Spyware Firms in Breach of Global Sanctions (aljazeera.com) 14
From a report on Al Jazeera: Spy equipment producers are breaking laws and circumventing international sanctions by agreeing to sell stock to countries known for human rights abuses, and to clients who do not declare the end user -- meaning surveillance tools could easily fall into the hands of armed groups, corporations, governments cracking down on dissent, or opposition leaders, an exclusive investigation by Al Jazeera reveals. During "Spy Merchants", a four-month undercover operation, Al Jazeera secretly filmed representatives of two Italian companies and one Chinese business agreeing to sell spyware that is capable of tracking millions of people online and able to intercept phone calls and text messages without anyone finding out. The vendors boasted of being able to side-step the law by using sister and shell companies and explained how to possibly circumvent export regulations by lying about the details of shipments and using third countries exempted from certain rules as stopping places.
Quite possibly, American, British and others are either more ethical or better regulated. Or that Al Jazeera's investigation is hardly complete and they rushed to publish the results before investigating more.
Doesn't really make a difference, does it? If $RandomNasty can get the product from somebody in China or Italy or the Seychelles what do they care? Maybe you could get a quick vacation to an exotic place without getting strip searched. Especially software. All you need is something to pretend it's a bank and an internet connection.
So... Manufacturers of spy equipment sell to shady people? SURPRISE!
Do not spy, the government doesn't like competition.
No government-sponsored spy agencies have been harmed in the making of this motion picture.
>Spy equipment producers are breaking laws and circumventing international sanctions by agreeing to sell stock to countries known for human rights abuses, and to clients who do not declare the end user -- meaning surveillance tools could easily fall into the hands of armed groups, corporations, governments cracking down on dissent, or opposition leaders,
Unless you have a cop assigned to follow each device 24/7, they're going to end up wherever anyway.
Seeing as how it's Canada they probably asked very politely.
