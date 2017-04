DMCA 'Safe Harbor' Up In the Air For Online Sites That Use Moderators

"The Digital Millennium Copyright Act 's so-called 'safe harbor' defense to infringement is under fire from a paparazzi photo agency," reports Ars Technica. "A new court ruling says the defense may not always be available to websites that host content submitted by third parties ." The safe harbor provision "allow[s] websites to be free from legal liability for infringing content posted by their users -- so long as the website timely removes that content at the request of the rights holder," explains Ars. From the report: