Spyware Firms in Breach of Global Sanctions

From a report on Al Jazeera: Spy equipment producers are breaking laws and circumventing international sanctions by agreeing to sell stock to countries known for human rights abuses, and to clients who do not declare the end user -- meaning surveillance tools could easily fall into the hands of armed groups, corporations, governments cracking down on dissent, or opposition leaders, an exclusive investigation by Al Jazeera reveals. During "Spy Merchants", a four-month undercover operation, Al Jazeera secretly filmed representatives of two Italian companies and one Chinese business agreeing to sell spyware that is capable of tracking millions of people online and able to intercept phone calls and text messages without anyone finding out. The vendors boasted of being able to side-step the law by using sister and shell companies and explained how to possibly circumvent export regulations by lying about the details of shipments and using third countries exempted from certain rules as stopping places.
Quite possibly, American, British and others are either more ethical or better regulated. Or that Al Jazeera's investigation is hardly complete and they rushed to publish the results before investigating more.
Doesn't really make a difference, does it? If $RandomNasty can get the product from somebody in China or Italy or the Seychelles what do they care? Maybe you could get a quick vacation to an exotic place without getting strip searched. Especially software. All you need is something to pretend it's a bank and an internet connection.
A lot of established US and UK companies will only deal with US and UK companies, to get their products, you have to go through one of their shell companies directly.
Startups and competitors looking for a good market share won't care, especially not in China.
I'd be fairly shocked if the Americans and the British are 'more ethical'(Gamma Group LTD. certainly comes up in some unpleasant news); but if you sell product through established channels to deep-pocketed American military customers, say, your goods may well end up assisting some fairly awful people(our 'basically anyone who says they hate terrorists more than they hate us is a freedom pal!' policy has led to some ugly friendships); but you probably have less
Do not spy, the government doesn't like competition.
Do not spy, the government doesn't like competition.
No government-sponsored spy agencies have been harmed in the making of this motion picture.
No spy agencies in the world would directly identify who they are when they buy stuff from you. So how are you supposed to background check any of them?
Not surprised, and having trouble being outraged. (Score:3)
>Spy equipment producers are breaking laws and circumventing international sanctions by agreeing to sell stock to countries known for human rights abuses, and to clients who do not declare the end user -- meaning surveillance tools could easily fall into the hands of armed groups, corporations, governments cracking down on dissent, or opposition leaders,
Unless you have a cop assigned to follow each device 24/7, they're going to end up wherever anyway.
Unlike nuclear bombs which are kind of difficult to make (and we still can't stop the tech and materials from spreading), most 'spy tech' is fairly easy to reproduce once you understand it.
It's like trying to stop a river with a chain link fence...
I'd like to know ... (Score:3)
Re:I'd like to know ... (Score:4, Funny)
Seeing as how it's Canada they probably asked very politely.
Right.... As in all that has happened TO the Muslims since oh, the crusades == human rights abuses. Glad we agree.
Good to know. (Score:3)
And now that we know, it's time to prosecute them, no?