FCC Kills Plan To Allow Mobile Phone Conversations On Flights (pcworld.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PCWorld: On Monday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission killed a plan to allow mobile phone calls during commercial airline flights. Since 2013, the FCC and the Federal Aviation Administration have considered allowing airline passengers to talk on the phones during flights, although the FAA also proposed rules requiring airlines to give passengers notice if they planned to allow phone calls. The plan to allow mobile phone calls on flights drew sharp objections from some passengers and flight attendants who had visions of dozens of passengers trying to talk over each other for entire flights. But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Monday killed his agency's 2013 proceeding that sought to relax rules governing the use of mobile phones on airplanes. Under the FCC proposal, airlines would have decided if they allowed mobile phone conversations during flights.
But your honor! I was NOT texting and driving when I had that collision! I was using Twitter!
(Frnds dont let frnds txt n drv. A true friend will hold the wheel for the driver so he can concentrate on what is important.)
That analogy misses a key distinction: these are technological restrictions placed on airlines, not behavioral restrictions placed on passengers. If you're able to make a call, you're generally already allowed to (takeoff, landing, and airline policies notwithstanding). The reason that isn't happening is because airlines are barred by the FCC from offering cellular service in flight, and cell phones tend to get rather poor (read: no) reception at cruising altitude. If you have WiFi on the flight, making Sky
People have always talked on planes (Score:2)
People don't tend to yell at each other when they're sitting side-by-side, but a lot of people feel the need to speak at max-volume when they're on a phone.
With someone talking on the phone, every person nearby gets to be annoyed.
Imagine the annoyance of a one sided conversation. You can't even understand what the other person might be saying.
Ring ring
Hello?
No! I'm not driving.
Well, yes I am in the car. But I'm stuck in traffic. Thus not driving. The car is in park right now.
No, I le
5MB are a *LOT* of text messages in Signal, WhatsApp, Viber, whatever.
Nope. Separating Voice input from Texting or downloading Pictures is not the purview of the FCC
who regulates Solely the radio spectrum used by cell phones, Not the end user's actions.
The same rule that stops you from talking to someone also stops you from texting.
And the rulemaking change got thrown out because of the complaints, like they said.
Ban all calls on buses and trains.
So, be like Japan?
Because my wish for peace and quiet does not annoy anyone. Your insecure need to be in constant communication on the other hand, does.
why is your wish for "peace and quiet" more valuable than my wish to communicate?
Because you're an anonymous asshole.
Thank. F*cking. God.
If people were polite and considerate of each other, this would easily be something that should be allowed.
Unfortunately, we live in reality where people tend not to be overly considerate of others around them while on their phones. Add in the cramped quarters of an aircraft on top of the stressors various folks have related to travel and I think you'll see more aircraft incidents that we would like. Wifi with email should be sufficient for most communication needs.
Yet another benefit from the Trump FCC... after all the proposed rule change came in under Obama.
As far as I knew nobody was going to force airlines to allow people to talk on their phones. So this would be allowing the airlines to make the decision, which puts it where it should be - the business side of the equation.
If some airlines, say more business oriented or in first class only, etc.. want to allow it then they should be able to.
The FCC and FAA should be deciding on the safety of using phones, not how annoying they are to some people.
In theory you are correct, it should be decided on the basis of safety.
But I still applaud the decision. Who needs more obnoxious cell phone users blabbing away at top volume during long flights?
If only Chinese airlines would allow smartphones to be used in airplane mode. But no... you can have a laptop, tablet, all manner of electronic widgets but not a phone. I discovered this the hard way showing up to a 12 hour Hainan Airlines flight to Beijing with nothing but a Note 4 and a few spare batteries.
TSA soldiers will be cutting out the offender's tongues at the behest of United management?
None of this bothers me. The second I get on the jet and sit down, I push foam ear plugs in, and take a nap. The baby next to me does not bother me.
Why is the FCC, which is responsible for regulation of the use of the radio spectrum, considering social aspects when making decisions regarding the technical feasibility of using cell phones on planes? The only factor should be whether or not the use of these devices interferes with the avionics of the aircraft, which we know is not an issue (although the airlines always threw that nebulous excuse out there in the past). I once worked in a hospital that wouldn't let the doctors install a WiFi access point