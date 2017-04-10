Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Cellphones Communications Government Network Transportation Technology

FCC Kills Plan To Allow Mobile Phone Conversations On Flights (pcworld.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the back-and-forth dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from PCWorld: On Monday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission killed a plan to allow mobile phone calls during commercial airline flights. Since 2013, the FCC and the Federal Aviation Administration have considered allowing airline passengers to talk on the phones during flights, although the FAA also proposed rules requiring airlines to give passengers notice if they planned to allow phone calls. The plan to allow mobile phone calls on flights drew sharp objections from some passengers and flight attendants who had visions of dozens of passengers trying to talk over each other for entire flights. But FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Monday killed his agency's 2013 proceeding that sought to relax rules governing the use of mobile phones on airplanes. Under the FCC proposal, airlines would have decided if they allowed mobile phone conversations during flights.

FCC Kills Plan To Allow Mobile Phone Conversations On Flights More | Reply

FCC Kills Plan To Allow Mobile Phone Conversations On Flights

Comments Filter:
  • Pretty sure people have always talked on planes. I'd like it if they'd ban that but banning one and not the other seems a little silly.

    • Re:People have always talked on planes (Score:4, Informative)

      by OhPlz ( 168413 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @05:41PM (#54210169)

      People don't tend to yell at each other when they're sitting side-by-side, but a lot of people feel the need to speak at max-volume when they're on a phone.

    • When two people talk on a plane, they are mutually consenting. (Of course, other people may be annoyed. But at least you hear two sides of a conversation.)

      With someone talking on the phone, every person nearby gets to be annoyed.

      Imagine the annoyance of a one sided conversation. You can't even understand what the other person might be saying.


      Ring ring

      Hello?

      No! I'm not driving.

      Well, yes I am in the car. But I'm stuck in traffic. Thus not driving. The car is in park right now.

      No, I le

  • Next up... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ban all calls on buses and trains.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So, be like Japan?

  • All I can say is (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Thank. F*cking. God.

  • Probably for the best (Score:3)

    by dyslexicbunny ( 940925 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @06:05PM (#54210283)

    If people were polite and considerate of each other, this would easily be something that should be allowed.

    Unfortunately, we live in reality where people tend not to be overly considerate of others around them while on their phones. Add in the cramped quarters of an aircraft on top of the stressors various folks have related to travel and I think you'll see more aircraft incidents that we would like. Wifi with email should be sufficient for most communication needs.

  • Thanks Trump (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday April 10, 2017 @06:05PM (#54210287)

    Yet another benefit from the Trump FCC... after all the proposed rule change came in under Obama.

  • As far as I knew nobody was going to force airlines to allow people to talk on their phones. So this would be allowing the airlines to make the decision, which puts it where it should be - the business side of the equation.

    If some airlines, say more business oriented or in first class only, etc.. want to allow it then they should be able to.

    The FCC and FAA should be deciding on the safety of using phones, not how annoying they are to some people.

    • In theory you are correct, it should be decided on the basis of safety.

      But I still applaud the decision. Who needs more obnoxious cell phone users blabbing away at top volume during long flights?

  • If only Chinese airlines would allow smartphones to be used in airplane mode. But no... you can have a laptop, tablet, all manner of electronic widgets but not a phone. I discovered this the hard way showing up to a 12 hour Hainan Airlines flight to Beijing with nothing but a Note 4 and a few spare batteries.

  • TSA soldiers will be cutting out the offender's tongues at the behest of United management?

  • None of this bothers me. The second I get on the jet and sit down, I push foam ear plugs in, and take a nap. The baby next to me does not bother me.

  • Why is the FCC, which is responsible for regulation of the use of the radio spectrum, considering social aspects when making decisions regarding the technical feasibility of using cell phones on planes? The only factor should be whether or not the use of these devices interferes with the avionics of the aircraft, which we know is not an issue (although the airlines always threw that nebulous excuse out there in the past). I once worked in a hospital that wouldn't let the doctors install a WiFi access point

Slashdot Top Deals

Good salesmen and good repairmen will never go hungry. -- R.E. Schenk

Close