the phd), years of management and consulting experience and the highest ratings of any employee in the company how full of shit you are. Are you sure you aren't drowning on all the shit in the bubble you are living in? If anyone responds with "find a new job" is missing the point. To reiterate the point is "Women who do not have childre
And when she told them that she would quit unless she would get the same pay as her male co workers, how did they react ?
Women who do not have children get paid the same or more. But when you have to take several weeks or months off to take care of a child you slow your career.
Google offers several months' paid leave to both mothers and fathers, and all are strongly encouraged to take it. In part this is due to competitive pressure -- all the big tech companies are fighting over the same pool of employees and it's a really awesome perk, but it's also quite explicitly an attempt to eliminate this aspect of gender preference. Women who give birth do get a little extra time for "medical leave", but the actual maternity/paternity leave is the same. Oh, and it applies to employees who
So, what you're saying... (Score:5, Funny)
While this is true I think that Google, which loves liberalism and all it's proponents in the media and politics, should be held to the same ridiculous standard that all American companies are. If they pay women less than they do men then they are obviously biased against women. I love Karma.
Or it could be because the performance reviews they use as part of their process are biased. Unless they can guarantee that their managers aren't biased when reviewing employee performance, they've just pushed the level where the bias creeps in back one step.
Not pay gap as much as promotion gap (Score:1)
The real issue that is being artfully tap danced around is qualified women getting passed over for promotion for equal or lesser qualified men. Or just getting held up an extra 6-12 months before the promotion comes through. So men get promotions every 12-18 months and wom
Parents? Take Adv of It - Stay Home With Babies (Score:1)
Take advantage of the situation if one parent gets paid less than the other. Stay home and raise kids for a few years! If you aren't near older relatives or neighbors that you can hang out with, find another like-minded stay at home parent and you can have adult conversation time every other day as well.
Screw getting a bigger house, a more expensive car, or whatever at that point in your life. Take two to seven years off to raise your kids... one income is fine if you don't go nuts spending money. Besides,
So wait... (Score:3)
"extremely scientific and robust," relying on the employee's role, job level and location, as well as recent performance ratings"
So basically they are claiming that performance ratings are scientific, and that there's no possibility those are biased.
Right.
Unfortunately, Google hasn't made its case. (Score:1)
See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil... (Score:1)
I see they have a replacement for "don't be evil" beyond the vapid "do the right thing" as an excuse to justify occasionally allowing evil to seep through.
It's the classic turning a blind eye motto:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.
As long as no one can say you were aware of the evil, it is beyond reproach and punishment, and so can be joyously benefited from, even theoretically at great cost to others.
Also known as corruption, the corporate maturity process, the prof
On what did Google school anyone? (Score:2)
Company accused of bias claims there is no bias. No one got "schooled."
http://amstat.tandfonline.com/... [tandfonline.com]
http://journals.plos.org/ploso... [plos.org]
but, muh wage gap- (Score:3)
press the button! [youtube.com]
Just another case (Score:2)
Just another case of feelz before realz!