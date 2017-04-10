Thousands of Fake Google Maps Listings Redirect Users To Fraudulent Sites (bleepingcomputer.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Tens of thousands of fake listings are added to Google Maps each month, redirecting users to fraudulent websites selling phony or overpriced services, or are part of some referral scam. Researchers say that 74% of these abusive listings were for local businesses in the U.S. and India, mainly in pockets around certain local hotspots, especially in large metropolitan areas such as New York, Chicago, Houston, or Los Angeles. In most cases, the scheme was simple. A customer in need of a locksmith or electrician would search Google Maps for a local company. If he navigated to the website of a fake business or called its number, a call center operator posing as the business' representative would send over an unaccredited contractor that would charge much more than regular professionals. If a customer's situation were urgent, the contractor would often charge more than the initial agreed upon price. Researchers said that 40.3% of all the listings for fake companies they found focused on on-call services, such as locksmiths, plumbers, and electricians, and were for customers who were desperate to resolve issues. Further, overall, operators of fake listings managed to hijack 0.5% of Google Maps' outbound traffic for the studied period.
This is why (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Unlike Apple maps (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Locksmith and electrician are licensed professions. So calling for a locksmith, not getting a locksmith, but some schmo who overcharges you is a scam.
Which one is from India? (Score:2)
Researchers say that 74% of these abusive listings were for local businesses in the U.S. and India, mainly in pockets around certain local hotspots, especially in large metropolitan areas such as New York, Chicago, Houston, or Los Angeles.
I am sure one of these large metro areas is in India, why else would they include India in the countries list? 35 cities in India [citymayors.com] with population more than 1 million. Top 50 cities in USA [infoplease.com]
Fraud by competitors (Score:2)
I have seen some cases where, say a restaurant was listed at a location that is actually an empty field. So Mr. Google Maps User gets directions and wastes time and gas driving to an empty field. My guess is that such listings are submitted by the competitor of the restaurant or maybe a disgruntled former employee or customer.
I have also seen my submissions to update bogus locations or bad info go unpublished, so for all we know some of the Google Maps community editors are Bad Guys themselves who seek to k
Not Fake (Score:2)
If they actually perform the requested work, they're not exactly fake companies -- just bad companies with deceptive pricing and uncertified workmanship.
Ingenuity (Score:2)
The ingenuity of shitbag scammers never ceases to amaze me. They manage to pollute everything, large or small. How I wish they would all die in a fire.