Amazon's Third-Party Sellers Hit By Hackers (foxbusiness.com) 22
Hackers are targeting the growing population of third-party sellers on Amazon.com using stolen credentials to post fake deals and steal cash. From a report: In recent weeks, attackers have changed the bank-deposit information on Amazon accounts of active sellers to steal tens of thousands of dollars from each (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source), according to several sellers and advisers. Attackers also have hacked into the Amazon accounts of sellers who haven't used them recently to post nonexistent merchandise for sale at steep discounts in an attempt to pocket the cash, those people say. The fraud stems largely from email and password credentials stolen from previously hacked accounts and then sold on what's dubbed the "dark web," a network of anonymous internet servers where hackers communicate and trade illicit information. Such hacks previously have favored sites such as PayPal and eBay, but Amazon recently has become a target of choice, according to cybersecurity experts.
I never go with that sort of 3rd party vendor. Not eligible for Prime shipping, not worth the risk in general. Not worth it on the off chance I'll save a buck or two to have it take far longer than I want, and perhaps not show up at all.
I'll almost always go with Amazon if the item is available from them. However, being from Canada, I find that quite often going through third party Amazon sellers and eBay is really the only way of finding quite a few products online. Americans don't realize how much better their e-commerce selection is than what we get in Canada.
They may have known they weren't getting any more, but wanted to try to get you to cancel the order instead of having to do it themselves, since then it doesn't have a negative impact on their account status.
I've seen it a few times - sellers asking customers to cancel the orders that the seller can't fulfil.
I had a situation where a third-party seller had granola bars for sale at a very good price. Only to find out that they kept five bucks of the sale and placed an order with Walmart. Since then I've ordered directly from Walmart and saved five bucks.
I never go with that sort of 3rd party vendor. Not eligible for Prime shipping, not worth the risk in general. Not worth it on the off chance I'll save a buck or two to have it take far longer than I want, and perhaps not show up at all.
What "sort" of third-party vendor would it be that you avoid? Non-Amazon sellers can and do sell with Prime shipping via the Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) program. This is an option any seller has for each item/listing (not necessarily something they will do for all their items). The amount of protection you as a buyer receive is more or less the same under Amazon's policies. If all you're looking for is Prime, you've undoubtedly ordered from third-party sellers a lot without realizing it.
I've been getting this since late last year. Items advertised as "used for display in my shop, like new" and an email address they tell you to contact first. For kicks I tried it and they sent me an Amazon payment link, which obviously I reported.
With price alerts (I use CamelCamelCamel) they set the price so that it exactly hits your limit. They try to obfuscate it using the shipping, e.g. 252.00 for the item and 48.00 shipping.
Takes way too long for Amazon to shut these down. (Score:2)
The only real victim is Amazon. Log into Amazon, and click the "Get Help with Order" button. I have heard it takes a week or two, but they should refund your money.
Why isn't Amazon more pro-active here? (Score:2)
Experienced customers can spot most of the scams easily. A small trader who has good feedback for selling a couple of lawn chairs a week suddenly has a vast portfolio of 4k TVs, top of the range dSLRs and high-end laptops, all at half price. A naive customer doesn't look beyond the overall feedback score, or see anything odd in the line in the description that asks them to contact the seller before purchasing, or in the official looking email they get back that links to an 'Amazon' purchase page that helpfu
My guess is they have some model that says being "proactive" reduces scams by $x but has a side effect of reduced $y legitimate sales, too, along with the risk of some big negative publicity when a legitimate seller has his account cancelled or something.
I don't know, but I suspect a major growth sector for Amazon is basically competing with the flea market over at Ebay and not creating a bunch of ill will against that type of seller means something to them.
IMHO, Amazon should have fewer flea market sellers