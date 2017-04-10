Amazon's Third-Party Sellers Hit By Hackers (foxbusiness.com) 5
Hackers are targeting the growing population of third-party sellers on Amazon.com using stolen credentials to post fake deals and steal cash. From a report: In recent weeks, attackers have changed the bank-deposit information on Amazon accounts of active sellers to steal tens of thousands of dollars from each (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source), according to several sellers and advisers. Attackers also have hacked into the Amazon accounts of sellers who haven't used them recently to post nonexistent merchandise for sale at steep discounts in an attempt to pocket the cash, those people say. The fraud stems largely from email and password credentials stolen from previously hacked accounts and then sold on what's dubbed the "dark web," a network of anonymous internet servers where hackers communicate and trade illicit information. Such hacks previously have favored sites such as PayPal and eBay, but Amazon recently has become a target of choice, according to cybersecurity experts.
Yet another reason... (Score:2)
I never go with that sort of 3rd party vendor. Not eligible for Prime shipping, not worth the risk in general. Not worth it on the off chance I'll save a buck or two to have it take far longer than I want, and perhaps not show up at all.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll almost always go with Amazon if the item is available from them. However, being from Canada, I find that quite often going through third party Amazon sellers and eBay is really the only way of finding quite a few products online. Americans don't realize how much better their e-commerce selection is than what we get in Canada.
Re: (Score:2)
The next closest thing I've had to an actual problem was with a power cable I ordered, wherein someone else had ordered what the 3rd-party seller had left in stock at the same time I ordered my si