FCC Kills Plan To Allow Mobile Phone Conversations On Flights (pcworld.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PCWorld: On Monday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission killed a plan to allow mobile phone calls during commercial airline flights. Since 2013, the FCC and the Federal Aviation Administration have considered allowing airline passengers to talk on the phones during flights, although the FAA also proposed rules requiring airlines to give passengers notice if they planned to allow phone calls. The plan to allow mobile phone calls on flights drew sharp objections from some passengers and flight attendants who had visions of dozens of passengers trying to talk over each other for entire flights. But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Monday killed his agency's 2013 proceeding that sought to relax rules governing the use of mobile phones on airplanes. Under the FCC proposal, airlines would have decided if they allowed mobile phone conversations during flights.
Re: (Score:2)
But your honor! I was NOT texting and driving when I had that collision! I was using Twitter!
(Frnds dont let frnds txt n drv. A true friend will hold the wheel for the driver so he can concentrate on what is important.)
People have always talked on planes (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People don't tend to yell at each other when they're sitting side-by-side, but a lot of people feel the need to speak at max-volume when they're on a phone.
Re: (Score:2)
With someone talking on the phone, every person nearby gets to be annoyed.
Imagine the annoyance of a one sided conversation. You can't even understand what the other person might be saying.
Ring ring
Hello?
No! I'm not driving.
Well, yes I am in the car. But I'm stuck in traffic. Thus not driving. The car is in park right now.
No, I le