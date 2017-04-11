Google Schools US Government About Gender Pay Gap (cnet.com) 14
Google wants the US government to know that it takes gender pay equity very seriously -- and is baffled by the contention that a gap exists at the tech giant. From a report: In responding to allegations lodged by the US Department of Labor that Google systematically pays its female employees less than it pays men, the search giant said in a blog post that employee gender doesn't factor into compensation decisions. Google described the process that it arrives at suggested compensation as "extremely scientific and robust," relying on the employee's role, job level and location, as well as recent performance ratings. What isn't considered in determining pay is whether the employee is male or female -- that information is masked out to those making the compensation decisions, Eileen Naughton, Google vice president for People Operations, explained in the post late Tuesday. "The analysts who calculate the suggested amounts do not have access to employees' gender data," Naughton wrote. "An employee's manager has limited discretion to adjust the suggested amount, providing they cite a legitimate adjustment rationale.
Pay gap is real, but exaggerated (Score:2)
Most of the time pay gap statistics are brought out, they don't seem to compare apples to apples. The average female employee at company A makes less than the average male employee at Company A. And yet lower-paying office roles are predominantly sought out by female employees, which is what brings down that average if you're not comparing equivalent job titles and experience levels.
Common Sense calling - Women have babies (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Average career is ~50 years or so. Max time allowed by FMLA for birth/bonding is 12 weeks. How many kids are they having?
P.S. Lots of families with children also have two parents.
So, what you're saying... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
While this is true I think that Google, which loves liberalism and all it's proponents in the media and politics, should be held to the same ridiculous standard that all American companies are. If they pay women less than they do men then they are obviously biased against women. I love Karma.
Not pay gap as much as promotion gap (Score:2)
The real issue that is being artfully tap danced around is qualified women getting passed over for promotion for equal or lesser qualified men. Or just getting held up an extra 6-12 months before the promotion comes through. So men get promotions every 12-18 months and wom